Today is the first Sunday of Advent—a time to ponder the end of all things, the judgment of the world, and the reality that the newness promised by Jesus Christ requires dramatic change.

We may not think about it that way. Advent is a time of gaiety, of preparation for gift-giving and for parties. Trees are being bought or put up. Festive lights announcing the Light of the World, who shines even in winter darkness, are now appearing in yards, on houses, on mantles, and in windows. Most areas have an FM radio station dedicated to round-the-clock holiday music.

Children—but not just children—count down the days until Christmas arrives. Perhaps you have an Advent calendar. The ones a friend sends to us each year (God bless her) have biblical prophecies from Isaiah, Jeremiah, and the rest printed on little doors, with chocolates behind them. They are a great reminder that God’s promises lead to something ultimately sweet.

Indeed, Advent is a beautiful, touching, and hopeful season. We ponder the glorious mystery we will presently celebrate, that the God who transcends all of His creation chose to take part in it, uniting Himself to the humans made in his image by taking on a complete human nature.

The God who is bigger than all chose to make his appearance in a form no bigger than a breadbox.

Yet the touching part isn’t all. We celebrate the lowly humility with which Jesus came because we know the rest of the story. We know how that first coming was to win redemption by His perfect sacrifice—a life lived in perfect obedience to His Father, even to the point of death on a bloody cross. We know that the Father raised Jesus to new life. We know that Jesus ascended into Heaven and promised to return. And we know that that return will be to judge the living and the dead.

We cannot help thinking about the glorious and somewhat frightening end when we think about the beginning. That’s why, in most Christian traditions, Advent has been a time for pondering the first, humble coming (adventus is Latin for “coming”) of Jesus alongside the glorious second coming.

That’s why today’s Gospel reading, for many Catholics and other Christians, comes from the Lord’s words to His disciples in Mark 13 regarding the need to be “watchful” and “alert” for the coming of the Son of Man in glory on the clouds.

Our preparation for Christmas is a preparation for the Last Day. Jesus who came in humble poverty and weakness will come with power and might. We prepare not just to remember the past; we prepare to meet our Maker.

How do we prepare for that, specifically? As with most things, the fundamentals never go out of style because they are the necessary things.

The first thing is the most important. There is a great deal of bustle as we get closer to Christmas, but the busier we are, the more we need time for prayer.

Those biblical verses on the Advent calendar are a perfect place to start. The prophecies of the Old Testament that we see and hear around Christmas are too often unheard because they are so familiar. Most of them treat the promised Son of David not merely as the infant, meek and mild, but also as the one who will reign and bring peace and justice.

Isaiah 9 gives us the delightful words about how “to us a child is born, to us a son is given.” But the accent is on how this son, a “wonderful counselor” and “prince of peace” will be given an everlasting kingdom:

Of the increase of his government and of peace

there will be no end,

upon the throne of David, and over his kingdom,

to establish it, and to uphold it

with justice and with righteousness

from this time forth and for evermore.

Christian prayer is a prayer for the fulfillment of that reign in our hearts and in our world, forevermore.

The second element of preparation is fasting. While some Christian traditions still retain formal times of fasting during Advent, most Churches have foregone it. That’s no reason that we can’t as individuals pray about what we might forego as we prepare for the season. It’s not just an insurance policy against too many Christmas sweets. It’s a way of preparation for the true sweetness of Christ’s presence.

Think about Anna, the prophetess who, along with Simeon, recognizes the infant Messiah when He is brought by Mary and Joseph to the Temple for the purification rituals. Luke tells us that this woman, an aged widow of 84, had lived a life of preparation. Since her widowhood, “She did not depart from the temple, worshiping with fasting and prayer night and day.”

The final element of preparation is almsgiving or, as Christians have called it, charity—love. The Lord’s words about the last judgment in Matthew 25 indicate how it is that the Lord’s sheep will be known from the goats. The sheep are the ones who have fed the hungry, given drink to the thirsty, clothed the naked, and visited the prisoners.

What is significant about Jesus’ words about the judgment for our purpose is that they tell us about a third coming of Jesus. Just as He appeared once in His earthly ministry and will appear again at the end of the world, He appears to us all in various disguises, some of them the distressing ones of people who need our help.

Advent is a joyous time! It is also a time to pray, to sacrifice some of our pleasures, and to give gifts to others who need us. It’s a wonderful arrangement. After all, we need these others so that we can meet Jesus now and prepare to meet Him at the last day and hear His voice: “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”