Many people are unaware that the Earth was photographed in 1990 by the Voyager 1 spacecraft from a distance of nearly 4 billion miles. Astronomer Carl Sagan named the NASA-produced photograph (image) the “Pale Blue Dot” because Earth appeared as a very small dot/pixel in the image:

This article describes how a multitude of variables are fine-tuned and work closely together to protect and maintain the Earth allowing life to exist on the planet in all its various forms. Further, that the same “force” or intelligence that continues to protect and maintain the Earth is and was fully capable of causing a virgin birth to occur at a particular point in human history.

We humans need to have deep humility, awe, and thankfulness for our continued existence on Earth and the continued existence of Earth itself. Astronomers and other scientists calculate that the ongoing, fine-tuned, interrelated actions of at least 20 major variables and forces are required for the Earth and life to continue.

For example, the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth’s axis is perfect for enabling seasons to occur and double the amount of arable (crop-growing) land on our planet. The earth’s distance from the sun is exactly right to maintain the delicate balance of the Earth’s temperature. If the quantity of oxygen in the atmosphere were larger, plants would burn; if less, advanced animals would have too little oxygen to live.

There is no scientific explanation of how or why these variables continue to be fine-tuned except that there is a kind of intelligence, a Creator (God) overseeing and ensuring their existence. This Creator somehow pre-existed the universe including planet Earth. For further information, view the Privileged Planet video here.

There are many things in life that we humans do not understand nor comprehend, and we need to have enough humility to admit this, particularly in matters about the continued existence of our planet which is itself a miracle. The question of why the required actions and variables continue may best be answered thus: the Creator desires to maintain the Earth with all its various forms of life, especially humans, because the Creator gives humans a powerful, unique brain and communication skills capable of a relationship (mainly via prayer) with and desired by the Creator.

The Pale Blue Dot image of Earth will hopefully cause many nonbelievers in a Creator (God) to reconsider their atheist views in light of all the intricate actions and variables necessary for the continued existence of the Earth with all its different forms of life.

As previously stated, the same God that continues to protect and maintain the Earth is and was fully capable of causing a virgin birth to occur on the Earth at a particular point in human history. The Christian Bible states that such a child was born over 2,000 years ago to a young virgin named Mary. The child was named Jesus and was born in the small town of Bethlehem in what is now the state of Israel.

Christians believe that Jesus is, in fact, the Son of God and that everlasting, eternal life is available to all who believe in him and his blood sacrifice on a wooden cross to atone for human sins. Modern day proof of his divinity can be found here.

In conclusion, the Pale Blue Dot image of the Earth is a powerful reminder of the absolute dependence we inhabitants have on the protection and sustainment provided by the Creator, the God of the universe. This same God offers us humans everlasting, eternal life after our earthly deaths if we believe and have faith that Jesus is his Son sent by God to save us from our sins and sinful nature. Praise the God of the universe for caring so much about our planet and us mere humans!