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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Social Security

AMAC/SSA Partnership Channels a New Batch of Timely Social Security Updates to AMAC Readers

New Social Security updates are here! Learn about SSI payment changes, the Ticket to Work program, and how to protect yourself from scams. Questions? AMAC's advisors can help.

Contributing Writer 1 min read
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AMAC’s partnership with the Social Security Administration gives us access to the agency’s Monthly Information Package (MIP), a collection of articles that provides updates on Social Security programs, services, and resources. In support of the AMAC Foundation’s mission to serve as a trusted educational resource for older Americans, we value this opportunity to bring more internal SSA information directly to the people we serve.

The October package includes:

For past issues, visit https://www.ssa.gov/news/en/mip/.

Look for updated compilations in AMAC media every month and, if you have any questions or need any further detail on the topics covered, our acclaimed AMAC Foundation Social Security Advisory Service is available to help you.

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About the author

Contributing Writer

Gerry Hafer is a member of the AMAC Foundation's accredited Social Security Advisory Staff.

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