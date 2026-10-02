AMAC’s partnership with the Social Security Administration gives us access to the agency’s Monthly Information Package (MIP), a collection of articles that provides updates on Social Security programs, services, and resources. In support of the AMAC Foundation’s mission to serve as a trusted educational resource for older Americans, we value this opportunity to bring more internal SSA information directly to the people we serve.

The October package includes:

For past issues, visit https://www.ssa.gov/news/en/mip/.

Look for updated compilations in AMAC media every month and, if you have any questions or need any further detail on the topics covered, our acclaimed AMAC Foundation Social Security Advisory Service is available to help you.