Trump’s Brilliant Two Weeks Come at Pivotal Time for GOP

With the midterm elections now just over one month away, the mainstream narrative has been that the Trump administration is floundering as Republicans struggle to remain above water in the polls. But despite all the negativity from the press, President Trump has quietly racked up a series of major successes in just the past few weeks that could give a final boost to the GOP heading into Election Day.

Here’s a look at what you may have missed if you only consumed the mainstream media.

Largest-Ever Steel Plant Coming to Iowa

On Monday, Trump announced plans for Mesabi Metallics to construct a massive $15 billion steel mill in eastern Iowa, which the White House says will be the largest steel plant ever built in the United States.

The project is expected to create at least 1,750 permanent jobs while supporting as many as 6,000 construction jobs. Production is slated to begin in 2030 at 7.5 million tons annually, with an eventual capacity of roughly 10 million tons.

The announcement fits squarely within one of Trump’s signature economic priorities of rebuilding domestic manufacturing and bringing industrial production back to the United States. The steel industry in particular was long treated as a symbol of America’s industrial decline. The Iowa project, supplied with iron ore from Mesabi’s new mine in Minnesota, will establish a massive domestic supply chain stretching from mine to mill.

The new plant is also a big win for Republican candidates in tight races in the Hawkeye State this November, particularly the open Senate and gubernatorial races. A huge investment like this gives the GOP a concrete record of success to run on.

America.gov Promises to Bring Government Into the 21st Century

On September 29, Trump launched America.gov, which the White House describes as a “single digital point of entry” for accessing federal information and services.

Rather than forcing Americans to navigate a maze of agency websites, the platform uses artificial intelligence drawing on government sources to answer questions and direct users to services.

The current site is only the first phase. Beginning in 2027, the administration says Americans will be able to perform government transactions through the platform, including applying for passports, tracking applications, and updating their names across federal agencies. As just one example, the White House says women who get married will be able to change their name with just a few clicks after uploading the necessary documents.

America.gov promises to ease difficult interactions with government agencies, addressing one of the most persistent frustrations Americans have with Washington.

Trump’s really did get Greenland

Trump’s repeated interest in acquiring Greenland drew plenty of ridicule. But on September 22, Trump joined the leaders of Denmark and Greenland in signing a sweeping Arctic security agreement that dramatically expands America’s military position on the strategically vital island.

The agreement allows the United States to expand Pituffik Space Base, establish additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, and enjoy extensive military access and overflight rights. It also bars non-NATO countries from establishing military installations or maintaining a persistent military presence in Greenland without agreement from the United States.

In effect, the U.S. now controls Greenland. Trump secured many of his original security objectives, strengthening America’s position in an Arctic increasingly contested by Russia and China.

Trump delivers brilliant U.N. Speech

At the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, Trump delivered a powerful defense of his America First foreign policy that will undoubtedly go down as one of the best speeches of his presidency.

“So, while others have talked, I have acted,” Trump declared, before recounting his administration’s actions on national security and foreign affairs.

Trump also blasted the U.N. Human Rights Council as “craven hypocrites” who “spend their time criticizing the United States for protecting our children from transgender mutilation and transgender insanity and enforcing our immigration laws” while ignoring the persecution of Christians and “the crimes of the world’s most repressive regimes.”

Trump put the world on notice that America First isn’t going anywhere.

South Korea Unveils $200 Billion U.S. Investment Plan

On Wednesday, Trump announced plans for $200 billion in South Korean investments in U.S. energy and infrastructure projects, the first major projects emerging from the broader strategic investment package negotiated under last year’s U.S.-South Korea trade agreement.

The package includes plans involving eight nuclear reactors, a major Texas natural gas power facility, and potentially $54 billion for the long-stalled Alaska LNG project.

Trump highlighted Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan’s support for the LNG project during the Oval Office announcement. If completed, the project would include an 807-mile pipeline carrying North Slope natural gas to an export facility in southern Alaska. That could come up huge for Sullivan as he faces a tough re-election test this year.

Jobs Market Defies Expectations

The economy added 162,000 jobs in August, the strongest monthly gain since March and more than double the consensus forecast cited by several major outlets. Unemployment remained low at 4.1 percent.

Then on Wednesday, ADP reported that private employers added another 90,000 positions in September, beating economists’ expectations of roughly 70,000. Manufacturing alone added 17,000 private-sector jobs.

The economy still faces genuine challenges, including elevated energy costs and inflationary pressures. Those problems deserve scrutiny. But so do developments that cut against a uniformly negative picture.

With Election Day approaching, voters will hear plenty about what has gone wrong. But Trump and Republicans’ record also includes major industrial investments, stronger-than-expected hiring, expanded Arctic security arrangements, and an ambitious attempt to modernize federal services. Those successes are part of the national story as well – and deserve to be covered as such.