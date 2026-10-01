Virginia Becomes Hotbed of Democrat “Sanctuary” Insanity

When Americans think of Democrat “sanctuary” policies shielding criminal illegal aliens from accountability, most probably imagine big blue cities like New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago. But several locales in Northern Virginia have quietly become hotbeds of liberal sanctuary insanity.

One of those jurisdictions is Arlington County, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., where far-left Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti openly brags about reducing charges for illegal aliens to allow them to remain in the country. The county’s “Trust Policy” prohibits local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, even to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

Dehghani-Tafti is part of a network of progressive “reform” prosecutors backed by liberal megadonor George Soros. Since 2019, her campaigns have received more than $500,000 from Soros-linked entities – an unusually large sum for someone running for a local law enforcement position.

A new report from the House Judiciary Committee examined the tragic consequences of Dehghani-Tafti’s policies, noting that she admitted under oath that her office weighs a defendant’s immigration status “regardless of the severity of the crime.” That policy includes everything from drunk driving to terrorism.

“It depends on what the charge is,” she also said when directly asked if her office would consider immigration consequences in cases involving child victims (i.e., domestic violence or sexual assault of a minor).

Dehghani-Tafti’s office notably crafted a “sweetheart plea deal” for Guatemalan national Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran after he stole a stun gun from a police officer. This followed previous charges for “assault and battery and false identification to law enforcement.” But thanks to her office’s policy of bending over backward to protect criminal illegals, Moran was “back onto northern Virginia streets within months of his felony conviction.”

Soon after, he allegedly raped a woman in April 2026 and is now, finally, being criminally charged.

According to the report, Dehghani-Tafti’s office also released “Ricardo Castro Ramirez, charged with assault on police, two counts of felony robbery by force, public intoxication, and destruction of property,” as well as “Soukouly Mohammad Hashi, arrested three times by the Arlington County Police Department [and] 19 times by the Fairfax County Police Department.” Both men were in the country illegally.

Then there’s the case of Johslin Ariel Lopez-Rodas, who was “charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated.” Dehghani-Tafti’s office released him back into the community instead of to immigration authorities.

Dehghani-Tafti also said that when it comes to “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) recipients who are charged with a DUI, she will try to avoid a “significant misdemeanor” charge that could trigger deportation. The goal is to ensure “an individual is not deported because of their decision to drive while intoxicated.”

In other words, a prosecutor sworn to treat everyone equally under the law is boasting that she will charge differently for the same crime depending on the immigration status of the offender.

Arlington County’s jurisdiction includes Reagan National Airport, used by millions of Americans every year to fly into the nation’s capital. That means the taxi, Lyft, or Uber driver picking up tourists to take them to see the Lincoln Memorial or the White House could have a record of drunk driving that was essentially ignored by Dehghani-Tafti to prevent him from being deported.

Arlington is hardly the only Virginia county being terrorized by Democrat sanctuary policies. Neighboring Fairfax County under Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano – another beneficiary of George Soros’s billions – is perhaps even worse. Like Dehghani-Tafti, Descano had published a written policy that prosecutors must “wherever possible… take immigration consequences into account when making charging and plea decisions.

Earlier this year, Descano was also called to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, where Republicans ripped him for his office’s astonishingly soft approach to violent criminals.

The most infamous case is that of Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone. Jalloh had an extensive criminal record, including convictions for malicious wounding, identity theft, trespassing, and assault. But he was back on the streets anyway thanks to Descano’s office, which allowed him to brutally murder 41-year-old Virginia mom Stephanie Minter at a bus stop.

In a separate case, as a local ABC affiliate reported, “two illegal immigrant men pleaded guilty to murdering a man in Fairfax County in 2024. They faced up to 40 years in prison.” Instead, a “generous plea deal” from Descano allowed them to serve just five years.

Republicans also blasted Descano over his failure to prosecute illegal alien Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez, a man who assaulted and attempted to abduct and sexually abuse a four-year-old girl. While police obtained a warrant with charges that could have landed Baquedano-Rodriguez in prison for life, Descano reduced the charges to cap his sentence at 10 years – offering him a plea deal so egregious that even a Democrat-appointed judge rejected it.

These are just a few examples of totally preventable illegal alien crime in Virginia. Taken together, they paint a shocking picture of Democrat officials putting a criminal illegal alien’s desire to remain in the country ahead of the safety of law-abiding citizens.

Even more alarmingly, the chaos isn’t confined to liberal strongholds. Americans throughout the country now have to worry about the nearest Democrat prosecutor releasing the next Abdul Jalloh or Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez looking to prey on the innocent.