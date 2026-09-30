For years, national security officials and congressional investigators have cautioned that the Chinese Communist Party has been exploiting relationships with American universities as a Trojan horse, gaining access to U.S. expertise and research on everything from advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence to radar and missile technology. Yet the relationships continued, and now the Pentagon is taking more aggressive action.

Past warnings have hardly been subtle. Congressional investigations have documented American researchers working alongside entities connected to China’s defense industrial base, while lawmakers have repeatedly raised concerns about U.S. taxpayer-funded research flowing through partnerships with institutions tied to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

A 2025 congressional investigation, for instance, identified roughly 1,400 papers published over a two-year period that acknowledged Pentagon funding while also involving Chinese entities – and found that more than half involved organizations affiliated with China’s defense research and industrial base.

From the September 2025 "Fox in the Henhouse" congressional report.

In other words, American taxpayer dollars may have gone toward giving advanced technology with military applications to the United States’ greatest geopolitical rival. The report called the pattern “pervasive and deeply troubling.”

In light of continuing concerns the Pentagon has ordered 30 American universities to conduct immediate, comprehensive audits of their academic, financial, and research partnerships with foreign entities that could pose national security risks.

Universities were told to determine whether sensitive or export-controlled research had been exposed, terminate problematic relationships, and report their findings – or potentially jeopardize eligibility for future federal research funding.

The order focuses heavily on institutions appearing on the Pentagon’s latest Section 1286 list. That list identifies 130 foreign academic and research institutions that the Department of War says engage in activities increasing the likelihood that U.S.-funded research will be misappropriated. Of those 130 institutions, more than two-thirds are Chinese.

All 30 American universities have since responded, and Pentagon officials are now reviewing their submissions. Some schools have already begun terminating programs. The University of North Carolina, for example, ended a study abroad program with Shanghai’s Fudan University. Other universities are examining or winding down additional exchanges and research relationships.

But perhaps the most revealing evidence of why the Pentagon is concerned arrived just one week after it announced the audits.

On August 24, the Air Force’s China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI) released a sweeping report examining how 98 Chinese military research laboratories interacted and collaborated with universities, companies, and researchers outside China – including in the United States. Those relationships ranged from conference appearances and lectures to training programs, joint research, product development, and long-term institutional partnerships.

The technologies involved in these collaborations were hardly trivial. They included advanced propulsion, radar and signal processing, precision guidance, anti-jamming systems, electronic warfare, unmanned vehicles, semiconductors, sensors, robotics, cyber technology, military applications of artificial intelligence, and technologies relevant to ships, submarines, aircraft, and missiles.

The report identified numerous American universities, including Georgia Tech, Harvard, Texas A&M, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio State, and others as having interacted with Chinese military or defense research institutions. In one case, Chinese military communications researchers reportedly established a joint laboratory involving Columbia and Princeton. In another, an institute affiliated with Aviation Industry Corporation of China, a major state-owned aerospace and defense conglomerate, reported cooperation involving aircraft-control systems.

Other contacts exposed Chinese military researchers to Western expertise on radar imaging, target detection and tracking, antennas, microwave technology, anti-jamming systems, drones, rocket propulsion, advanced materials, and other technologies with obvious military applications.

Colonel Hucheng, a Chinese dissident and former intelligence official, called the findings “shocking” and “evidence of collective myopia.”

“More training is needed for those who made decisions about such engagements with the PLA,” he said.

None of this proves that an American university collaboration directly produced a particular Chinese weapons system. The report itself does not attempt to establish such a causal connection.

But the broader context is difficult to ignore. During roughly the same period these academic relationships flourished, Beijing made enormous advances in drones, hypersonic weapons, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, advanced communications, and other technologies central to modern warfare. China is now placing even greater emphasis on artificial intelligence and unmanned systems as part of its military modernization.

That overlap is especially concerning because Beijing does not always observe the same bright line between civilian and military research familiar to Americans. Lt. Col. Shi Yáng, a former PLA officer who defected to the West, summarized that mentality bluntly.

“In China, everything serves two purposes,” he said. “The true worth of any resource lies in how it can be harnessed for war. This is the CCP’s guiding principle.”

The unanswered question, then, is not whether Washington had been warned, but whether U.S. leaders in government and academia are taking the threat seriously.

The Pentagon’s new audit suggests that it is. But perhaps an even more troubling line of inquiry is why it took so long – and how much sensitive American knowledge may already have found its way into the hands of America’s most powerful competitor.