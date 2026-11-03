When President Donald Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts into law last year, he promised that it would mean major relief for American seniors. The results are in, and they're exactly as advertised.

Thanks to Trump's signature tax legislation, nearly 90 percent of seniors receiving Social Security benefits will effectively pay no federal income tax on those benefits. According to a White House analysis, approximately 51.4 million seniors, or 88 percent of senior Social Security recipients, will owe no federal income tax on their benefits under the new law, up from approximately 64 percent under the previous tax code.

That relief is thanks to a new Enhanced Deduction for Seniors. Americans age 65 and older can claim an additional $6,000 deduction on their federal income taxes, or up to $12,000 for married couples if both spouses qualify. According to the IRS, the deduction is available through 2028, on top of existing deductions, and begins phasing out above $75,000 in income for individuals or $150,000 for couples.

While the law does not formally repeal federal taxes on Social Security benefits, the additional deduction effectively eliminates that tax burden for millions of retirees who otherwise would have owed taxes.

And seniors are already taking advantage. According to Treasury Department figures, more than 35 million seniors claimed the enhanced deduction, with an average deduction exceeding $7,500. Of those claiming it, 68 percent reported incomes below $100,000, while 94 percent earned less than $200,000.

“President Trump kept his promise to America’s seniors, delivering meaningful tax relief and putting more money back into the pockets of those who worked a lifetime to build this country," said White House spokesman Matthew Middleton. "More than 35 million seniors claimed the Enhanced Deduction for Seniors, receiving an average deduction of over $7,500. This is what Promises Kept looks like: putting seniors first, easing the financial burden on American families, and ensuring that hardworking Americans can keep more of what they have rightfully earned."

With strong majorities in Congress, President Trump will have the opportunity to build on these accomplishments and continue advancing policies that deliver meaningful relief for America’s seniors," Middleton added.

The broader results tell a similar story. Treasury reports that Americans claimed more than $82 billion in direct relief from the Working Families Tax Cuts during the first filing season. Among filers claiming one of Trump's signature tax cuts, 96 percent earned less than $200,000, while nearly 70 percent earned less than $100,000.

None of this would have happened without congressional Republicans. The legislation passed Congress in July 2025 without a single Democrat vote. It also extended major provisions of Trump's 2017 tax cuts that otherwise would have expired.

For retirees facing rising costs for groceries, utilities, and prescriptions, less money going to Washington can make a real difference. The question now becomes whether Republicans will have the votes to build on that success in the next Congress.