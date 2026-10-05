More than 20 million American seniors are set to receive $90 checks from the Trump administration this month to help cover the cost of their Medicare premiums, President Donald Trump announced late Friday.

“I am pleased to announce that my Administration will, immediately, begin sending ‘Checks’ of nearly $100 to over 20 MILLION wonderful Seniors to help pay for their Medicare Part B premiums, which we have already reduced by significant amounts,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

According to a White House fact sheet, the one-time payments will be $90 and will go to more than 20 million Medicare Part B enrollees. Part B is the portion of Medicare that generally covers services such as doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive services, and certain medical equipment.

The money will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a $2 billion fund established by Congress in 2008 to make improvements to traditional Medicare. According to the White House, the fund has never previously been utilized, and in effect has been siphoning premium dollars for nothing.

Trump blasted the fund as a “pointless ‘Slush Fund’” that he said Democrats in Congress have used “to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for their Special Interest friends, and drive up Healthcare costs.”

“We are finally using this Fund, along with my Most Favored Nations Deals, to substantially LOWER costs for our Seniors,” Trump continued.

Who is eligible?

According to CMS guidance, 20.8 million Americans enrolled in Original Medicare Part B will qualify. Eligible recipients must live in the United States and cannot be receiving Medicaid assistance to pay their Medicare premiums or paying the higher Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, known as IRMAA.

Medicare Advantage enrollees are not eligible for the payment.

Most qualifying seniors don't need to do anything to receive the money. CMS says the vast majority will receive a $90 direct deposit through the Social Security Administration on or around October 8. Those without direct deposit will receive a Treasury Department check later in October.

The rebate comes as Trump has made lowering healthcare costs a major focus of his second term, including through his “Most Favored Nation” push to bring U.S. prescription drug prices closer to the prices paid in other developed countries.

“I pledged to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security,” Trump said Friday, “and we are doing just that for America’s Seniors.”

Trump also stressed that the Medicare payments are separate from the $500 refund checks his administration has begun sending to nearly one million Americans who the administration says were overcharged for Affordable Care Act coverage.

The president concluded his announcement by again touting his proposed $5,000 “Trump Dividend,” which he has pledged Americans will receive if Republicans win the November midterm elections.

For seniors wondering whether they qualify for the new Medicare rebate, CMS says Part B beneficiaries can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to check their eligibility.