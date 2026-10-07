Here's a fact you won't hear in the legacy media: if every Christian who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 turns out in 2026, Republicans would win the 2026 midterms outright.

Put differently—Christians don't need to persuade America to become conservative before they can change the country. They simply need to show up and vote.

Let's look at what actually happened in 2024. Self-identified Christians—both conservative and liberal—made up 72 percent of the 152.3 million American adults who voted in the presidential election. That's roughly 110 million Christian voters, 56 percent of whom chose Trump over Kamala Harris.

Do the math: 61.6 million Christians voted Republican in the most high-stakes presidential election of our lifetime. These aren't theoretical voters; they're people who have already registered to vote and cast a ballot.

So, what would happen if all of them turned out for Republicans again in 2026?

Midterm election turnout is tricky to gauge, but if turnout is anything like it was in 2018 (49 percent) and 2022 (45 percent), one can expect approximately 47.5 percent of eligible adult voters to cast a ballot this year. That's 119 million voters.

That means if every Christian who voted Republican in 2024 turns out in a normal midterm election and votes Republican again, the GOP would clinch 51.8 percent of the vote.

Now consider the race for governor in three battleground states and how few votes it actually takes to win:

In Arizona, Republicans need to turn out 1,365,333 votes to win; in 2024, Trump got 1,770,242 votes here. That's just 77 percent of his total.

In Wisconsin, Republicans need 1,369,067 votes to win; in 2024, Trump got 1,697,626 votes. That's just 80.6 percent of his total.

And in Georgia, Republicans need 2,120,544 votes to win; in 2024, Trump got 2,663,117 votes. That's just 79.6 percent of his total.

Here's the takeaway: the Republican Party already has a winning majority. We just need to turn out and vote.

Godless Socialists Want You to Stay Home

Muslim turnout in 2024 was 80 percent of registered Muslim voters. Just 56 percent of adult Christians turned out that year. That gap isn't Muslims outvoting Christians; it's tens of millions of Christians choosing not to vote at all.

Democrats know this, which is why they've built their party's electoral strategy around turning out this "New American Majority" and demoralizing conservative Christians.

Left-wing groups have spent billions of dollars targeting an estimated 65 million "New American Majority" voters—a bloc they define as young, unmarried, LGBT, college-educated, non-Christian, and non-white. The Democracy Alliance, which represents the Left's top donors and foundations, considers this bloc's turnout "central to progressive long-term success" and has dedicated gobs of money to "build[ing] political power [and] organizational capacity" among such voters.

Then there's the 1954 Johnson Amendment, named for then-Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson (D-TX), which stopped churches and faith-based nonprofits from encouraging Christians to vote. In theory, the Johnson Amendment was supposed to muzzle political speech on both sides of the aisle. In reality, it only ever stopped conservative churches from endorsing Republicans—but never liberal churches that support Democrats.

Nowhere was that clearer than in Georgia's bitter 2020 Senate election and 2021 runoff, when black churches rallied to elect radical Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. "Let's keep Georgia blue. Let's elect Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock to the United States Senate," one African Methodist Episcopal bishop blasted through a loudspeaker at an Atlanta church rally.

While Democrats ignored the law and won, Republicans used the law as an excuse to do nothing—and lost.

Now the Johnson Amendment is defanged, and conservative Christians have no more excuses. Don't play it safe. Don't hide behind the secular government. Don't fail your country.

Go and vote.

Disobedience Does Not Honor God

The battle today is between those who honor God and those who hate Him.

That fact couldn't be clearer with men like would-be Democrat James Talarico, running for Texas' U.S. Senate seat. Talarico has called God "nonbinary." He refers to himself as "a Christian who hates Christianity." He models his "faith" on a self-described "TransQueer Latinx" activist and argues the Bible supports abortion.

This is nothing but Satanism parading itself. So why aren't more leading pastors and priests speaking out against the evil before us? Why aren't the Christians with the biggest megaphones in America using them to tell their flocks to vote against godless Democrats?

Proverbs tells us that "the glory of kings is to search things out." Rejoice, then, that the battle lines are so clear for Christians—and shame any clergy unwilling to fight as God commands us to.

"Do you know how many times I hear from pastors, 'Well, you're not very nice, Charlie?'" the late Charlie Kirk once said. "Bingo. I don't strive to be nice. I strive to be obedient to the Lord. I strive to tell the truth. I don't care if I'm nice; it's completely irrelevant."

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Conservative Christians outnumber non-Christians. Yet, socialist Democrats count on believers being too nice to vote this year. While godly people stay home, the godless turn out—and win. Then they use that political power to turn our country's laws, culture, and institutions against Christ.

Just look at how the Biden administration used the Johnson Amendment to target conservative churches over and over again—fining congregations, chilling free speech, and launching politicized investigations meant to stop conservative Christians from preaching the truth about the evil in our midst.

Voting Is Not Worship

Shame on us for letting them oppress us.

Contrast Talarico, the so-called Presbyterian, with another Presbyterian, the fearless Founding Father Patrick Henry. "The great pillars of all government and of social life [are] virtue, morality, and religion," Henry once wrote. "This is the armor, my friend, and this alone, that renders us invincible."

Or listen to George Washington: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports."

Even Benjamin Franklin, himself far from a believer, was under no illusions about the importance of Christianity in America's future success. "We have been assured, Sir, in the Sacred Writings that except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it. I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without His concurring aid, we shall success in this political building no better than the builders of Babel."

Christianity does not release us from the responsibility to do good in this world. Quite the opposite: Scripture repeatedly reminds us that Christ is king of the entire earth, and commands believers to seek their neighbors' good, to pray for those in authority, and to do good whenever it is within our power.

That means refusing to act is itself a choice. If you have the opportunity to help your neighbor and choose not to, you have still made a moral decision. The same is true of voting.

You can vote, or you can stay home. You can use your influence, or you can surrender it to someone else. You can help determine who governs your community, or you can leave that decision to the people who show up.

Too many believers mistakenly believe that Christians should not vote because they say we should not be building earthly kingdoms. That is twisting facts. When we vote our biblical values, we're expressing our fidelity to God and His eternal truth. We carry our faith with us to the office, to our neighbor's home, to church—so why not to the polling place?

Not voting is a decision, too. And in 2026, 61.6 million Christians have a remarkable opportunity to prove just how much that decision matters.

Reprinted with Permission from Restoration News - By Hayden Ludwig