 Skip to main content
Help Join 2M+ Members
Partly cloudy54°F
Washington, D.C.

NEWSLINE

by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Travel & Lifestyle

1970s Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Remember the '70s?

Think you remember the '70s? Take our fun trivia quiz on disco, movies, presidents, and more. Test your knowledge now!

Contributing Writer 3 min read
1970s trivia

Test your knowledge of this decade marked by growing rights and environmental movements.

1)     Who was the U.S. President in 1972?

a)      Lyndon B. Johnson

b)     Richard M. Nixon

c)      Gerald R. Ford

d)     Jimmy Carter

2)     Which roly-poly toy, created by Playskool in the 1970s, was advertised to “wobble but they don’t fall down”?

a)      Connect Four

b)     Legos

c)      Rubik’s Cube

d)     Weebles

3)     Which event took place in the 70s?

a)      The Challenger Disaster

b)     Nixon’s Resignation

c)      The Collapse of the Soviet Union

d)     Launch of the Hubble Space Telescope

4)     Which 3D combination puzzle was invented in 1974 by a Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture and bore his name?

a)      Jigsaw Puzzle

b)     Perplexus

c)      Rubik’s Cube

d)     Sangaku

5)     What boxers fought in the heavyweight championship “Fight of the Century” in 1971?

a)      Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazer

b)     Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns

c)      Roberto Durán vs. Sugar Ray Leonard

d)     None of the Above

6)     Which decorating trend is most likely to be associated with the 1970s?

a)      Shag Rugs, Patterned Wallpaper, Wood Paneling

b)     Persian Rugs, Candlesticks, 12-Foot-Long Dining Tables

c)      Gas lamps, Marble Countertops, Sculptures

d)     LED Residential Light Fixtures, Massage Chairs, Double-Sided Refrigerators

7)     Which event did not take place in the 1970s?

a)      The Debut of Sports Network ESPN

b)     The Release of the Godfather and Star Wars Movies

c)      The Fall of the Berlin Wall

d)     The Watergate Scandal

8)     Which 1970s movie featured a shark terrorizing a beach town?

a)      Jaws

b)     Rocky

c)      Grease

d)     Saturday Night Fever

9)     Which 1970s music style was especially associated with dance clubs and artists such as the Bee Gees?

a)      Punk rock

b)     Disco

c)      Grunge

d)     Swing

10) Which federal environmental agency was established in 1970?

a)      NASA

b)     EPA

c)      FBI

d)     FCC

11) Which personal computer was introduced by Apple in 1977?

a)      Apple II

b)     Macintosh

c)      iMac

d)     Lisa

12) Which U.S. president hosted Egyptian and Israeli leaders at Camp David in 1978?

a)      Jimmy Carter

b)     Richard Nixon

c)      Gerald Ford

d)     Ronald Reagan

1970s Answer Key and Grading

  1. Answer: B - Richard M. Nixon - Nixon was president in 1972. Source: Britannica
  2. Answer: D - Weebles - Playskool’s Weebles, toys that use gravity to stay upright, were known for the slogan “Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down”. Source:   Thunder Bay Museum
  3. Answer: B - Nixon’s Resignation - Nixon resigned in 1974 during the Watergate scandal. Source: Britannica
  4. Answer: C - Rubik’s Cube - Ernő Rubik invented the cube in 1974. Source: Rubiks.com
  5. Answer: A - Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier - The 1971 “Fight of the Century” matched Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. Source: History.com
  6. Answer: A - Shag Rugs, Patterned Wallpaper, Wood Paneling - These are widely recognized 1970s decorating trends. Source: Country Living
  7. Answer: C - The Fall of the Berlin Wall - The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, not in the 1970s. Source: Britannica
  8. Answer: A - Jaws - Steven Spielberg’s Jaws was released in 1975. Source: IMDb
  9. Answer: B - Disco - Disco became a defining dance-music style of the 1970s. Source: Music History Hall
  10. Answer: B - EPA -The Environmental Protection Agency began operating in 1970. Source: EPA.gov
  11. Answer: A - Apple II - Apple introduced the Apple II personal computer in 1977. Source: Computer History Museum
  12. Answer: A - Jimmy Carter - Carter hosted the Camp David negotiations in 1978. Source: History.state.gov

Grading: 11–12 correct = Decade Expert; 8–10 = Strong Score; 5–7 = Good Try; 0–4 = Keep Studying.

What do you think? Be the first to comment Read Next Reinventing the Next Chapter at Latitude Margaritaville
Topics Travel & LifestyleTravelPersonal financeHuman interest and lifestyleDecorating and home organization
Share this article:
EmailFacebookX
A

About the author

Contributing Writer

AMAC is proud to be your partner in safety and in fighting against phishing, quishing and vishing! Do us a favor, share this article with friends and family to work in partnership with us to keep good Americans safe and scam-free!

Expertise

  • Travel
  • Personal finance
  • Human interest and lifestyle
  • Decorating and home organization

Credentials

  • Former owner/operator of a professional organizing service
  • Freelance writer for AMAC
  • Graduate of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania (1986); studied at L’Université de Nancy II, France

Comments

Start writing — we'll just need a name to post. Comments are reviewed before promotion.

You’ll get an email when someone replies — unless you’ve unsubscribed. Every email has the link.

Loading comments...

More From Newsline

More News
latitude margaritaville home
Travel & Lifestyle October 5, 2026

Reinventing the Next Chapter at Latitude Margaritaville

Discover Latitude Margaritaville's vibrant 55+ communities in South Carolina and Florida, where retirement means community, connection and resort-inspired.

hotel front desk
Travel & Lifestyle October 1, 2026

Avoiding Hotel Nightmares

Learn how to spot hotel warning signs, avoid common pitfalls, and resolve problems confidently so your trip stays relaxing and stress-free.

1960s trivia
Travel & Lifestyle September 30, 2026

1960s Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Remember the '60s?

Test your memory of the 1960s with our fun trivia quiz covering presidents, music, toys, fashion, and famous events. Answers included!