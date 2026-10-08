Test your knowledge of this decade marked by growing rights and environmental movements.

1) Who was the U.S. President in 1972?

a) Lyndon B. Johnson

b) Richard M. Nixon

c) Gerald R. Ford

d) Jimmy Carter

2) Which roly-poly toy, created by Playskool in the 1970s, was advertised to “wobble but they don’t fall down”?

a) Connect Four

b) Legos

c) Rubik’s Cube

d) Weebles

3) Which event took place in the 70s?

a) The Challenger Disaster

b) Nixon’s Resignation

c) The Collapse of the Soviet Union

d) Launch of the Hubble Space Telescope

4) Which 3D combination puzzle was invented in 1974 by a Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture and bore his name?

a) Jigsaw Puzzle

b) Perplexus

c) Rubik’s Cube

d) Sangaku

5) What boxers fought in the heavyweight championship “Fight of the Century” in 1971?

a) Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazer

b) Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns

c) Roberto Durán vs. Sugar Ray Leonard

d) None of the Above

6) Which decorating trend is most likely to be associated with the 1970s?

a) Shag Rugs, Patterned Wallpaper, Wood Paneling

b) Persian Rugs, Candlesticks, 12-Foot-Long Dining Tables

c) Gas lamps, Marble Countertops, Sculptures

d) LED Residential Light Fixtures, Massage Chairs, Double-Sided Refrigerators

7) Which event did not take place in the 1970s?

a) The Debut of Sports Network ESPN

b) The Release of the Godfather and Star Wars Movies

c) The Fall of the Berlin Wall

d) The Watergate Scandal

8) Which 1970s movie featured a shark terrorizing a beach town?

a) Jaws

b) Rocky

c) Grease

d) Saturday Night Fever

9) Which 1970s music style was especially associated with dance clubs and artists such as the Bee Gees?

a) Punk rock

b) Disco

c) Grunge

d) Swing

10) Which federal environmental agency was established in 1970?

a) NASA

b) EPA

c) FBI

d) FCC

11) Which personal computer was introduced by Apple in 1977?

a) Apple II

b) Macintosh

c) iMac

d) Lisa

12) Which U.S. president hosted Egyptian and Israeli leaders at Camp David in 1978?

a) Jimmy Carter

b) Richard Nixon

c) Gerald Ford

d) Ronald Reagan

1970s Answer Key and Grading

Answer: B - Richard M. Nixon - Nixon was president in 1972. Source: Britannica Answer: D - Weebles - Playskool’s Weebles, toys that use gravity to stay upright, were known for the slogan “Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down”. Source: Thunder Bay Museum Answer: B - Nixon’s Resignation - Nixon resigned in 1974 during the Watergate scandal. Source: Britannica Answer: C - Rubik’s Cube - Ernő Rubik invented the cube in 1974. Source: Rubiks.com Answer: A - Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier - The 1971 “Fight of the Century” matched Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. Source: History.com Answer: A - Shag Rugs, Patterned Wallpaper, Wood Paneling - These are widely recognized 1970s decorating trends. Source: Country Living Answer: C - The Fall of the Berlin Wall - The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, not in the 1970s. Source: Britannica Answer: A - Jaws - Steven Spielberg’s Jaws was released in 1975. Source: IMDb Answer: B - Disco - Disco became a defining dance-music style of the 1970s. Source: Music History Hall Answer: B - EPA -The Environmental Protection Agency began operating in 1970. Source: EPA.gov Answer: A - Apple II - Apple introduced the Apple II personal computer in 1977. Source: Computer History Museum Answer: A - Jimmy Carter - Carter hosted the Camp David negotiations in 1978. Source: History.state.gov

Grading: 11–12 correct = Decade Expert; 8–10 = Strong Score; 5–7 = Good Try; 0–4 = Keep Studying.