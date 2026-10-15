"I think much of the world has gone mad," said a woman standing next to me as we waited for the restaurant valet to bring our cars. "Lord help us if these Democrats win the midterms. How can people be so blind? I mean, Medicare for All -- who's gonna pay for it?"

The next day, a man approached me in the parking lot where I work. "I voted for you when you ran for governor," he said. He owns a small manufacturing business started by his father here in Los Angeles. He wants to move the business out of state, and would do so, but his wife's job with the state government keeps them here.

He complained about the state's taxes, the regulations and how California treats him like he's the enemy rather than somebody who creates jobs and pays taxes. "They spend and spend and tax and tax -- and the state is at the breaking point," he said, "And I don't know what's going to happen with the midterms. But come no matter what happens, Trump can stop this Medicare-for-all nonsense at least for the next two years. After that .. "

Indeed, Medicare for All. Apart from promising to impeach the president and investigate him and his family, the Democrats' big policy goal is Medicare for All to be paid for by taxing the rich.

Asked last month on the CBS show "Face the Nation" how he intended to pay for Medicare for All, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said, "Look, I'm looking for billionaires to pay their fair share by taxing their wealth."

The Washington Post, not exactly a pro-Trump news outlet, over the last several months published at least four editorials -- not op-ed pieces, editorials -- dropping truth bomb after truth bomb on Medicare for All.

Dec. 25, 2025: "Socialized Medicine Can't Survive the Winter -- the British Government is Begging Sick People to Stay Away from Hospital During the Holidays":

"The National Health Service has existed for years in a perpetual state of emergency. This was the case before the pandemic hit, and it has only gotten worse. ... There were 6.24 million individual patients waiting to get treatment in England as of October. That's about one and 10 people in the country waiting in the queue ... The UK spends well above the OECD average on healthcare, yet its outcomes fall short of Australia, Denmark and South Korea and we spend less as a percentage of their GDP's. Reform is largely impossible because of a religious-like devotion to the NHS."

April,19, 2026: "A Medicare-for-all Future in the United Kingdom -- More Brits Pay for Private Insurance Because the National Health Service Is So Bad":

"Despite the government funding and running a universal healthcare system, private hospital admissions in the United Kingdom, reached their highest level ever in 2024 ... America's health system is a mess, but the belief that a full government takeover would lead to better outcomes is just childish."

May 18, 2026: "Getting Real about Medicare for All in California -- Gavin Newsom Broke His 2018 Promise to Implement Single-Payer Healthcare Because It Would Have Crushed the State's Finances":

"California's non-partisan legislative analyst office estimated in 2022 that single-payer would cost between $494 billion and $552 billion a year. For comparison, the state budget Newsom proposed last week -- after four years of inflation -- calls for spending $349.4 billion next year. More than doubling spending would require dramatic tax hikes in a state the Tax Foundation already ranks as 48th on tax competitiveness. ... A similar experience of getting mugged by reality prompted Vermont to end this experiment with universal healthcare in 2014 before imposing taxes that would've crippled the state"

July 19, 2026: "Medicare-For-All means Taxes for All -- Billionaires Don't Have Enough Money To Foot the Bill":

"Roughly three-quarters of Medicare-for-all supporters believe that it could be paid for entirely by taxing billionaires. They're wrong. ... Just 40% knew the truth: Medicare for all would require raising taxes on most taxpayers, including the middle class ... It's understandable why politicians lie about being able to fund Medicare for all just by taxing the wealthy. Depending upon who's speaking, they tell the same lies about a green energy build-out, expanded Social Security benefits, zero-tuition college, government-run childcare and more. But voters deserve to know the truth."

The Washington Post Editorial Board outed the Medicare for All promises by El-Sayed and the Democrats as flat-out lies. Good luck dismissing their objections as MAGA talking points.

COPYRIGHT 2026 CREATORS.COM

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.