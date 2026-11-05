It didn’t take long for Democrats to drop the mask and reveal that they have no real intention of delivering on the “affordability” promises that filled their campaign ads. Their real agenda? Endless political witch hunts and pointless impeachments.

It’s no secret that Democrats are downright giddy at the prospect of retaking full control of Congress. But what they seem to be most excited about is using their subpoena and investigatory powers to harass and frustrate not just President Donald Trump, but the entire executive branch, Big Tech executives, Republican donors, and anyone else who gets in their way.

As it became clear that Democrats would win the House, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who now looks set to become chair of the House Oversight Committee, posted on X, “LAWYER UP.” Other Democrats echoed that message, with Oregon Senator Ron Wyden issuing a post that simply read “Subpoenas.”

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, meanwhile, declared that “they are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing,” and Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) rattled off a list of Trump administration officials that should expect to be hauled before Congress. Democrats reportedly have even already put out job postings for investigators.

Far-left activist and podcaster Hasan Piker was even more explicit, posting on X, “WE'RE GONNA PUT YOUR A$$ IN JAIL EVERYONE GET MORE WOKE RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” His threat appeared to be directed at every conservative, rather than just members of the Trump administration. Piker is notably close with incoming Michigan Democrat Senator Abdul El-Sayed, along with several other socialist candidates who won this week. It is likely that Piker will continue to have their ear in Congress and could hold sway over how the new Democrat majorities wield their investigatory powers.

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Americans can expect talk of a third Trump impeachment to begin almost immediately, and especially after Democrats officially retake power in January. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is also a top target, along with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Of course, while impeachment in the House requires only a simple majority vote, conviction and removal from office in the Senate requires 67 senators, a number Democrats are still well short of.

So, in short, any impeachments will yet again be nothing more than political theater. The first two Trump impeachments cost an estimated $13.4 million, and that’s not to mention the hidden costs of wasting time that could be spent legislating on performative political witch hunts. The party that promised “affordability” is going to spend most of the next two years abusing its power to exact revenge on their enemies – and it won’t do a thing to lower costs for anyone.

None of this should come as a surprise to Americans who could read between the lines leading up to Election Day. As AMAC Newsline reported all the way back in September, Democrats have not done a very good job of hiding that their number one priority is vengeance. Even before the midterms, Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green forced yet another impeachment vote against Trump (it failed). Shortly after that vote, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries – soon to be Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries – stated that he “hadn’t ruled anything out in terms of impeachment.” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has also called impeachment “a critical tool in the toolbox” for Democrats.

Moreover, not a single Democrat who won on Tuesday made a compelling case that their party has a plan to lower costs.

We are just a few years removed from the last Democrat trifecta – when inflation soared above nine percent and fuel costs were, adjusting for inflation, far higher than they are today. There is no indication that Democrats have changed their agenda at all. If anything, it has only become more radical. One of Democrats’ greatest legislative ambitions is “Medicare for All,” which would cost literally trillions of dollars, in addition to turning the American healthcare system into a Canadian-style disaster.

So don’t expect much price relief from a Democrat Congress. To the extent that prices do come down, it will be thanks to executive action from the Trump administration. Democrats simply do not have a platform that is at all conducive to economic prosperity.

The good news for Democrats is that their “affordability” hoax seems to have worked. But whether they can maintain the charade long enough to secure lasting power remains an open question.