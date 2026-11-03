Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (D) showed how weak his hand is after botching basic firearm knowledge in Supreme Court brief.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (D), most well-known for leaked text messages that revealed his dark desire to kill the children of his political opponent, claimed in a U.S. Supreme Court brief that semiautomatic firearms are automatic firearms. Say what?

“AR-15s bear nearly all the same features that take machine guns outside the Second Amendment’s protection,” he said.

It’s almost comical that Jones would take this stance, and it’s a safe bet to assume he simply does not understand what he is talking about.

Breaking down his complex argument reveals this logic: Semiautomatic firearms would be automatic firearms if they were automatic firearms.

But this line of reasoning is not new. For years, proponents of the gun control lobby have labeled firearms for their appearance rather than their function. Even now, they fail to properly define a so-called “assault rifle.”

Jones Keeps Lying

Candidly put, Jones isn’t a gun guy. Moreover, he has a terrible recollection of history.

While defending the ability of state and federal authorities to regulate so-called “assault weapons,” Jones claims AR-15s have been regulated “since shortly after” they “became broadly available to American consumers.”

Looking back at the true timeline, Colt began selling ArmaLite’s semiautomatic rifle in the 1960s. The sale and transfer were not interfered with for nearly 30 years—until California's first attempt in 1989.

Jones further claims that “11 states and the District of Columbia—collectively representing over 34 percent of the United States’ population” regulate AR-15s. Jones uses this statistic to show commonality, but he fails to show the full picture.

After the 2021 Supreme Court New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen ruling, which declared that all firearm laws must be rooted in the historical tradition of firearm regulation, blue states have engaged in lawfare to circumvent precedent.

Before Bruen, only seven states banned AR-15s. But even then, the laws violated the Constitution.

So, What’s Going On?

The Bruen decision sent the gun control lobby into disarray. No longer could “progressive” politicians push for gun control laws if they could not find a historical precedent.

Instead of following the highest court, blue states dug deep into American history and found numerous gun laws intended to keep black Americans and Catholics from owning firearms. Democrat attorneys began referencing numerous laws from the 1700s and 1800s used to restrict slaves, free black people, Native Americans, and Catholics from owning firearms.

They argued that these laws demonstrate a “historical tradition” of restricting firearm ownership required after Bruen.

Due to this ongoing disregard for the spirit of the Bruen decision, the constitutionality of AR-15 bans will now be decided by the Supreme Court in July 2027. And many “progressive” politicians like Jones are rummaging to find some argument that will pass muster.

After all, they know that citing racist laws won’t fly this time.

Regardless of their arguments, it is safe to say Jones is missing the mark. Semiautomatic firearms are not automatic firearms, and AR-15s were not regulated “since shortly after” they began to circulate.

Why It Matters

The Left is scrambling to construct a defense of AR-15 bans ahead of the Supreme Court’s impending decision. The legal deck is stacked against them, and they know it.

Between now and July, expect gun control advocates to exhaust every possible argument, twist every narrative, and grasp at every available justification to defend an unconstitutional policy.

Americans must not lose sight of the gun control lobby’s ultimate objective: disarmament by any means.

Reprinted with permission from Restoration News.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.