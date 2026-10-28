In a shocking undercover video released on X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught saying that the Democratic Socialists of America is going to be “dominant” and a “mainstream Democratic movement,” even going so far as to say, “You can’t play in the margins anymore. We have to completely reimagine.”

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Townhall, which exclusively obtained the video, reported that it was recorded during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Oct. 17, when an undercover reporter asked Newsom, “Where do you see the Democratic Party going?”

The DSA is a socialist political organization founded in the 1970s that calls for “the abolition of capitalism,” defunding the police, and “freedom for all incarcerated people.” Other radical views embraced by the organization include open borders and full voting rights for noncitizens and convicts.

Members include New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Newsom has previously expressed support for the DSA, but he has never made such a striking call to “completely reimagine” the Democratic Party in the way the DSA advocates.

In an interview in September, Newsom described the Democratic Party as “pretty aligned” with the DSA.

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The governor, who is rumored to be considering a run in the 2028 presidential election, finished by saying the Democratic Socialists of America is a “healthy dialectic within the party.”

In another interview in June, Newsom said, in reference to welcoming the DSA into the Democrat movement, “I’m one of those Democrats who deeply believes in addition, not division, so I want a big tent party. I want to win.”

The Daily Signal reached out to Newsom’s press office for comment but did not receive a response by publication.

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - by Angelina Delfin