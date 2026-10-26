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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
National Security

National Day for the Deployed: Honoring Those Serving Far From Home

October 26 marks a day started in North Dakota in 2006 for the one percent on active duty, and the 450,000 who died serving overseas in WWII.

3 min read

US MILITARY concept with branch tapes and dog tags on camouflage uniform background

Today is “National Day for the Deployed,” the one day a year, October 26, when we should all stop and give thanks for those who serve in uniform, deployed far from home in foreign lands to protect us. Lest we forget, less than one percent of the United States population is on active duty.

The National Day of the Deployed started in 2006, 20 years ago, with a declaration by North Dakota recognizing those service members deployed overseas – specifically, a proclamation suggested by Shelle Michaels Aberle of “Soldiers’ Angels.” Her cousin, LTC David Hosna, was deployed to Iraq.

The distinction between those serving stateside and those on the battlefield or overseas in harm’s way matters. It has long been significant. While all who serve in the US Armed Forces sign a “page two,” in effect giving their life to the nation, those deployed face daily risks.

In WWII, some 16 million Americans signed up to serve the nation, serving not just in the European and Pacific theaters, but in North Africa and around the world, from Panama to India. Of the 16 million who signed up, 11.5 million served overseas, and of that number, 450,000 died.

Today, America’s security depends on that one percent of the nation on active duty, and two percent in the reserves and National Guard. Together, all veterans – from WWII and Korea to Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and other conflicts – make up just six percent of our population.

So, here are a few ideas, as you pause to remember those who protect us – even today – all over the world. Those deployed have immediate family, friends, and those who care about them here, stateside. You might search them out and let them know you honor their loved one, and them.

Simple as it sounds, you can find the APO or mailing address for veterans and their units, and send a package – whether randomly, and stateside gifts are always welcome, or for the holidays. Personal notes, updates on simple things, remembering itself, mean a lot when overseas.

To raise appreciation, visibility, and community support for those deployed, a “yellow ribbon” event is a local way for others joining in to show support: ribbons around trees in a park or on local lawns. More privately, time spent volunteering for the US, Soldiers’ Angels, and dozens of other recognized groups supporting deployed veterans is time well spent.

With civic groups – established or impromptu – one can join the Scouts, local churches, and others who appreciate the nation and those who serve and coordinate or participate in a card-writing event. The time put into it is magnified enormously – it means a great deal, hearing from home.

In a more immediate and practical way, families of the deployed are themselves veterans, serving in their own way – children and spouse – without recognition. Too often, any needs they have are not discussed, and thus – a visit, offer of material, emotional, spiritual and simple help is welcome.

Truth is, we should be thinking about the families of the deployed, and the deployed Americans who protect us, every single day. But October 26 is a specific day set aside to appreciate, give thanks, and help those who are doing for us a duty – serving with commitment – we cannot ever fully pay back.

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Topics National SecurityU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
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Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

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