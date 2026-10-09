Domestic violence can be difficult to discuss, but silence allows abuse to remain hidden. Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognized each October following a 1989 congressional declaration, provides an opportunity to honor survivors, identify signs of abuse, advance prevention, and connect people with support. The work, however, does not begin and start with one month alone. Continued support is needed throughout the year.

What Is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence is a pattern of negative behaviors used to gain or maintain power and control in an intimate relationship. It may include physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, threats, intimidation, psychological aggression, financial control, isolation, or technology-facilitated abuse. People experiencing domestic violence may feel afraid, isolated, or unsure of where to turn. However, compassionate, confidential support can help them find safety and hope.

Who Does Domestic Violence Affect?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 women, that’s nearly 43.5 million, and more than 1 in 6 men, 20.7 million, in the United States have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetimes. Related impact may include injury, fear of personal safety, missed work or school, or a need for medical care as examples.

What Is This Awareness Campaign About?

Domestic Violence Awareness Month brings survivors, advocates, service providers, community leaders, and the public together to increase understanding and encourage action. Campaigns often focus on recognizing warning signs, sharing survivor-centered resources, promoting healthy relationships, improving access to services, and supporting policies that strengthen safety and accountability. The purple ribbon is widely used as a symbol of awareness and solidarity.

What Can We Learn?

Abuse is not limited to physical injury, and it is never the victim’s fault. Warning signs can include extreme jealousy, monitoring communications, controlling money, isolating someone from family and friends, humiliating them, threatening them, or pressuring them to do things they do not want to do.

Effective support begins by listening without judgment, respecting a survivor’s choices, avoiding confrontation with the abusive person, and helping the survivor connect with trained advocates when it is safe to do so.

The Start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The observance grew from the first national “Day of Unity,” organized in October 1981 to connect advocates working to end violence against women and children. That effort expanded into a week of activities, and, in 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed. The Congress, by Senate Joint Resolution 133, would next designate October 1989 as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. President George H. W. Bush supported the initiative, urging “…all Americans to become more aware of the tragedy of domestic violence; to support and assist victims and those working to eliminate domestic violence in our land, and to participate in other appropriate efforts.” Over time, October became a national opportunity to honor survivors, remember those lost to domestic violence, recognize advocates, and to importantly renew commitments to prevention.

What Organizations Are Involved?

National leadership comes from organizations such as the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the Domestic Violence Awareness Project. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contributes research and prevention guidance, while state coalitions, local shelters, legal-aid organizations, health-care providers, faith communities, and law-enforcement and court partners provide education and direct services. Their work ranges from crisis counseling and emergency housing to legal advocacy, economic support, prevention education, and public policy.

Getting Involved in Your Neighborhood

There are many ways to support this initiative in your community. Cities such as Philadelphia host events throughout the month, including awareness walks, community fairs, dance gatherings, and jump-rope demonstrations, to raise awareness and connect people with support. Explore what is happening in your neighborhood and find a meaningful way to get involved.

Necessity For Help

Domestic violence can affect people of any age, background, income level, education, or community. It can occur in current or former marriages, dating relationships, and other intimate partnerships. Children may also be harmed by witnessing abuse or living in an unsafe home. Some people face added barriers to help, including financial dependence, disability, language access, housing insecurity, immigration concerns, geographic isolation, or fear of not being believed, so services must be accessible, confidential, and responsive to each survivor’s circumstances.

Why Silence Is Not the Best Solution

Silence can deepen isolation and make it harder for a survivor to learn about options or seek support. Experts caution that speaking up does not mean pressuring someone to leave before they are ready; leaving can be a particularly dangerous time and requires careful safety planning. A helpful response is simple and respectful: “I believe you. This is not your fault. How can I support you?” Communities also have a responsibility to challenge excuses for abuse, teach healthy relationship skills, and make trustworthy services visible.

How Can Victims Get Help?

If someone is in immediate danger in the United States, they should call 911 if it is safe to do so. The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day: call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or use live chat at TheHotline.org. Advocates can discuss safety planning and connect callers with local shelters, counseling, legal assistance, and other resources. If a device may be monitored, use a safer device when possible and consider digital-safety steps. No one deserves abuse, and confidential help is available.

Acting Beyond Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Everyone can help by supporting trusted domestic violence organizations through donations or volunteer work, challenging language that blames or shames survivors, and sharing reliable information about warning signs and available services. These actions reinforce the vital central message: awareness must lead to compassionate, informed support. Although October brings national attention to domestic violence, recognition is needed all year because survivors may need help at any time and lasting prevention depends on sustained community commitment.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not replace professional advice. In an emergency, contact the police when it is safe to do so or reach out to an available helpline.