For years, liberals have insisted that the notion that Democrats want noncitizens and illegal aliens to vote is nothing more than a “conspiracy theory,” even as evidence of voter fraud piles up. But now elected Democrats aren’t just admitting that the accusations against them are correct – they’re virtually bragging about it, and they’re openly insisting that noncitizens be granted the right to vote.

Perhaps the most brazen recent evidence of this comes out of Santa Ana, California, a city of about 310,000 in Orange County, just south of Los Angeles. During a recent public speaking engagement, City Council member Thai Viet Phan shockingly stated that one-third of the city’s entire adult population cannot vote, mostly because they are illegal aliens – and she wants that to change.

Loading post…

That figure is backed up by the left-wing Vera Institute of Justice, which found that 102,000 people in Santa Ana are “potentially at risk of deportation.” In total, a jaw-dropping 10.7 million Californians – 27 percent of the total population – are immigrants. Approximately 5.3 million of those individuals are illegal aliens – and that may be a low estimate.

“The reality is that a large number of our residents are undocumented,” Phan said. “I think that is the most American thing to do, is to say that everybody who lives here, who cares about this community, has a voice. And by allowing noncitizen residents to be able to participate in our government makes our city safer, makes our city more vibrant, and makes our communities stronger.”

In other words, Phan tells us, illegal aliens and other noncitizens should be able to vote because there are simply so many of them, and denying voting rights to people who broke U.S. laws and are in the country illegally is just unfair. It apparently never crosses Phan’s mind that granting noncitizens the right to vote destroys the meaning of U.S. citizenship and erases any ability to ensure that voters have some measure of loyalty to the country.

Moreover, Santa Ana voters already rejected the very policy Phan is proposing in 2024. Even as Kamala Harris carried the city by 25 points, Measure DD, which would have granted noncitizens the right to vote in municipal elections, failed 59 percent to 41 percent.

But Democrats realize that noncitizen voting is their surest path to permanent political rule, particularly in California as failed liberal policies are driving Americans out of the state in record numbers. Despite the beautiful weather, breathtaking natural scenery, and iconic industries like Hollywood and the Silicon Valley tech sector, California ranks 48 out of 50 in net migration according to U.S. News and World Report. It is also one of only five states that saw an overall population decrease over the past year and one of only seven states that have seen a population decrease since 2020.

As former Rep. Katie Porter admitted earlier this year, the only reason those numbers aren’t even worse is because the state has backfilled with massive numbers of illegal aliens.

“These are Californians. They contribute to our economy. They pay taxes. And they’re one of the only ways that our state has been growing in recent years,” Porter said of illegal aliens. “The sanctuary state policy is designed to make sure that our state resources – the taxpayer dollars, the public servants that we have – are focusing on doing their jobs, which is not cooperating with the federal immigration authorities.”

“Katie Porter accidentally admits out loud that Californians are fleeing California and are being replaced by imported illegals,” conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X in response to Porter’s statement.

Liberal politicians like Porter and Phan once decried conservatives as xenophobic bigots for saying that native-born Americans are being replaced by foreigners through mass migration. Now those same politicians are not only admitting that is exactly what is happening, they’re saying it’s a good thing and demanding that every noncitizen be granted every right and privilege extended to American citizens.

But what should be most alarming to Americans who care about the sovereignty of their country and the rule of law is that noncitizen voting is no longer a particularly radical or fringe view within the Democrat Party. In fact, Santa Ana may actually be a bit behind the times on the matter.

Currently, more than a dozen Democrat localities allow noncitizen voting in municipal and local elections – including Washington, D.C., where noncitizens can vote for mayor, attorney general, city council, the board of education, and local ballot measures. New York City attempted to enact a law that would have allowed roughly 800,000 noncitizens to vote, but it was ultimately struck down by the state Supreme Court in 2025.

It’s no secret that Democrats have been fighting tooth and nail to loosen U.S. election laws, primarily through enacting universal mail-in voting and abolishing Voter ID wherever they hold power. Allowing noncitizens to vote is simply the next phase of their project to hijack America’s election system – and if it succeeds, it will have catastrophic consequences for the country.