“I want that deterrence message sent.” That was Michigan Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin’s overtly threatening career advice to college graduates thinking about a job in the Trump administration. It’s the latest chilling evidence of Democrats’ obsession with political vengeance – and a glaring example of their hypocrisy when it comes to “protecting federal employees.”

Slotkin’s threat to young conservatives appears to be the opening act of a retribution crusade if Democrats win majorities in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Liberal lawmakers are increasingly making it clear that they will target anyone who works for President Donald Trump, as well as wealthy donors and businessmen who are supporting Trump and his Republican allies.

Slotkin’s comment came at a University of Chicago event earlier this month in response to a question about what she wanted young people weighing Trump administration jobs to think. “Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that,” she responded.

Slotkin’s quip is particularly noteworthy after Democrats have spent the last two years melting down over the Trump administration supposedly “terrorizing” federal workers. (In reality, of course, the administration was only cutting bloat in the federal bureaucracy and requiring federal employees to actually do their jobs.) But now those same liberal politicians are licking their chops at the prospect of weaponizing congressional majorities against Trump-appointed federal employees.

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Earlier in the conversation, Slotkin laid the legal groundwork for her plan, observing that Trump’s aides “have no immunity the way the president does.” Her conclusion was blunt: “So, you go after the people who do his bidding.”

In other words, Slotkin is saying, Democrats are planning to attack the public servants duty-bound to enact the agenda of a duly elected president. To the left, partisan bureaucrats attempting to undermine Trump – and therefore the will of the American people – are untouchable heroes, while political appointees should have their lives destroyed for the unforgivable crime of supporting the president.

Slotkin’s remarks rightly faced severe condemnation online, including from Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee, who said on X, “It is absolutely disgraceful to threaten young Americans for participating in politics and serving their country.”

Slotkin responded to Lee by claiming that he was “lying” about what she said in the Chicago interview. She later insisted on CNN that she meant only prosecuting lawbreakers – but as the tape shows, she clearly insinuated that anyone working in the Trump administration should be afraid of political persecution from Democrats.

Slotkin’s scramble to recast her remarks after they went viral is more telling still – the political equivalent of a child caught with her hand in the cookie jar, insisting she was only counting the cookies.

As Slotkin’s own words make clear, Democrats intend to use lawfare and congressional oversight authority to convince recent college grads – the lifeblood of any presidential administration – to conclude that a job in the Trump administration is more trouble than it is worth.

Telling young people not to break the law is sound advice. But preemptively telling them that serving in the other party’s administration will invite trouble is something else entirely.

Slotkin also belatedly claimed that her comments were expressive only of her motivation to prosecute criminals. But Congress has no power to prosecute or file criminal charges against anyone. Moreover, her threat was directed at college grads who haven’t even taken a job yet.

Washington has a term for this tactic: the process is the punishment.

A Democrat committee chairman never needs to win a conviction to ruin a young person’s career and reputation. Subpoenas, depositions, and document demands do the damage on their own, and each one sends the target hunting for a lawyer.

A young staffer who did nothing wrong could come out fully vindicated and still be bankrupt after paying defense attorneys. Few recent graduates have that kind of money. Slotkin’s “deterrence message” is a nasty form of political bullying – and it’s effective.

President Trump saw the strategy for what it is. “Slotkin said that there should be prosecutions in order to scare people from going into politics,” he told reporters, bluntly and accurately characterizing the situation. “That’s a Democrat and that’s what they do.”

“Slotkin is a lowlife,” the president added. “She’s ruining her state, destroying her state. But what they’re doing is really discouraging people from going into politics.”

The danger of this lawfare crusade is clearest when the Democrats define targets by their relationship to the president. Supporting a policy, carrying out a lawful order, or taking a job in an administration is not evidence of corruption. Oversight should establish what someone did, rather than cast suspicion on whom that person served.

Slotkin’s comments should be yet another warning to the American people about where Democrats’ priorities truly lie. While their campaign ads and stump speeches harp on gas prices and “affordability,” every so often they let the mask slip and reveal their real agenda — political revenge, plain and simple.

Democrats are already openly talking about impeaching President Trump and members of his Cabinet if they regain power. Now, Slotkin is taking that threat even further, suggesting that low-level staffers could find themselves in the crosshairs and warning college graduates to think twice before serving in a Republican administration.

That isn’t governing. It’s intimidation designed to make political service itself a punishable offense – and it will do nothing to improve the lives of the American people.