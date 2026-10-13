We all feel anxiety from skyrocketing property, income, and sales taxes, driven by increasingly unchecked state spending. From Maine to Hawaii, budgets are mismanaged, with billions in overruns and energy costs tripled. Today, 89 percent of Mainers want “change,” but do they vote? Restoring integrity to government, fiscal accountability, and common sense – requires VOTING!

Early voting has already begun in most states and is in full swing. You need only go to your town office, ask for a ballot, and vote. Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire alone do not have early voting.

Does it matter? You bet it does. One-third of all eligible voters do not vote – they are demoralized, “too busy,” or forget. That skews our government. By not voting, they give their vote to those who do, often against their own interests. Apathy kills freedom. That one-third could swing every race.

Step back. The more people vote, the more the republic – and every state – is representative of the whole of the people, more fiscally responsible, accountable, and less likely to overspend or be hijacked.

So, in a sense, there is a moral duty to vote – a responsibility as significant as answering the draft or volunteering in wartime, paying taxes for law enforcement, roads, and the republic’s public upkeep. If we do not vote, we are freeloaders, not doing our small part to keep the nation free and alive.

How many think we live in peaceful, harmonious, unthreatened and universally respectful, historically grounded, freedom-loving, well-governed times? Zero, is my bet. If you do not vote, you not only forfeit the right to complain, you lose your chance, but consign others to loss of freedom.

In a time when the biggest ideas in political history lie before us. the choice between freedom, integrity, limited government, and accountability on one hand, and the death of freedom, socialism, on the other – how can any right-thinking American not get up to vote, and get others to?

Let me cut to the chase. This is not an optional year. Everything our parents, grandparents, and their parents fought for, loved, believed in, and would wish for us, our children, and theirs is at stake. We are in the process of losing control of our lives. When and where have you ever faced such a threat?