Do Republicans deserve reelection next Tuesday?

Voters are sour over high costs. Gas prices are “too damn high.” And why haven’t the ayatollahs had the good taste to drop dead already?

These lingering headaches notwithstanding, President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have secured major public-policy victories that merit two more years of Republican rule.

Thursday morning brought great news: The economy grew at a vibrant 3.4% pace, exceeding forecasts of 3.2% expansion. This figure suggests that once the Iran War ends—and oil prices return to Earth like a reusable SpaceX rocket—inflation will ease, incentives will persist, and the economy will soar.

Trump and the GOP Congress have accomplished plenty. Their progress on crime, taxes, and fraud is especially impressive.

Trump promised in his second term to Make America Safe Again. He and the GOP have delivered. By ditching Joe Biden’s relentless quest for the “root causes” of crime and, instead, hammering criminals, Republicans have achieved record gains in law and order.

RealClearInvestigations and the Crime Prevention Research Center

Sealing the U.S.-Mexico border and deporting illegal-alien thugs helped drive nonfatal violent crime down 25% last year, according to Bureau of Justice Statistics data released Oct. 26. That figure had soared 59% under Biden. While rape climbed 67% under Biden, from 2021 to 2024, it fell 13% in 2025 under Trump and the GOP. Aggravated assault: Up 74% under Biden; down 31% under the Trump Republicans.

Here are the most vital statistics: America’s murder rate slid from 5.1 per 100,000 in 2024 under Biden to 4.1 per 100,000 on Republicans’ watch. That’s 18.1% fewer people killed and the lowest U.S. homicide rate since 1956. By that measure, Americans have not been this safe since Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House!

Also, 2025’s 20% decrease in homicides is the steepest one-year drop since the 16% plunge from 1901 to 1902, under Republican President Theodore Roosevelt.

Aggressive prosecution saves lives. “In Washington, D.C., the Biden administration’s U.S. attorney brought criminal charges against about 33% of those arrested,” John R. Lott Jr. observed in RealClearInvestigations. Today, “Under U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the charging rate rose to 96%.”

In short: Lock ’em up!

Trump and the GOP have made life unsafe—for high taxes. Their $4.5 trillion One Big Beautiful Tax Cut is the largest tax reduction in history. Among its provisions, the IRS’ National Taxpayer Advocate reports, No Tax on Tips let 6.5 million bartenders, waitresses, cab drivers, and others deduct $45.7 billion in gratuities from their 2025 tax returns. This equaled a $7,031 deduction per average filer.

Among 26.3 million workers, No Tax on Overtime totaled $82.4 billion in deductions last year, averaging $3,133 per return.

No Tax on Social Security empowered 23.5 million elderly filers to deduct $177.7 billion, or an average $7,562 per 1040 form.

Trump Accounts, so far, have let the parents of 5.5 million children born from 2025 through 2028 set aside tax-preferred savings until their sons and daughters control these funds at age 18. The U.S. Treasury has seeded some 1.4 million of these accounts with $1,000 each.

Computer honcho Michael Dell and his wife Susan donated $6.25 billion to put $250 into each account. Elon Musk has pledged one SpaceX share for every Trump Account. Independent financial analyst Joe Halstead of Second Brain estimated on July 21 that, by 2045, each stock could grow moderately from about $148 to $1,737 (a 1,075% return) to bullishly: $6,405 (up 4,434%).

Remember: Each and every Democrat in the U.S. House and Senate voted against the entire Trump/GOP tax bill, all of these money-saving tax cuts, and the Trump Accounts.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance has led the Trump administration’s War on Fraud. It has uncovered naked plunder by white-collar crooks who have robbed taxpayers and the needy alike. Consider these examples, among many more.

Oren Shachar allegedly bought the identities of dead people from a conspirator at a mortuary. According to officials, the ensuing $26.9 million hospice shakedown helped Shachar make a down payment on a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Nurse practitioner Marizel Yukee’s alleged victims included Medicare recipients. Some were reportedly terminally ill and in hospice. Prosecutors say that she ordered medically unnecessary wound grafts, including for infected and already healed injuries. Her reported $906 million scheme allegedly scored her a $594,000 Ferrari, an $865,000 Bulgari necklace, and a multimillion-dollar home in Hawaii.

Operation Gold Rush involved a transnational network that allegedly swiped 1 million Americans’ medical identities and then billed Medicare for “sales” of urinary catheters and other phony gear. Team Trump/Vance padlocked this $10.6 billion scam and hopes to throw Giorgi Kimeridze and other accused con men behind bars.

As voters head to the polls, Trump and the GOP have given Americans billions and trillions of reasons to keep Republicans in command.

Reprinted with Permission from the Daily Signal - By Deroy Murdock