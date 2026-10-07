For years now, AMAC Newsline has documented grotesque cases of the Canadian medical establishment using the country’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) laws to euthanize patients suffering from depression, PTSD, and other illnesses that hardly qualify as life-threatening. But a recent story out of Ontario may be the most horrifying yet.

As the Daily Mail first reported, an 83-year-old Christian grandmother named Brigitte Stegemann was allegedly killed by a doctor against her will and died covered in her own blood. The details only get worse from there.

According to Stegemann’s granddaughter, Brigitte Kranendonk, who had been caring for Stegemann for the past 12 years, the elderly woman known affectionately to loved ones as “GG” or “Oma” did not want to die. This past February, Stegemann was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, but doctors weren’t certain about how much time she had left to live. Kranendonk says she spoke to her grandmother about all options, including MAiD, but Stegemann, a devout Christian, insisted she did not want euthanasia.

But then came a road trip in June, when Kranendonk was away from her grandmother for 10 days. Several years prior, the family had decided to place Stegemann in an assisted living facility. On July 3, Kranendonk received a shocking call from the facility stating that they were booking a MAiD assessment for Stegemann.

When Kranendonk returned, she discovered that Stegemann had already undergone her first MAiD consultation – but she was still eating, walking to the bathroom, and very talkative. She did not seem like a woman who wanted to die.

The nurses coaxing Stegemann to accept MAiD allegedly used vague language, talking only about how they were going to give her “medicine” to “take away her pain” and make her “feel at peace.” Stegemann, who was born in Germany and speaks English only as a second language, did not appear to fully understand what the nurses were saying.

Then came the cognitive assessment, which patients are supposed to pass to prove that they are coherent enough to give informed consent for MAiD. Stegemann allegedly got all the questions wrong, including how many siblings she had and how many were still alive.

Finally, two days before the scheduled lethal injection, Kranendonk said she asked her grandmother directly, “Do you know that you’re going to die on Friday?”

Stegemann responded with visible disbelief and began crying for 45 minutes, saying that she had “made a mistake.” But on Thursday, the day before the appointment, the facility manager said that all the proper forms had already been filled out, and her grandmother had signed off on them. They allegedly refused to show Kranendonk the completed forms, despite Kranendonk holding power of attorney for her grandmother.

Kranendonk felt helpless, trapped by a system that had her grandmother on a conveyor belt toward a death she had never explicitly said she wanted. Then the day came.

A nurse, allegedly not wearing gloves, pierced Stegemann three times in her arm, failing to hit a vein and causing extensive bleeding. The doctor then entered the room and told Stegemann that he was there to administer her “medicine.”

“My Oma is not moving,” Kranendonk said, describing the scene. “She doesn’t open her eyes. She doesn’t nod. She doesn't say anything, and the doctor just said: ‘Okay, well, I’m going to proceed.’”

Ten minutes later, Stegemann was pronounced dead. Local authorities have since opened an investigation into the matter.

Kranendonk’s recounting of the story is a chilling reminder of the ugly reality of MAiD. Proponents paint it as a compassionate means to avoid suffering for terminally ill individuals, and government guidelines say that patients must have a “grievous and irremediable medical condition” to be eligible for MAiD. But Stegemann’s tragic story shows that the rules are not always followed, and the most vulnerable individuals who still have life left to live can be ushered toward euthanasia by a callous medical establishment that does not value human life.

Stegemann isn’t the only one to experience such treatment, either.

Another Ontario patient, identified only as “Mrs. B” in public reporting earlier this year, also allegedly withdrew her MAiD request at the last minute, citing religious reasons. Even after an urgent request for a second assessment from Mrs. B’s husband, a doctor administered a lethal injection anyway, ending her life.

The appalling truth is that MAiD has simply become a more convenient option for a failed socialist healthcare system in Canada. For doctors and nurses, it is easier to pressure sick and elderly patients to sign off on state-sanctioned euthanasia instead of devoting resources and manpower to individuals who may have a limited amount of time left.

That cruelty even extends to younger patients without life-threatening illnesses. Back in 2024, a 27-year-old woman was granted access to MAiD over vigorous opposition from her family. Her only ailment was severe autism. As many as 20 veterans suffering from PTSD have allegedly also been pressured to sign off on assisted suicide. In 2023, Paralympian and veteran Christine Gauthier was offered assisted suicide when she simply requested to have a wheelchair lift installed in her home.

Despite these shocking stories, MAiD is only continuing to gain traction in Canada – and the United States as well. On October 7, the Canadian Parliament will vote on whether mental illness can be a sole criterion for euthanasia access. Just a few years ago, MAiD defenders insisted that only the sickest terminally ill individuals would be eligible.

In the United States, MAiD is now legal in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

Ultimately, MAiD is just another symptom of the creeping influence of the political left’s culture of death and disregard for human life. For decades, liberals have insisted that unborn babies in the womb are not human beings and are unworthy of personhood protections. It is wholly unsurprising that they extended this denial of basic humanity to the sick and elderly, and now to anyone struggling with any illness, physical or otherwise.