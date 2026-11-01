November 3 marks the end of voting for this year’s midterm elections. If you haven’t voted red up and down the ballot already, I hope you’ll be doing so on Tuesday.

While many people skip the midterm elections, assuming that the real action is only in presidential years, too much is at stake to think all those other elections don’t matter much. All those other offices from U.S. Senate down to a local judge or sheriff actually mean a great deal to your quality of life and to the future of this nation.

Right now, Republicans control both the House and the Senate. If they lose the House, there is no doubt that Democrats will again go back to absurd attempts at impeaching the President. If they lose the Senate, it will be impossible to fill federal judgeships or other important offices other than by temporary recess appointments.

Never mind all the other lawfare and obstructionism that Democrats plan to pursue if they win back power. At a University of Chicago event in October, Michigan Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin proposed prosecuting presidential staffers in order to deter young conservatives from entering government.

Of course, such gross, Bolshevik-like attacks are merely the smallest part of the tip of the iceberg that our nation will crash into if Democrats gain control again. While some people will write off such talk as “irrational fearmongering,” the facts are clear.

While a few Democrats running in red states or districts are attempting feints to the center or right, what we’ve seen in the weeks before the election is powerful evidence that the Democrat Party neither can nor will moderate its positions.

To start, many Democrats have been talking about the “craziness” of “Woke 1.0.” That they are even calling it “1.0” indicates that they fully intend to have more versions of it once they get power. A better way to understand the phenomenon is to remember that Woke never ended, even if it has gone underground in some places.

For instance, advocates for cross-sex hormones and gruesome transgender surgeries for children may have been stymied by federal and some state laws, but they have been attempting and often succeeding at evading them. Journalist Christina Buttons wrote this week in City Journal of her months-long investigation of a series of advocacy networks around the country that are working to help “transition” children even in states where such actions are illegal. What the advocates are doing in the shadows will be done in the light and on the taxpayer’s dime if Democrats have their way.

The same goes for DEI. Even though such initiatives were supposed to be ended in higher education, they still operate in many institutions. Fox covered a report from Criticalrace.org this week on medical schools, indicating that, though they have rebranded DEI offices, many medical schools are still doing the same old Critical Race Theory schtick.

As Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson, founder of the Equality Project, said: “The schools, particularly the medical schools, are hanging on to DEI, like survivors on a shipwreck, and they're hoping for a rescue, and they think their rescue is going to be Democrats getting control of the federal government again, because then all the DEI will come back. They're not giving it up."

If you think such craziness is bad, there is much worse coming as the Democrats have allowed the Democratic Socialists of America to take over their party. Gavin Newsom admitted as much while talking to an undercover reporter in New Hampshire. The California governor and prospective 2028 presidential candidate responded to a young woman asking for “more socialist policies” with his own predictions: “So the DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that’s going to be a mainstream democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that.”

For those who think DSA adherents are really just social democrats of a soft European variety, remember that David Jenkins, one of the party’s National Political Committee members, said forthrightly, “Our goal is Communism.”

Nor is it merely those who fly under the DSA flag who indicate that their desire is really to permanently end the American system. Dan McLaughlin of National Review may be a little bit squishy to some readers, but he acknowledged the truth of this when he recently tweeted: “The single, overriding question of our politics is whether Democrats will shatter our constitutional order in 2029-30. All other questions are secondary.”

A win in the midterms will be the beginning of this shattering. 2028 presidential contender Kamala Harris said in an interview this week that if Democrats take control of Congress, they ought to begin by packing the Supreme Court, doing away with the Electoral College, and giving Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood.

Republicans stand in the way of the Democrats who wish to shatter our order completely, push us ever further to the left, and return to active and official discrimination and mutilation of our children. To give them an inch is to risk them going the full mile. If you haven’t voted red up and down the ticket, you had better be at the polls on Tuesday. The stakes are far too high to stay home.