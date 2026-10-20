Cost-of-living is not a political trap. It's a golden opportunity to educate voters on the principles that lead to prosperity—and the lies that lead to misery. Here are three kitchen table messages.

Everyone knows Democrats have made affordability the centerpiece of their midterm agenda. None of their ideas will work. Yet Republicans act like the cost of living is radioactive.

Why on earth are conservatives running scared, hoping Americans won't notice what they pay for gas, groceries, and the roof over their heads? Don't insult people's intelligence. Times are expensive, and unfortunately the Iran war hasn't helped. Voters know it, and they aren't going to believe us—or vote Republican—if the GOP pretends otherwise.

But here's what Democrats don't want to talk about: there are real answers to America's economic problems that don't involve raising taxes and growing government. Conservatives have proven solutions—making the right case is the imperative shift.

Point 1: It's not just about affordability. It's about prosperity.

What an individual can afford to buy on a given day, week, or month is only one measure of a country's economic success. Yet Democrats sell it as the only measurement. Does anyone really think he's poor because he can't buy a new car with one month's paycheck? Of course not.

Look at how far we've come in a few generations. The average American today enjoys conveniences that even the ultra-rich would have found unthinkable a century ago. There are more of us, living richer lives in freer countries, suffering less from disease and starvation, with greater access to clean water, air, and natural spaces than ever in human history. Period. Heck, even war is on the decline.

Why don't Democrats tell us these things? Because they're afraid voters will discover that socialist wealth redistribution created none of these incredible achievements. They happened because free people created more wealth.

This is the fundamental difference between the conservative and socialist visions of the economy—and don't be fooled, every Democrat running for office in 2026 is a socialist. Conservatives want to grow the economic pie so every American can get a bigger slice. The Left wants government to decide who gets a slice and how much—as if wealth were a fixed quantity that can only be "redistributed" by force (read: stolen).

But wealth is created every day. The iPhone in your pocket. The backup camera in your car. The GPS that cuts past traffic on your commute. The app you used to DoorDash lunch from across town. Did you know you wanted any of these things before someone invented them? Could you imagine life without them now?

How about the washing machine that cleans your clothes in an hour? The microwave that heats your leftovers in seconds? The air conditioning that makes summer bearable? The countless grocery stores bursting with food: cheese from France, coffee from Ethiopia, apricots from Turkey, salmon from Alaska, and rice from China? The list is endless.

Entrepreneurs build businesses. Workers develop valuable skills. Inventors create new technologies. Investors take risks. Families build assets and pass them on to their children. That's how prosperity grows.

Not a single one of those things is true in socialist countries, where the government owns everything.

The Left has spent generations insisting that the solution to economic hardship is more redistribution. But how many decades of growth does this nation need before every American recognizes the absurdity of pretending that wealth cannot be created?

Affordability matters, of course. But the goal should be more than making today's bills slightly easier to pay—not living paycheck to paycheck and dependent on government programs, as the Left wants. Each one of us should want an economy in which tomorrow's wages buy more, our children enjoy greater opportunities, and ordinary families can build real wealth.

That's real prosperity. And it's a message Republicans ought to be shouting from the rooftops.

Point 2: Higher taxes = More fraud.

Conservatives have long known that government waste could bankroll a small nation—moreover, suspected that fraud in government programs has become a black-market industry par excellence.

In the past year, heroic investigative journalists—led by Walter Curt, Restoration News' senior fellow—have confirmed as much. It's time to demand answers that Democrats won't give.

The federal government itself has estimated that as much as $521 billion is lost or stolen each year from its coffers. Think about that. Who's responsible?

President Donald Trump is the first president to make waste and fraud a major target, while new technology and old-fashioned investigative journalism make it harder for fraudsters to hide. Yet, Democrats resist any and all efforts to hold anyone accountable. California Democrats passed the Stop Nick Shirley Act in August to stop citizen-journalists from revealing potential fraudsters. Why would they do that, unless they were shielding a corrupt system from public scrutiny?

These same Democrats say higher taxes would help families struggling to afford basic necessities—even as half a trillion dollars are plundered each year from the assistance programs those families were promised.

That's not compassion or fiscal responsibility; it's an invitation to theft.

Conservatives have a royal flush here. End the waste, fraud, and abuse and put criminals behind bars, and there will be more money available to our nation's vulnerable and less inflation from government spending.

The money is already there. Republicans, are you listening?

Point 3: Prudence is (still) a virtue.

I have a wife who's a full-time mom, a growing army of tiny children, and a tight monthly budget. We share one modest car. We cook almost all our meals at home. I can't remember the last time we took a vacation more than a couple of hours' drive away, much less to Europe or the Caribbean.

Yes, we feel poor sometimes. We feel tired all the time. Yet we count ourselves absurdly blessed.

I'm not telling you this because my circumstances are everyone's circumstances. There are individuals and families facing hardships that no amount of careful budgeting can solve. But there's something younger Americans must hear: you can live a modest life, face genuine financial pressures, and still have a great deal to be thankful for.

Older Americans need to hear this, too. Stop scolding Zoomers and Millennials for struggling to make ends meet. Instead, teach them your wisdom.

Consider the 26-year-old who was born when the national debt stood at $5.7 trillion. Today it's over $40 trillion—and climbing. He has grown up in a country that's spent three decades neglecting one of the oldest principles of sound government and sound living: prudence.

Prudence means governing yourself through reason, discipline, and good judgment. It means understanding your limits, making sacrifices when necessary, and resisting the temptation to spend tomorrow's money today.

Zoomers and Millennials didn't create the national debt crisis. They didn't create the housing shortages or the inflationary pressures they've inherited, either. They deserve better than lectures from do-nothing politicians who helped create these problems.

They also deserve to hear the truth. No politician can guarantee you an easy life. No government program can hand you dignity or happiness. Tough times teach us to be financially responsible, because challenges punish poor decisions. Your life is what you make of it.

Learn to cook simple meals instead of eating out. Find inexpensive hobbies. Save a few bucks from every paycheck, even when it feels insignificant. Take short walks outside. Make your bed in the morning. Avoid those websites you know you shouldn't visit. Live within your means rather than trying to imitate people who earn more than you do.

And remember this: This too shall pass.

Americans have endured economic hardships before, some far worse than what many of us have experienced. That doesn't make today's struggles unimportant. It makes them part of history, and history reminds us that the future can be brighter than the present… if we're willing to seek the old paths and dig up the stopped wells.

Conservatives must also give young Americans a reason to believe it.

Despite some missteps, Trump has demonstrated the resilience of the U.S. economy and the difference political leadership can make. It took less than a year of solid, conservative leadership to drop gas prices back to pre-Biden lows, cut down our trade deficits, reshore manufacturing jobs, and reduce the economic pressures (not to mention crime) from the enormous illegal immigrant population within our borders.

Socialism, in contrast, teaches people to cheat, lie, and steal. No socialist country has ever prospered. Few have ever successfully fed their own people. Why? Because top-down, government-run economies discourage hard work and reward political correctness.

"The government pretends to pay us," ran the old Soviet joke, "and we pretend to work."

Communist China learned that private enterprise could lift hundreds of millions of people out of medieval poverty. However, the same Communist Party is terrified these same people will overthrow the regime or else flee with their newfound wealth to free countries like the United States.

Are American socialists, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, offering something fundamentally different? They promise more government control, higher taxes, and an ever-expanding state that punishes anyone who criticizes their rule.

Let's ask them to explain how government will do a better job filling grocery stores with abundant, affordable food than your local supermarket.

Young Americans don't want socialism. They want the American Dream their parents and grandparents promised them: a home, a family, meaningful work, and the opportunity to build something lasting for their children.

They deserve that dream as much as anyone. Our job is to show them how economic freedom, not socialist control, will make it possible.

It's Time to Stop Being the Stupid Party

Conservatives won't win the 2026 midterms by pretending the affordability problem doesn't exist. Victory depends on acknowledging the pressures Americans face, exposing how every idea the Left proposes has already failed—then offer a compelling vision of a happier future.

The timeless principles that work: fiscal discipline, hard work, and accountability in government.

So Republicans, stop hiding from voters. Stop letting Democrats shape the narrative. Tell the people the truth about their problems and point the way toward a tomorrow they can afford.

Reprinted with permission from Restoration News.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.