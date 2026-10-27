State officials call the federal list unreliable even as prosecutors charge 28 foreigners with illegal registration and voting.

The Trump administration is doing what California refuses to do: act on evidence that noncitizens are on the state's voter rolls. On October 15, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sued the state and Los Angeles County officials and asked a federal court to order that mail-in ballots from roughly 20,000 individuals flagged by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as likely noncitizens be separated.

The DHS's request is modest and grounded in federal law. Noncitizens cannot legally vote in federal elections, and every ballot they cast dilutes the vote of an American citizen. California's answer has been to stall, attack the data, and insist the problem is too small to merit addressing.

The standoff began when Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter sent letters on October 13 to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) and Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan (D), along with a list of about 20,000 names. In a July letter, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that as many as 190,000 noncitizens could be on California's voter rolls. The 20,000 figure is what remained after DHS applied additional vetting, matching state rolls against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Homeland Security Investigations records.

McCotter gave the state officials 48 hours to review the names. For anyone whose citizenship could not be confirmed, the DOJ asked that returned mail ballots be set aside—not canceled—until those voters' status was verified. They refused. Logan's office did not even access the thumb drive, claiming that doing so "would conflict with established data privacy and information security protocols." Weber labeled the federal demand an "emergency of the DOJ's creation." Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called the ensuing federal lawsuit an attempt to suppress voters.

These officials' refusal to cooperate is pure political grandstanding and contradicts what the administration has already discovered in their state. On October 19, the DOJ charged 28 California noncitizen residents with illegally registering or voting. All 28 appear on the disputed list McCotter sent. One even voted in the June 2026 primary. If convicted, that's 28 American citizens who had their votes diluted by noncitizens voting illegally.

The Trump administration is not claiming that all 20,000 registered voters on its list are guilty of registration or voter fraud. It's simply pointing to a lack of evidence that they are citizens, and their votes should not count until that evidence emerges. McCotter has even acknowledged the list may include some citizens and asked the state to help sort them out. California has instead treated the inquiry as an assault on democracy itself.

Verification Before Counting Is the Bare Minimum

This is not an isolated dispute. Blue-state resistance to basic citizenship verification has become a pattern. Democrats regularly treat the discovery of even modest numbers of noncitizens on state rolls as an attack rather than a maintenance obligation. Worse, they downplay the fact that foreigners are illegally registered and often vote in American elections.

In California, the DOJ isn't demanding mass purges of confirmed citizens. It's asking only that ballots from individuals already flagged through federal databases go uncounted until establishing their eligibility—the equivalent of treating them as provisional ballots.

The 28 criminal charges show the problem of noncitizen voting in California is real, not theoretical. One ineligible vote is one too many when every ballot could decide control of Congress. These noncitizen residents slipped through the state's system. Rather than becoming defensive or launching partisan attacks on the administration, state officials should be thankful for the federal help.

The case of the 20,000 possibly ineligible voters now sits before a federal judge in Los Angeles, where a temporary restraining order request is pending. Whether the court will allow California to keep counting possibly illegal ballots remains to be seen. Evidence of noncitizen registration is an inconvenience, not the threat to state sovereignty that California's officials pretend. The DOJ simply insists that American citizens' votes not be diluted by those who have no right to register or cast a ballot.

Reprinted with permission from Restoration News.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.