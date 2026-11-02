Don’t Forget Democrats’ War on Christians

As Americans head to the polls for the 2026 midterm election, surveys show that voters’ top concerns are overwhelmingly related to affordability and the economy. But Christian voters should not forget what Democrat victories would mean for them: a renewal of the left’s war on people of faith and a blow to President Trump’s efforts to protect religious liberty.

Over the past two years, the Trump administration has worked tirelessly to turn the tide in the left-wing crusade to weaponize the government and American cultural institutions against the Christian faith.

Soon after taking office, Trump established the White House Faith Office, which he specifically charged with “combatting anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and additional forms of anti-religious bias.” In February 2025, he also signed an executive order aimed at ending “the anti-Christian weaponization of government,” in which he acknowledged that previous administrations had “engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses.”

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Additionally, the Trump Department of Health and Human Services created a Conscience and Religious Freedom Division, while the Department of Education issued guidance emphasizing the right of students to pray in schools. President Trump’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) also reversed Biden-era guidance on gender identity which required employers to accommodate employees’ gender identities rather than their biological sex – a policy that effectively forced Christians to operate their businesses in defiance of Biblical teachings.

Meanwhile, the administration also halted all federal funding for gender transition surgeries and procedures on minors; announced $300 million in funding to protect houses of worship; sued New York for requiring Catholic nuns to house men with women; strengthened conscience protections for healthcare providers who oppose abortion, sterilization, and assisted suicide; required the Smithsonian to install signs warning about anti-Christian bias in museum exhibits; and cracked down on misuse of the FACE Act to target pro-lifers. The list goes on.

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But American Christians should not forget what things were like before Trump took office – and how quickly they could once again find themselves in the government’s crosshairs.

During the Biden administration, our nominally Catholic president oversaw the most shocking and aggressive use of federal resources to persecute Christians in American history – the full extent of which is only known thanks to subsequent investigations from the Trump administration.

Perhaps the most prominent example is the infamous FBI memo that smeared “radical-traditionalist Catholics” – defined in part as those who partake in the Latin Mass – as potential “racially motivated violent extremists.” Although the Biden administration claimed that memo was isolated to one field office, we later learned that was not true.

Many Americans also will remember the 2022 case of Mark Houck, a Christian pro-life activist in Pennsylvania who was forced to physically stop an aggressive pro-abortion activist who was hurling expletives at Houck’s young son. Biden’s FBI ordered a dawn raid on Houck’s home in response to the incident, terrorizing Houck’s wife and children. The Biden DOJ then attempted to throw Houck in jail for 11 years, but he was ultimately acquitted on all counts in 2023.

A Trump Department of Justice report out this year also revealed in jaw-dropping detail the full extent of the Biden administration’s efforts to weaponize the FACE Act – which is supposed to protect abortion clinics and churches equally – against pro-life Americans and Christians specifically. In response to that report, Trump fired four DOJ officials linked to weaponized enforcement of the FACE Act. The President also notably pardoned 23 pro-life activists whom he deemed were wrongfully convicted of violations.

That’s just a small sampling of the Biden administration’s war on Christians – but that war is hardly over.

One of Democrats’ top goals if they retake power on Tuesday will be to abolish the Hyde Amendment. This 50-year-old bipartisan legislative provision blocks the use of federal funds to pay for abortions on the grounds that taxpayers, primarily Christians, should not be forced to subsidize a practice that violates their sincerely held religious beliefs.

But Democrat Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, who would likely become the chair of the House Appropriations Committee if Democrats win back control, has made clear that the Hyde Amendment is no longer sacred. She once described the provision as “a discriminatory policy that makes access to basic reproductive health care based on your income.” She went on to say, “That is simply wrong, and I oppose it.”

DeLauro is hardly alone. Democrat Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts has also made it clear that she wants to repeal the Hyde Amendment as part of her work as chair of the House Reproductive Freedom Caucus.

Meanwhile, candidates like James Talarico, Democrats’ Senate nominee in Texas, claim to speak for Christians even as they spew nonsense that is totally antithetical to established Christian teachings, like his assertions that the Bible is “silent” on abortion, that God is “nonbinary,” and that there are six sexes.

There is no reason to believe that Democrats would not renew their war on Christianity given the chance. While they can’t win back the White House until 2028, Democrats would be able to use the power of the purse in Congress to advance their aims by directing federal funding to support practices like abortion and transgender procedures on minors.

Under President Trump and Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress, Democrats’ attacks against Christians have temporarily subsided. But Christians should not let this temporary pause allow them to forget what is at stake in Tuesday’s election.