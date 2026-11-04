Key Takeaways Following Disastrous Midterms for Republicans

Results are still trickling in from some races, but what is undeniable is that Tuesday’s elections were nothing short of a catastrophic disaster for Republicans. Democrats won large majorities in the House and Senate, even flipping states like South Carolina that most pollsters viewed as safe Republican holds.

It will likely take weeks or even months to fully process the results and what they mean for the future of the country. But here are a few key takeaways that became obvious early on election night. Some of these will be tough truths for Republicans to hear – but coming to terms with them is the only way to regroup and win back lost ground in the years ahead.

“It’s the Economy, Stupid” – Prices Are Still King

Republicans objectively had a strong argument that the economy is better in 2026 than it was the last time Democrats were in charge. Inflation is lower, GDP numbers are better, wages are rising, and jobs numbers are strong.

But what Tuesday night made undeniably, unequivocally clear is that most Americans are still dissatisfied with prices, most notably the cost of fuel. The White House’s central argument that temporarily higher gas prices were a necessary sacrifice to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon ultimately did not have much purchase with the American people. Voters were frustrated, and they took out that frustration at the ballot box.

Republicans Must Play the Long Game to Retake the Senate and Stop Democrat Extremism

By far the more devastating loss for Republicans came in the Senate. While the House is prone to wild swings every two years, six-year terms in the Senate mean that it will take years for Republicans to dig themselves out of the hole they are now in.

While Democrats were favored to win the chamber, few pundits predicted that it would be such a landslide. It would be a monumental feat for the GOP to win back the chamber in 2028 or 2030 – a red wave on par with the blue wave just witnessed. While the GOP should undoubtedly expand the map and compete to win in every race, their next best chance to retake the chamber will likely come in 2032, when this class of senators is up for re-election.

That makes the 2028 presidential election all the more important. Over the next two years, President Trump will be able to use his veto pen to check Democrats’ worst impulses. But if Democrats win back the White House in 2028 and hold the House and Senate, it would be a full-scale crisis moment for the country.

The Democrat Senate that is about to take power is far more radical than any Senate in American history. This Senate does not have Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema – the only two Democrats who stopped their party from abolishing the filibuster when Joe Biden was in office.

If Democrats win a trifecta in 2028, it’s a safe bet that the filibuster is as good as dead. With that comes not only socialist policies like “Medicare for All,” but also packing the Supreme Court, abolishing Voter ID nationwide, throwing open the borders, mass amnesty (and then voting rights) for every illegal alien, and adding D.C. and Puerto Rico as states.

Without the filibuster, all of these policies can be enacted with a simple majority vote in the House and Senate. With four more Democrat senators, it becomes a virtual mathematical impossibility for the GOP to win back the Senate without significant political realignment. With mass amnesty and voting rights for illegal aliens, Republicans can forget about winning back the House and presidency as well. The country becomes a de facto one-party state for the foreseeable future.

Preventing this dystopian future starts with winning the White House in 2028 – a battle that starts immediately. With Trump term-limited, Republicans must be strategic about choosing a nominee that unites the Republican coalition and contrasts with the inevitably radical nominee Democrats will choose.

The 2024 GOP Coalition is Fragile

Just two years ago, it was Republicans winning historic victories and sweeping the swing states as Trump stormed back to the White House. At the time, analysts wondered if the results signaled the emergence of a new GOP coalition that could set the party up for years of electoral dominance. Trump performed notably well with Hispanics and young voters, particularly young men.

This year, it looks like many of those voters swung back toward Democrats. It could be that these voters are simply not as tied to any party as other demographics, creating the conditions for more violent swings in the electorate. Or, more concerningly for Republicans, perhaps their 2024 voting patterns were a Trump-specific phenomenon.

Either way, Republicans will have to try to win at least some of these voters back two years from now. In a country that is becoming more diverse, Republicans need to expand their coalition or else face a shrinking path to power.

Texas Is Officially a Swing State

Undoubtedly the most satisfying victories for Democrats came in Texas, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate and, in a shocking upset, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Greg Abbott in the governor’s race. Just two years removed from Trump winning the Lone Star State by 14 points, Democrats won two statewide races there.

Republicans would be foolish to dismiss this as a one-off result. Texas has trended bluer for years. The state has accepted a huge influx of voters from blue states who appear to have brought their voting habits with them, while also seeing enormous growth in its Hispanic population.

The GOP should fully expect Texas to be a swing state in 2028 and begin building the infrastructure to win it as soon as possible. Without Texas, Republicans’ path to the White House becomes very narrow.

Florida Remains Republican – Massive Win for Gov. Ron DeSantis

Given the carnage for the GOP everywhere else on Tuesday night, Florida was one of the few bright spots for Republicans. Both Republican Senate candidate Ashley Moody and gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds won by smaller margins than expected. But given that Trump won Florida and Texas by the same margin in 2024, any victory should be viewed as a relief for the GOP.

Credit for that victory undoubtedly goes in part to Trump – the state was one of the most hotly contested swing states in the country until he won it three times. Before Trump burst onto the political scene, it was virtually impossible to imagine a “blue wave” year where Florida remained in Republican hands.

But credit also belongs to outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis, who built an impressive political machine there over his eight years in office. When DeSantis first won in 2018 (notably with a big boost from Trump), the state had more registered Democrats than Republicans. But now, registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by 1.5 million.

DeSantis has also simply been a good governor, and voters have responded to that good governance by voting for another Republican to carry on his legacy.

A Surprisingly Good Night for Pollsters

Heading into Election Day, Republicans contended that the polls were off in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and that they would be off again in this cycle. But when the votes were counted, most surveys actually underestimated GOP support. It’s possible that pollsters simply got lucky. But this could perhaps be the first sign that the polling industry is beginning to correct its errors from the past decade.

Some Possible Silver Linings?

While GOP candidates lost almost everywhere, conservative-linked causes fared notably better in some states.

In North Carolina, for instance, voters approved ballot initiatives strengthening the state's Voter ID laws, capping the state income tax, and limiting property tax increases. In deep blue Washington and Colorado, ballot initiatives banning biological males from competing in women's sports were on track to pass as of publication. In California, the proposed "billionaires tax" appears headed for defeat.

These results suggest that the House and Senate contests were not a complete repudiation of conservative policies. In fact, even in Democrat states, some conservative-aligned initiatives are passing. Republicans should look at what did work on Tuesday as a foundation for how to create a winning formula in 2028.

All Is Not Lost

For Republicans and conservatives, Tuesday night was one of the darkest moments in a long time. The natural knee-jerk reaction after such a result is to hit the panic button and assume the worst.

But just as surely as Democrats won last night, there will be another election in 2028. There will be two years for Republicans to regroup and put forth a platform and candidates better suited to winning. There have been periods of Democrat control and Republican control. There have been moments of crisis and even civil war, but the country has always emerged on the other side of it.

While no individual American can change an election result, we can all choose to pray for the country and find optimism for the future. There is a certain comfort in the knowledge that the only real choice we have is whether to fight for what we believe in.

What are your biggest takeaways from election night? Leave them in the comments below.