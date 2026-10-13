American gun owners no longer need to register their short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, suppressors.

New guidance by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirms that the federal government will no longer enforce certain registration requirements for short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and suppressors.

The ATF's October 9th move follows Attorney General Todd Blanche's announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would not appeal a recent court ruling that declared the registration requirement could no longer pass constitutional muster without the tax requirement.

How Did We Get Here?

In August, the National Firearms Act (NFA) lost much of its power after Texas U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix ruled in Silencer Shop Foundation, et al. v. ATF (consolidated with Jensen v. ATF) that requiring registration for suppressors and short-barreled firearms violated the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Unlike many Second Amendment rulings over the last few years, this decision was not based on the 2022 landmark Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., INC. v. Bruen—which declared that all firearm laws must be rooted in the "historical tradition" of firearm regulation. Hendrix's ruling is the result of a snowball effect set in motion by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

In January, Congress eliminated the tax associated with suppressors and short-barrel firearms as part of the OBBBA but ultimately decided to leave the registration aspect intact. Instead of paying $200 and registering with the ATF, as the NFA requires, gun owners simply paid a $0 tax and registered with the ATF.

However, there was a catch.

Congress enacted the NFA in 1934 as a taxation and registration scheme designed to impose a burdensome financial requirement on certain weapons and attachments. The act granted Congress the power to tax specific weapons and therefore create a database to track the associated tax.

So, what happens when a tax act no longer collects any taxes?

According to Hendrix, the registration aspect must also be rendered void because it exceeds what Congress was granted power to do. They were allowed to tax and therefore could record the tax.

What Does the ATF Rule Change?

After Hendrix’s ruling, the new interpretation of the NFA applied only to those actively involved in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs in the case, which include Gun Owners of America, the Firearms Policy Coalition Action Foundation, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, the Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, and several others, were allowed to sell and transfer the weapons and attachments without registering with the ATF.

Additionally, any member of the associated groups received the same clemency.

Blanche announcing that the DOJ would not seek an appeal in the case signaled the final direction for short-barreled weapons and silencers. As a result, the ATF has now updated its language to apply the clemency—initially gifted to the plaintiffs—to all Americans.

“The direction from the President, Congress, and the courts is clear,” notes ATF Director Rob Cekada in the agency release.

Why it Matters

The updated guidance is a major win for all gun owners in America. Not only is the unnecessary $200 tax removed, but now all Americans can freely purchase short-barreled firearms and silencers without needing to be uploaded into a government database.

The NFA’s registration system was tied to a tax scheme, but it also resulted in the creation of a comprehensive federal database of registered firearms and their owners.

The Second Amendment has always gone hand in hand with personal liberty and freedom. Firearm databases like the NFA registry create a vast collection of personal information on gun owners, raising concerns about government overreach and the potential for persecution should such tyranny arise.

Reprinted with permission from Restoration News.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.