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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Social Security

AMAC Provides the Latest Social Security Updates Through Its Partnership with the SSA

September's package covers a new online tool for disability claims, marks 70 years of disability benefits, and points veterans and students to services they can handle online.

Contributing Writer 1 min read
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AMAC’s partnership with the Social Security Administration gives us access to the agency’s Monthly Information Package (MIP), a collection of articles that provides updates on Social Security programs, services, and resources. In support of the AMAC Foundation’s mission to serve as a trusted educational resource for older Americans, we value this opportunity to bring more internal SSA information directly to the people we serve.

The September package includes:

For past issues, visit https://www.ssa.gov/news/en/mip/.

Look for updated compilations in AMAC media every month and, if you have any questions or need any further detail on the topics covered, our AMAC Foundation Social Security Advisory Service is available to help you.

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Contributing Writer

The AMAC Foundation’s nationally accredited Social Security Advisors provide free, personalized guidance to seniors, future retirees, and their families.

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