AMAC’s partnership with the Social Security Administration gives us access to the agency’s Monthly Information Package (MIP), a collection of articles that provides updates on Social Security programs, services, and resources. In support of the AMAC Foundation’s mission to serve as a trusted educational resource for older Americans, we value this opportunity to bring more internal SSA information directly to the people we serve.
The September package includes:
- Social Security Adds New Online Tool And Notices For Disability Claims
- Celebrating 70 Years Of Disability: A Legacy Of Support And Service
- Active Military And Veterans: Discover All You Can Do Online With Social Security
- Student Reporting And Social Security: What Students, Parents, And Educators Need To Know
- 5 Social Security YouTube Videos Everyone Should See Today
For past issues, visit https://www.ssa.gov/news/en/mip/.
Look for updated compilations in AMAC media every month and, if you have any questions or need any further detail on the topics covered, our AMAC Foundation Social Security Advisory Service is available to help you.
Comments