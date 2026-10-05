The final month before Election Day is here, and with it the chances for the fabled “October surprise” – a sudden news event, scandal, or crisis that happens in the last few weeks of a race and has the power to change public opinion and shift the final result.

Normally, October election surprises come from the party or candidate challenging the party in power or an incumbent favored to win. Most of them occur in presidential election years. But this year, the political conditions could create the possibility for some more unconventional October surprises.

The Republican Party and its candidates are facing dual challenges this year that have seriously jeopardized the GOP’s congressional majorities. First, Republicans are running against the long-standing historical pattern of the president’s party losing seats in the U.S. House and Senate in midterm elections. Second, the incumbent Republican president, Donald Trump, has unfavorable poll numbers and is dealing with elevated prices for gasoline and other staples as a result of an increasingly unpopular war in the Middle East.

Most major polls have had an anti-Trump and anti-GOP bias in recent cycles, suggesting that current polling showing big leads for Democrats in competitive races should be treated with considerable skepticism. But there is little doubt that Republicans appear to be on the defensive and are facing a real possibility of significant losses on November 3.

The accomplishments of President Trump’s second term so far are considerable, including a major tax-cut bill, numerous trade deals with foreign countries, and recent strong jobs reports. But midterm elections are usually decided more by voter mood concerning the future than gratefulness for the past.

Democrats are understandably giddy about what they feel are their prospects for winning back the House and Senate, and they are openly discussing their plans for impeachments, expanding the Supreme Court by adding progressive justices, and thwarting Trump’s policies.

In this environment, there is much more motivation for the GOP to provide the political surprises in the campaign’s final month in order to recover their winning momentum established in 2024. It is Republicans, more than Democrats, who need to shake up the campaign season with big news.

The GOP has a major tool to help make that happen in its control of the White House, with its occupant, President Trump, being arguably the most successful chief executive in modern times at dominating the news. Even Mr. Trump’s critics must acknowledge that he is a master of controlling the media narrative.

The first of what is likely to be a series of surprises has already occurred. President Trump just announced the establishment of a new $15 billion steel plant in Iowa, a state which media polls suggest has been drifting left. The investment is expected to create nearly 1,800 permanent manufacturing jobs and generate $95 billion in U.S. economic output over its first decade of operation.

Media polls have also suggested that GOP candidates and incumbents are not doing well in several states and districts that Trump won by big margins in 2024. Trump has thus announced a major swing through these districts, and his personal campaigning there is likely to boost Republican turnout despite his unfavorability elsewhere.

This was demonstrated by the surprisingly large audience that watched and listened to the recent national midterm convention in Dallas — which featured many GOP candidates and Trump himself urging his supporters to turn out to vote as if he were on the ballot this year.

The Democrats have supplied President Trump and his party’s candidates with their biggest weapon this cycle by nominating very radical candidates for many key races. This has given the Republicans a powerful theme with which to rally conservatives and moderates to the polls who otherwise would not have voted this year.

When one thinks of October surprises, the images that most likely come to mind are those circumstances not controlled by campaign strategists, including events abroad, natural domestic disasters, and sudden economic traumas like the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and subsequent stock market crash just before the 2008 election.

However, as already noted, the 2026 midterm election version of the October surprise might not be national or international or intended to help a faltering presidential ticket. Instead, the surprises are more likely to be a series of developments like a new steel mill in Iowa. While seemingly small on their own, these can add up to become a major factor in the race.

For that kind of last-minute strategy, President Trump has the clear advantage, especially in red states where GOP candidates are facing serious challenges.

Democrats appear to believe in the closing weeks that they are ahead and need to protect that lead. Republicans realize the consequences of losing control of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

If and when political surprises happen in the coming days, where they come from might be the real surprise.