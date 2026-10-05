Trump Proves Democrats Dead Wrong on Rural Healthcare

When Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill (also known as the Working Families Tax Cuts) into law last year, Democrats and their corporate media allies insisted that it would be Armageddon for rural hospitals. Now, just over a year later, Trump is proving the naysayers dead wrong and delivering major investments in rural healthcare.

During the debate over the legislation, Senate Democrats warned that more than 300 rural hospitals were at risk of closure or service reductions because of the bill’s Medicaid provisions. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went even further, calling the legislation a “death sentence” for rural hospitals.

But at the same time that Congress approved major changes to Medicaid, Trump’s legislation also created the Rural Health Transformation Program, a five-year, $50 billion initiative designed specifically to strengthen healthcare in rural America.

That program is no longer just a promise on paper, with all 50 states now receiving funding to bolster rural healthcare. First-year state awards range from approximately $147 million to $281 million and average about $200 million.

On October 1, for instance, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced nearly $55 million for 34 rural healthcare projects in Alabama. The money will help equip at least 20 rural hospitals with emergency labor and delivery resources, expand maternal-fetal medicine through telehealth, improve trauma and stroke coordination, increase access to cancer screenings, and build rural healthcare workforce pipelines.

That announcement was only the latest in a rapid series of new investments unveiled by CMS throughout September.

Texas received the largest first-year allocation at just over $281 million, according to CMS. Vermont received about $195 million, South Carolina $200 million, and Wyoming $205 million.

Rather than prescribing one nationwide approach, the program gives states significant flexibility to decide how best to strengthen their rural healthcare systems. CMS says states can use the money to expand access, modernize facilities and technology, strengthen the healthcare workforce, improve chronic disease management, and develop new models for delivering care in remote communities.

Recent announcements show how that approach is playing out.

In Mississippi, the Trump administration announced more than $104 million for 167 rural healthcare grants. Projects include new diagnostic and surgical equipment, cybersecurity and electronic health record upgrades, remote patient monitoring, expanded maternal and behavioral healthcare, and telehealth programs connecting rural patients with specialists.

South Carolina is receiving another $167 million for projects that include new and modernized care sites, mobile healthcare services, telehealth, remote monitoring, cybersecurity upgrades, maternal and infant care, behavioral healthcare, and even 24-hour pharmacy kiosks in underserved areas.

In Colorado, CMS announced $169.6 million for 91 grantees overseeing approximately 250 projects. The money is going toward telemedicine, mobile care, maternal and behavioral healthcare, workforce initiatives, stronger emergency services, and an expansion of lifesaving blood-transfusion capabilities in rural communities.

Vermont received $11.7 million for rural nursing facilities and workforce development. Of that total, $9 million is being devoted to tuition benefits for healthcare professionals in hard-to-fill positions who commit to serving rural communities in the state for at least five years after graduation.

On September 30, CMS announced another $20 million for North Carolina to help rural providers replace outdated technology, expand telehealth, upgrade electronic health records, improve cybersecurity, and adopt other digital healthcare tools.

The steady stream of announcements offers an important counterpoint to the political debate that surrounded the bill last year.

While Democrats insisted that the OBBB would kick people off their health insurance, the reality is that the bill strengthens fraud protections and introduces a modest work requirement of 20 hours per week for Medicaid (some recipients, like disabled individuals, are exempt from that requirement). The only people “losing” coverage are those who never should’ve had it in the first place.

As a result, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the enacted Medicaid changes will reduce federal deficits by about $886.8 billion from 2025 through 2034.

In other words, the OBBB is actually strengthening Medicaid and protecting benefits for those who truly need them.

Democrats and some healthcare organizations argue those changes could create financial pressure for hospitals that serve large Medicaid populations, particularly in rural communities. The $50 billion rural healthcare fund was specifically designed to alleviate those pressures, and now the success of that approach is becoming clear.

When the legislation passed last year, much of the political conversation focused on predictions about what rural America could lose. A year later, billions of dollars authorized by that same law are being deployed specifically to expand and modernize rural healthcare.

The effects of the broader legislation will continue to be measured in the years ahead. But the Rural Health Transformation Program is no longer theoretical. The money is moving into communities, projects are underway, and rural hospitals and providers across all 50 states are beginning to put the law’s $50 billion investment to work.