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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Travel & Lifestyle

Stay Connected, Informed, and Engaged: Your AMAC Events Outlook

Free member webinars through September 29 cover Social Security's insolvency outlook, Medicare's open enrollment, retirement income and expenses, and estate planning with wills…

Contributing Writer 3 min read
amac events

There’s always something happening at AMAC! Over the next two weeks, members can take advantage of free webinars covering Social Security, health and wellness, retirement planning, legal and estate planning, Medicare, and more. AMAC Action also has several opportunities to get involved and stay informed on issues affecting communities across the country.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up through the end of September.

Social Security Insolvency Update

Saturday, September 19 & Saturday, September 26 | 12:00 PM ET

What’s ahead for Social Security? Join the AMAC Foundation’s Social Security Advisory Service for an update on the program’s financial outlook, the challenges contributing to insolvency, and what they could mean for current and future beneficiaries.

Register Now

Immune System Health: Your Body’s First Line of Defense Against Cancer

Tuesday, September 22 | 2:00 PM ET

Join AMAC Active and Dr. Kelly Victory for an educational discussion on how your immune system defends the body against abnormal cells, what can weaken immune function, and practical ways to support your overall health.

Register Now

Are You Truly Ready to Retire? A Retirement Readiness Checkup

Wednesday, September 23 | 2:00 PM ET

Retirement readiness is about more than reaching a certain age or savings goal. Join Ashley Morrone of RoseMark Advisors for a retirement checkup covering income, expenses, investments, healthcare, taxes, and other factors that can help you determine how prepared you really are.

Register Now

Plan Today, Protect Tomorrow: Legal & Estate Planning Made Simple

Tuesday, September 29 | 2:00 PM ET

Planning ahead can help protect you, your family, and what you’ve worked hard to build. Join AMAC and MetLife Legal Plans for a practical discussion covering estate planning, wills, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, elder care, identity theft, real estate matters, and other common legal needs.

Register Now

Behind the Medicare Curtain: Navigating AEP with Confidence

Wednesday, September 30 | 12:00 PM ET

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is right around the corner. Join AMAC Medicare for a clear look at what beneficiaries should know before making coverage decisions, including important changes, choices, and considerations for the upcoming enrollment period.

Register Now

Get Involved with AMAC Action

AMAC Action also has a busy schedule of events coming up, giving members opportunities to hear from elected officials, candidates, and policy experts and get involved on issues affecting their communities.

Upcoming events include the Southeast Regional Freedom Forum, Coffee with Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, New York State Freedom Forum, Arizona Local Freedom Forum, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Candidate Forum, Arizona’s 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum, and California State Freedom Forum on tax reform.

View Upcoming AMAC Action Events

Stay Connected with AMAC

Whether you want to better understand Social Security, prepare for retirement, support your health, get your legal and estate plans in order, learn more about Medicare, or become more involved in your community, there’s an AMAC event for you.

New events are added regularly, so check the AMAC Events calendar to see what’s coming next.

View All Upcoming AMAC Events

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Contributing Writer

The AMAC Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and assisting older Americans through trusted programs and resources, including guidance on Social Security and retirement-related issues.

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