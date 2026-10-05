For many Americans approaching retirement, the question isn’t whether to slow down, it’s how to live more fully in the years ahead. Across the country, more and more adults are rethinking what their next chapter should look like, choosing community, connection and activity over a traditional vision of retirement.

Latitude Margaritaville communities are designed for exactly that mindset. Located in Hilton Head, South Carolina and Watersound, Florida near Panama City Beach, these vibrant 55-and-better communities blend modern, resort-inspired living with the kind of neighborly spirit that’s reminiscent of decades past.

Developed by Minto Communities in partnership with Margaritaville Holdings, Latitude Margaritaville offers a laid-back lifestyle where the pace is relaxed, friendships come easily and every day brings new experiences to enjoy, making the years ahead feel like a never-ending vacation.

A Community Built on Fun and Fellowship

What truly sets Latitude Margaritaville apart is the culture. From the moment new residents arrive, they’re welcomed into a vibrant, close-knit neighborhood where colorful architecture, golf-cart-friendly streets and walkable pathways make it easy to get out, get moving and get to know each other.

At the heart of each community is the Latitude Town Center, a hub designed to bring people together. The Town Square—anchored by a bandshell concert stage, jumbo screen and open-air dance floor—is where live music, movie nights, holiday celebrations and spontaneous parties unfold under the stars.

The Latitude Bar & Chill Restaurant offers a refined casual dining experience where neighbors connect over great meals, while the lagoon-style Paradise Pool is a perfect retreat for those who wish to bask in the sunshine or relax under a shady tiki-style cabana.

Amenities That Match Your Ambitions

For many retired Americans, staying active is an important part of maintaining a fulfilling lifestyle. Latitude Margaritaville offers a wide range of opportunities to do just that.

The Fins Up! Fitness Center features state-of-the-art equipment and group classes, while tennis and pickleball courts host both friendly matches and organized leagues. Walking trails wind through the community, making it easy to enjoy a daily stroll or bike ride.

Residents who enjoy creative and intellectual pursuits can take advantage of the Workin’ N’ Playin’ Center, which provides space for hobbies, meetings and remote work. The Last Mango Theater is a popular place to kick back for special events and performances.

For pet lovers, the Barkaritaville Dog Park and Pet Spa means your four-legged friends get the resort treatment too.

Together, these spaces make it easy to live an active lifestyle while encouraging exploration of new interests and friendships.

Homes Designed for the Way You Want to Live

Homes at Latitude Margaritaville are built for both comfort and connection.

Residents can choose from several home collections, including charming Conch Cottages, spacious villas and single-family homes. Floorplans range from approximately 1,200 to more than 2,500 square feet with options that include three bedrooms, flexible dens or hobby rooms and two-to-three-car garages.

Each home offers open living areas that celebrate natural light and flow easily into outdoor spaces. Covered lanais create an inviting oasis to relax, entertain guests and enjoy the weather.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound also offers a limited Vista Collection of two-story homes overlooking the scenic Intracoastal Waterway.

Coastal Living in Two Distinctive Destinations

While the same spirit is shared in both Latitude Margaritaville communities, each location offers its own special setting.

Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head places residents in the heart of the South Carolina Lowcountry, known for its oak-lined landscapes, historic towns and coastal charm.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, located along Scenic Highway 30A on Florida’s famed Emerald Coast offers close proximity to sugar-white beaches, turquoise waters and an abundance of coastal pursuits.

Living the Good Life

For AMAC members who have spent decades working hard, raising families and building a life worth celebrating, Latitude Margaritaville offers something rare: a lifestyle that feels like a reward. It’s a place where independence and community coexist. Where you can spend a quiet morning on your lanai or an evening dancing in the Town Square with a hundred new friends.

Limited-Time Savings Available

Homes start in the $300s and right now, both Latitude Margaritaville communities are offering limited-time savings along with special financing options for qualified buyers.

To learn more or explore current offers, visit LatitudeMargaritaville.com.