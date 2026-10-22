The SS United States has been proudly featured in previous AMAC articles, so it is fitting to acknowledge her final chapter. Purchased for $1 million, with over $10 million more needed to ready her, the famed retired ocean liner will soon become an artificial reef off Destin–Fort Walton Beach. The project is expected to attract tourists and divers, help offset its costs, and support a distinctive marine ecosystem.

An Iconic Presence on Philadelphia’s Waterfront

Those who visited IKEA in Philadelphia before the SS United States departed the City of Brotherly Love, or even drove along Columbus Boulevard, likely remember the ship’s imposing scale and the dramatic view, especially visible from the restaurant windows. As visitors enjoyed Swedish meatballs, they could not help but notice the magnificent liner outside, exposed to sun, rain, sleet, snow, and wind, where it weathered many a season.

Even with peeling paint and visible rust, the ship remained a striking sight. Its immense size made the neighboring IKEA warehouse seem almost small by comparison. Today, anyone looking out from the same windows can feel its absence; the SS United States had become an iconic part of Philadelphia’s shoreline and something worth remembering.

Her Claim to Fame

Constructed from 1950 to 1952, the SS United States, also known as the “Big U,” has several notable distinctions:

ü She’s American built: She was the largest ocean liner constructed entirely in the United States. Designed by naval architect William Francis Gibbs, she was built by Newport News.

ü She’s expensive. The SS United States cost approximately $78 to $79.4 million to build (equivalent to over $900 million today).

ü She was remarkably fast. Partly funded by the U.S. government, the ship was designed to double as a military troop transport capable of carrying 14,000 troops for 10,000 miles without refueling if needed.

ü She served as a luxury liner: Despite her patriotic name and “SS” prefix, she served as a commercial luxury passenger liner carrying the well-to-do Hollywood elite, royalty, and important politicians.

ü She’s virtually fireproof: Her extensive aluminum superstructure and the absence of wood in her main furnishings greatly reduced the risk of fire.

ü She’s a record holder: The SS United States set speed records for crossing the Atlantic in both directions and earned the Blue Riband, an unofficial distinction awarded to regular-service passenger ships crossing the Atlantic. Her 1952 record remains unbroken by any passenger liner.

ü The ship was a longtime Philadelphia fixture: After changing hands several times, she remained docked on the Delaware River for 28 years.

ü Investors did try earnestly. Some investors hoped to convert the vessel into a hotel. During her nearly 30-year stay in Philly, around Pier 82, it’s been reported that various owners spent over $40 million combined on costs including towing, rent, insurance, and unsuccessful redevelopment studies – in effort to save the 990-foot-long vessel.

A New Chapter

This month, CBS News reported that action to sink the ship is slated to occur this November. “The ship, which crisscrossed the Atlantic Ocean with presidents, dignitaries and celebrities on board for 17 years, is set to become the world’s largest artificial reef.” Believing it will happen soon is exciting ship enthusiasts, especially those who followed the vessel’s journey from Philadelphia heading south in 2025. During the vessel’s departure, dozens of people gathered along the Delaware River with signs to bid the ship farewell. To leave Philadelphia, the 53,000-ton ship was towed by tugboats. Once at the Port of Mobile, Alabama, she underwent an extensive and costly cleanup to remove oil, fuel, toxins, and asbestos. With environmental remediation complete, the vessel underwent last preparations while awaiting final federal approvals.

Her Departure from Philly: Not Smooth Sailing

Her story wasn’t easy. In fact, for a while, the SS United States departure from Philadelphia remained uncertain. CBS News shared that a dispute arose between the SS United States Conservancy and the owners of Pier 82, where the ship had been docked for years. Mainly, they explain, issues resulted from the conservancy’s failure to pay thousands of dollars in rent. The nonprofit had acquired the vessel in 2011 to save her from being scrapped, hoping to convert her into a floating museum, hotel, or mixed-use complex. However, escalating docking and maintenance costs led to a federal court eviction and the ship’s sale to Okaloosa County, Florida, in 2024.

Before the ship left Philadelphia, even residents debated her fate. There were intense feelings on both sides. Some opposed turning the vessel into a reef, arguing, “It’s an important piece of history and does not belong at the bottom of the Gulf.” Others lamented the lack of funding for preservation but supported the plan: “Not feasible to refurbish. Using it as a reef for the environment is a dignified way to put her to rest.”

An Exciting New Mission

What’s happening now? According to a county spokesperson, weather permitting, the ship will be deployed in the Gulf of Mexico (officially the Gulf of America) about 22 nautical miles southwest of Destin–Fort Walton Beach during the second week of November. The county also plans to create an onshore museum dedicated to the famed vessel. Although artwork and interior contents were sold over the years, the county preserved some equipment and artifacts, including one of the ship’s smokestacks for display in the new museum that will hopefully attract tourism to the Florida gulf region.

Environmental Preparation: Readying for Her New Legacy

Throughout time, millions of dollars were spent by varying groups trying to preserve the SS United States. Even preparing the ship for its next life required a substantial investment. Approximately $13 million was reportedly allocated to the overall new reef project, for environmental cleanup and more. Remediation included cleaning and testing more than 100 fuel tanks, removing wiring, and extracting hazardous materials. Transporting the vessel also added significant costs.

Experts expect the ship will soon be scuttled off the coast of Okaloosa County, most likely in November if the timeline works. The process will likely not involve a dramatic explosion. Instead, crews will carefully drill the hull, so the vessel settles upright on the Gulf floor. The process, however, is more complex than just described.

A Storied Past but Moving Forward

Although the ship never served in wartime, she enjoyed a celebrated career as a luxury liner. Several U.S. presidents traveled aboard her, and Margaret Truman, the president’s daughter, joined the record-breaking maiden voyage.

The Big U also carried many well-known passengers, including Marlon Brando, Sean Connery, Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dalí, Coco Chanel, Elizabeth Taylor, John Wayne, Bob Hope, Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Musician Duke Ellington famously performed on the mahogany piano in the ship’s ballroom.

An enduring Legacy: From Philadelphia Landmark to Artificial Reef

Some may view the sinking as the ship’s end, but the luxury liner is instead entering a newfound phase. As the world’s largest artificial reef, she will provide hard-substrate habitat for fish, corals, and other fascinating marine life, a more purposeful existence than sitting deconstructed in a landfill. For Philadelphians visiting IKEA, the empty space once occupied by the SS United States remains a poignant reminder of a landmark that embodied American ambition and ingenuity. Her transformation also shows how new purpose and enjoyment can emerge from the past.

Disclosure: This article is intended solely for informational purposes.