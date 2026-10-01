 Skip to main content
Help Join 2M+ Members
Partly cloudy54°F
Washington, D.C.

NEWSLINE

by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Faith & Public Life

The Scout Law: Twelve Words That Still Guide Us Today

In 1908, Baden Powell wrote twelve words scouts still live by: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, brave, reverent — and dishonor meant expulsion from scouting.

National Spokesman, AMAC 4 min read
Lord Robert Baden-Powell

Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Climbing a mountain, our mindset is ever upward – steps to the crest, gradual gains; now and again, we look back for perspective. We should now. The “Scout Law” offers perspective, a way to recalibrate, re-understand the timeless climb.

In 1908, the Boy Scouts created a “Scout Law,” an understandable code to live by, a way to measure ourselves, stay on track, and prepare for new situations.

Looking back, the “Scout Law” offers a valuable, often unremembered, code of conduct, a way to be our best, stability against moral and mental drift, lawlessness, and the growing sense that many have no code and do not understand a personal code.

The “Scout Law” is twelve words, a life guide really. The twelve are traits to which we may all aspire, ways we should want to live. To some, they will sound like common sense; to others, old-fashioned sensibilities. But they are relevant now.

A Scout aims to be: Trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Why these qualities? Because from 1908 to now, they have built and sustained character and peace under pressure.

The original “Scouting for Boys,” crafted by Baden Powell (scouting’s founder), aimed to prepare young men for life’s challenges, fortifying their best instincts.

The volume included reminders that “a scout’s honor is to be trusted,” and that honor is earned, not given, that “if a scout says, ‘on my honor it is so,’ … then it is so.” In Powell’s day, the consequence for breach was expulsion from scouting.

“Loyalty” to principles and nation was equally important. Being derided for it was to be expected; strength was drawn from keeping course under pressure to change.

Being “helpful” was a commitment to be other-regarding. A scout was expected to see beyond himself. “He is to do his duty before anything else … though he gives up his own pleasure, or comfort, or safety to do it.”

The original manual said: “When in difficulty … know which of two things to do… ask … ‘Which is my duty?’ and ‘Which is best for other people?’ and do that one.” To achieve that objective, a scout “must ‘Be Prepared’ at any time to save life, or to help injured persons, and he must do a good turn … every day.”

These days, the idea of such a compass may seem quaint, a notion that one would resolve to do “a good turn daily” almost trite. But it is not. It is the daily reaffirmation to live in a way that places the well-being of others above our own, a high purpose.

Last year, I lost a friend who personified the ideal. Successful, he had a habit. He kept five pennies on one side of his desk phone. Every day – without fail – he would offer help or a compliment to five people. Each time, he moved a penny to the other side of his phone. At the end of every day for years, all five had been moved.

The requirement to be “friendly” seems a lost priority, but the Scout Law reminds us it matters. The 1908 volume notes: “A Scout is a friend to all, and a brother to every other scout, no matter to what social class the other belongs.”

Widening the aperture, you see what we have lost. The manual advises: “If a scout meets another scout, even though a stranger to him, he must speak to him, and help him in any way that he can, either to carry out the duty he is then doing, or by giving him food, or, as far as possible, anything that he may be in want of.”

A Christian temperament, like the YMCA and YWCA, includes the directive that “A scout accepts the other man as he finds him, and makes the best of him.” Notably, origins of the “Scout Law” span the planet, from Christian writings to “the Bushido code of the Japanese Samurai” to the “laws of honor of the American Indians” to “the code of chivalry of European knights” to “the Zulu fighters Baden-Powell had fought against.” In short, best values were distilled from other codes.

Being “courteous” was to be civil and “manly,” a non-condescending requirement to show respect and support, and a scout “must not take any reward for being helpful or courteous.”

Much more could be said, but one thought: Imagine if our national, state, and local leaders strived to meet this “Scout Law” today. Why should they not? There is wisdom, as we climb, now and again to look back for perspective.

What do you think? Join the conversation — 4 comments so far Read Next What We Can Learn From The Inklings' Lost Art of Conversation
Topics Faith & Public LifeU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
Share this article:
EmailFacebookX
Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

4 Comments

Start writing — we'll just need a name to post. Comments are reviewed before promotion.

You’ll get an email when someone replies — unless you’ve unsubscribed. Every email has the link.

Loading comments...

More From Newsline

More News
c-s-lewis-j-r-r-tolkien-the-inklings-at-oxford-university
Faith & Public Life September 30, 2026

What We Can Learn From The Inklings' Lost Art of Conversation

In 1933, C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien joined a club that met at an Oxford pub to argue over religion and politics without anger, judgment, or a single word of offense.

Joshua Chamberlain, American Politician, College Professor & Union Army Officer
Faith & Public Life September 29, 2026

Joshua Chamberlain: The Faith Behind a Civil War Hero

Trained for the seminary, Chamberlain ordered a bayonet charge at Little Round Top on July 3, 1863, holding the Union line after his men ran out of ammunition.

Promotion
Faith & Public Life September 28, 2026

Integrity and Freedom: Why Character Still Defines True Leadership

Eisenhower called integrity the supreme quality for leadership, and Camus and Emerson agreed the standard comes from within, judged by conscience alone rather than any rulebook.