The Countdown Is On: Take Control of Your 2026 Retirement Taxes Before the IRS Does

With a valuable new senior tax deduction set to expire after 2028, the decisions you make today could help you keep more of your hard-earned retirement savings tomorrow.

You've spent decades working hard, saving diligently, and preparing for retirement. But have you considered how much of your hard-earned retirement savings could eventually go toward taxes?

For millions of Americans, traditional IRAs and 401(k)s represent a significant portion of their retirement wealth. While these accounts offer valuable tax advantages during your working years, the money you withdraw in retirement is generally subject to income taxes.

And when required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin, the IRS may effectively dictate when you must withdraw a portion of those savings, whether you need the income or not.

But what if you could take greater control over when you pay taxes, how much you pay, and how much of your retirement savings you ultimately keep?

Thanks to recent changes in federal tax law, 2026 presents a valuable opportunity for many older Americans to revisit their retirement tax strategies.

The key is understanding how to take advantage of today's tax benefits while preparing for tomorrow's tax obligations.

A New $6,000 Tax Deduction for Seniors — But There's a Catch

One of the most significant recent tax changes affecting retirees is the enhanced federal income tax deduction for Americans age 65 and older.

Under the new law, eligible taxpayers can claim an additional deduction of:

$6,000 for a qualifying individual age 65 or older.

$12,000 for married couples filing jointly when both spouses qualify.

This deduction is available whether you itemize or take the standard deduction, and it's in addition to the existing standard deduction benefits for older taxpayers.

But there's something particularly important to understand:

This deduction is temporary.

Under current law, the enhanced senior deduction is available only for tax years 2025 through 2028. Unless Congress extends it, the benefit will disappear beginning in 2029.

That means 2026 is one of just three remaining tax years to potentially take advantage of this opportunity.

And there's another catch.

The deduction begins to phase out when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 for individual filers or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

As income increases beyond these thresholds, the available deduction decreases.

For retirees with multiple income sources, including Social Security, pensions, investments, and traditional retirement accounts, understanding how those sources interact can make a meaningful difference.

The question isn't simply whether you qualify for the deduction. It's how you can structure your retirement income to make the most of the opportunities available to you.

Why 2026 Deserves Your Attention

Retirement tax planning is about more than minimizing your tax bill for a single year.

It's about understanding what you may owe over the next 10, 20, or even 30 years and making intentional decisions to manage that liability.

The temporary senior deduction adds another layer to that planning.

Consider a married couple, both age 67, with retirement savings accumulated primarily in traditional IRAs.

Today, they may qualify for the enhanced senior deduction, potentially reducing their taxable income by as much as $12,000.

But what happens when the deduction expires?

And what happens when required minimum distributions eventually begin forcing additional taxable income out of their retirement accounts?

Without a coordinated strategy, they could find themselves paying more in taxes later, even if their spending needs haven't changed.

This is where proactive planning becomes so important.

By evaluating their income, deductions, retirement account balances, and projected future tax obligations now, they can make more informed decisions about when to recognize taxable income and when to preserve available deductions.

Rather than simply reacting to whatever tax bill arrives each April, they can begin planning for that liability years in advance.

Roth Conversions: An Opportunity to Take Back Control

One strategy worth evaluating during this limited planning window is a Roth IRA conversion.

A Roth conversion allows you to transfer money from a traditional IRA or other eligible retirement account into a Roth IRA.

The converted amount is generally subject to income taxes in the year of conversion. However, once the money is in a Roth IRA, it can potentially grow tax-free, and qualified withdrawals are tax-free.

Additionally, unlike traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs do not require minimum distributions during the original account owner's lifetime.

This creates an important distinction:

With a traditional IRA, the IRS generally determines when required distributions must begin.

With a Roth IRA, you have greater flexibility to determine when and whether you withdraw your money.

For retirees who expect substantial future RMDs, converting portions of their retirement savings during carefully selected tax years may help reduce future mandatory taxable withdrawals.

But here's where thoughtful planning becomes essential.

A Roth conversion is not automatically a tax-saving strategy, and converting more isn't necessarily better.

Because the amount converted generally increases your adjusted gross income, a conversion could reduce or eliminate your eligibility for the enhanced senior deduction.

It could also increase the taxable portion of your Social Security benefits or trigger higher Medicare premiums in a future year.

That's why the most important question may not be whether to convert, but when to convert, how much to convert, and at what tax cost.

What If You Could Choose When to Pay the IRS?

Imagine approaching retirement with a strategy that considers not only how much income you need, but where that income should come from.

Perhaps one year presents an opportunity to complete a partial Roth conversion while remaining within a favorable tax bracket.

Another year, preserving the enhanced senior deduction may be more advantageous than recognizing additional taxable income.

And in future years, tax-free Roth withdrawals may provide flexibility to manage your taxable income or avoid unnecessarily increasing Medicare premiums.

There's no single strategy that works for everyone.

But the ability to evaluate these options and make deliberate decisions can have a meaningful impact on your financial future.

You may not be able to control future tax laws, but you can take greater control over how you prepare for them.

That's the difference between simply saving for retirement and strategically planning for it.

December 31, 2026: A Deadline Worth Paying Attention To

As the end of the year approaches, so does an important deadline.

To complete a Roth conversion for the 2026 tax year, the conversion must be completed by December 31, 2026.

Unlike IRA contributions, which may generally be made until the following year's tax-filing deadline, Roth conversions cannot be retroactively applied to a prior tax year.

And because the enhanced senior deduction is currently scheduled to expire after 2028, every remaining year presents an opportunity to evaluate how your tax strategy should evolve.

This doesn't mean everyone should rush to complete a conversion before year-end.

It means that waiting until tax season to start thinking about your 2026 tax liability could leave valuable planning opportunities unexplored.

The decisions you make before December 31 could influence not only what you owe in taxes this year, but how much of your retirement savings you'll ultimately keep in the years ahead.

Don't Let Your Retirement Tax Strategy Be an Afterthought

You've worked too hard to accumulate your retirement savings to leave the tax consequences to chance.

At RoseMark Advisors, AMAC's in-house fiduciary financial planning team, we believe retirement planning should go beyond investment performance and account balances.

It should include understanding how taxes affect your retirement income, how future required distributions may impact your financial picture, and how today's planning opportunities could improve tomorrow's outcomes.

That's why we help AMAC members evaluate strategies such as Roth conversions, tax-efficient retirement distributions, and long-term income planning as part of a comprehensive financial plan.

And as an AMAC member, you have access to a complimentary financial planning consultation with our team.

We'll help you evaluate your current retirement tax exposure, understand how the temporary enhanced senior deduction may affect your strategy, and identify opportunities worth considering before year-end.

The IRS has rules about when you must pay taxes. That doesn't mean you have to leave every decision up to them.

Take a more proactive approach to your retirement.

The countdown to December 31 is on. Take control of your retirement tax strategy today.

Schedule Your Complimentary Financial Planning Consultation

If you prefer to schedule by phone, please call us today at 888-730-6565

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute individualized financial, investment, or tax advice. The enhanced senior deduction is subject to eligibility requirements and income limitations. Roth conversions generally result in current taxable income and may affect other tax benefits and Medicare premiums. Consult a qualified financial advisor or tax professional before implementing a strategy.