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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Politics

Socialism Is an Invasive Species Threatening America's Constitutional Foundations

Russia in 1917, Cuba in 1959, Venezuela in 1999 — each saw a few people seize elections and entrench power quickly, and the 2026 results echo that pattern.

4 min read

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Socialism is like an invasive species overtaking a formerly stable, balanced, and peaceful lake. The entire ecosystem changes, becomes beholden to, and is ultimately destroyed by the invasive species. It all happens in the light of day, begins as preventable, but, if not prevented, then consumes the host.

What just happened in these 2026 elections is analogous. An invasive force, alien to our Constitution, Bill of Rights, ideals of the founding generation and of every generation until the last few, entered the body politic fueled by ignorance, hate and opportunism. It won the day.

Can the Socialist drift be reversed? Yes, with education, communication, less emotionalism, more rationality, accurate reteaching of America’s exceptional history, core ideals, and Constitution.

But the challenge is now acute; the time remaining for this Republic to understand the peril and educate younger voters, bring older ones to their senses, stop the pitch toward personal, hate-based campaigns, and restore a sense of balance in the way we choose leaders – is short.

The Russian Communist Revolution of 1917 was led by very few people, quickly distorted public understanding of who should hold power and why, and played up fear and class warfare. The Cuban Communist Revolution of 1959, the Venezuelan Communist Revolution of 1999, and others came with similar swiftness, were soon entrenched, and quickly infiltrated and controlled elections.

If one thinks America is immune to this kind of subversion, know that those who create divisions in the name of ideology are the same, whether they promote socialism, fascism, anarchism, theocracy, autocracy, or “rule by the proletariat” and a revolt against the “bourgeoisie.”

Their method is either raw violence as a means of concentrating power and pushing compliance by fear and coercion – misusing government power – or it is a twisting and corruption of the electoral process, which is both a means to power and a means for holding onto power.

If there are no checks – as in a one-party state or one-party nation – the jig is up, the game is over, the people are now vulnerable to government coercion, freely punished for speaking in opposition, constricted in worship (since government tolerates no rivals), gun ownership banned, and other rights – freedom from unfair captivity, due process, equal protection, safety in homes – taken.

Like an invasive species overtaking a lake, socialism comes slowly, seems at first innocuous, hardly out of the ordinary, might even seem pretty foliage, a new fish type, an invisible chemical agent, but it soon expands, and at some points asserts dominance over the lake. It takes control.

So, as you reflect on the recent election – powered more by personal hatred of President Trump and blind ambition to accrue power by well-healed, well-dressed Progressives, Socialists, Democratic Socialists, Islamic Socialists, and Democratic haters with “forgivable depravities,” know the impact.

These new political actors, many of them closet Marxists or neo-Marxists, do not believe what the majority of Americans believe, nor the supermajority of Americans a few generations back.

They do not love America, revere the Constitution, or see limited power as essential. They do not respect the individual or self-rule. They live for expansion, control over places they see themselves as “ruling,” and will not soon stop. Their appetite is to control, decide for you, dictate, mandate, spend and tax you – and if you resist, to punish the resistance.

Like an invasive species overtaking a formerly stable, balanced, and peaceful lake, socialism comes on slowly, then overtakes the state or country, making retreat or reversal hard. In the next two to four years, this trend must be reversed, or the waters we call home will be remade.

What do you think? Join the conversation — 19 comments so far Read Next BREAKING: Jim Jordan Wins Election for House Minority Leader in Next Congress
Topics PoliticsU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
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Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC.

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

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