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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Politics

Citizen-Only Voting Measures Win in Five States

Five states—Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia—passed citizen-only voting measures by wide margins.

3 min read

"Only Citizens Vote" Bus Tour Arrives In DC

Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Voters across the country sent a clear message that only citizens should be allowed to vote, overriding potential attempts by local leftists to enfranchise foreign voters.

Citizen-only voting went five-for-five last night in states where it was on the ballot. Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia had measures providing that only U.S. citizens may vote, and all five approved them by whopping margins.

Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia amended their state constitutions, and Alaska voters passed Ballot Measure 3, a citizen-initiated statute that puts the rule into state law. Some counts are still being finalized, but Kansas passed its amendment 64 percent to 36 percent, and Arkansas was running near 70 percent as of this posting.

Federal law has barred noncitizens from voting for president and Congress since 1996, but state constitutions and state and local laws govern every other election. Since 1991, nine localities have given voting rights to noncitizens in local elections, according to Ballotpedia. That gap is what these measures close. Since 2018, voters in 15 states have passed measures that limit voting in all elections to citizens.

Why It Matters

  • Voting should be a privilege of citizenship. Noncitizen immigrants are guests and should not be allowed to decide who governs Americans. 
  • Congress has no control over whether states or local governments let noncitizens vote in city, county, or school board elections. These measures make it illegal for rogue liberal enclaves to give noncitizens the unearned privilege of voting.
  • Those measures could pass because most state constitutions are silent or vague on the question of noncitizen voting in non-federal elections. 
  • These new laws override any borough or town that tries to invent a local noncitizen franchise. Except in Alaska, it would take another vote of the people to undo the policy of citizen-only voting.

Take Action

  • Read your own state constitution. If it says who can vote but not who can’t, you should find out whether a citizen-only amendment is moving through your legislature.
  • Ask your city or county clerk whether any local government in your area allows noncitizens to vote in any election.
  • Restoration of America’s VoterRef.com gives the public access to government data on elections, including voter registration rolls.

Only American citizens should vote in American elections. Last night, everywhere they had a chance to weigh in on it, voters agreed.

Reprinted with permission from Restoration News.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.

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About the author

Contributing Writer

Jacob Grandstaff is an Investigative Researcher for Restoration News specializing in election integrity and labor policy. He graduated from the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.

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