In addition to the leaves changing color, kids heading back to school, and football season kicking off, the arrival of fall also means that some of the most popular tourist spots in the country will see the summer crowds ease — creating the perfect opportunity for shoulder season travel.

Shoulder season typically falls in spring (March through May) and fall (September through November) in the Northern Hemisphere, though the exact window shifts by destination and climate. It’s the stretch when a place still has most of its restaurants, tours, and attractions running, but without the packed parking lots that define July and August.

Here’s what to know about traveling during shoulder season and some places worth checking out this time of year.

What Shoulder Season Gets You — and What It Costs You

The upside starts with crowds, and the difference is dramatic. Trails, museums, and popular overlooks that are crowded in July often sit half-empty in early fall or late spring. Restaurant reservations that need to be booked a month out in peak season can often be had the same week.

Lodging opens up too — not just in availability, but in quality; the well-located rooms with the good view or the walk to town, the ones that sell out first in summer, are often lower in price and available to book. Temperatures tend to sit in a more comfortable range than the height of summer or the depth of winter, which makes spending the entire day out and about more pleasurable.

But shoulder season has potential downsides as well. This time of year is when weather turns unpredictable — a week that's sunny and mild one year can bring cold rain, an early frost, or even snowfall the next.

For instance, Zion National Park in Utah in late October can drop into the 30s overnight. Acadia National Park in Maine in late September can bring a nor'easter through the coast with little warning.

But don’t let potential bad weather deter you. Pack layers, a rain shell, and closed-toe shoes with real traction, and build a backup plan for any outdoor activity that depends on clear weather. Some tours, seasonal restaurants, and shuttle services also scale back their hours or close for the season earlier than visitors expect, so it’s worth confirming hours directly with the operator rather than assuming a summer schedule holds.

Shoulder season isn't universal, either. A handful of destinations are actually at their busiest and most expensive during what’s technically their shoulder months, so it pays to check a specific place’s own pattern rather than assuming the March-to-May, September-to-November rule applies everywhere.

Flights also can be less frequent on some routes, which means fewer seat options and less flexibility if plans shift.

Finally, as with everything else, the old promise of guaranteed savings has gotten less reliable. Some destinations still discount 20 to 40 percent in the fall, but others now price shoulder season higher than summer as more travelers catch on.

Under-the-Radar Shoulder Season Destinations

Here are a few potential shoulder season spots worth checking out.

Charleston, South Carolina.

Charleston's azaleas peak between late March and mid-April, turning Magnolia Plantation and Middleton Place — two historic properties with extensive gardens — into sheets of pink and purple under centuries-old oaks. But that peak window is also the city's busiest and most expensive stretch of spring, packed around the Cooper River Bridge Run and Easter travel.

If you’re not determined to see peak bloom, aim instead for the first two weeks of March. Azaleas are already coming out at Magnolia and Hampton Park, and temperatures are mild in the 60s and 70s. Hotels and restaurant reservations are both easier to come by.

Base yourself in the historic district south of Calhoun Street, where Rainbow Row, the Battery, and King Street shopping are all walkable without a car. Magnolia Plantation and Middleton Place are each about a 20-minute drive from downtown; garden admission runs separately from house tours at both, so check current pricing on their sites before you go. Explore Charleston, the official visitors bureau, has current event listings and seasonal guides. Charleston International Airport sits just 12 miles from downtown.

Zion National Park, Utah

Zion's shoulder months run March through April, when daytime highs sit in the 60s and 70s instead of scorching summer heat that can reach into triple digits.

The park's Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is still closed to private vehicles and served only by the free shuttle roughly March through late November, but you won’t have to fight the long lines and crowds like you will in the summer. Expect easier parking at the visitor center, but still plan to arrive before 8 a.m. (and ideally before 7 a.m.) especially on weekends.

As of 2026, the entrance fee is $35 per vehicle for seven consecutive days. You can check current fees and shuttle schedules at nps.gov/zion.

Base yourself in Springdale, right at the south entrance. The town is walkable, and several hotels are a short stroll from the shuttle stop. Spring snowmelt runoff can make the Narrows and other water-adjacent trails cold and occasionally impassable, so check current trail conditions at the visitor center before committing to a hike.

Zion is about a 2.5-hour drive from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and five hours from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Acadia National Park, Maine.

Most guides point you toward peak foliage in early-to-mid October, but that's also Acadia's most crowded stretch, with parking lots at popular sights and hikes filling by mid-morning.

But something worth noting is much of Acadia's forest, especially the interior and higher elevations, is spruce and fir rather than maple or oak. The color is real, but patchier than the solid hardwood canopy you'll find further inland in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Late September is the better window for Acadia. You’ll still see early color at higher elevations, but you won’t be fighting the “leaf peepers.” You’ll also experience milder weather than late October brings, when Bar Harbor's highs drop into the low-to-mid 50s with lows near freezing and steady coastal wind that makes time outdoors harder.

A vehicle reservation is required for the famous Cadillac Summit Road through late October in 2026, bookable on recreation.gov; check current park conditions and shuttle schedules at nps.gov/acad. Stay in Bar Harbor for walkable access to the harbor and restaurants, or stay in nearby Ellsworth for cheaper lodging options.

Acadia is about a one hour drive from Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine, and 4.5 hours from Boston Logan International Airport.

Asheville and the Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina.

The classic mid-October window along the Parkway — the one most foliage guides recommend — is also the one where parking lots at overlooks fill by 9 a.m. and weekend lodging books out months in advance. A quieter and equally rewarding option is early November, when peak color finally reaches Asheville's own elevation near 2,100 feet.

The Biltmore Estate grounds, the French Broad River valley, and the neighborhoods around downtown Asheville all hit their best color in the last week of October and first week of November, with noticeably thinner crowds and easier restaurant reservations than the mid-October rush.

Base yourself downtown, near Pack Square, for walkable access to restaurants and the River Arts District. The Blue Ridge Parkway entrance is about 10 minutes away by car for day trips toward Mount Pisgah or Craggy Gardens.

Check current road closures and overlook conditions at nps.gov/blri, and see Explore Asheville, the official visitors bureau, for current foliage tracking and event listings. Asheville Regional Airport is about 15 miles south of downtown, but you can also make the manageable drive from Charlotte, Knoxville, or even Atlanta.

The Algarve, Portugal.

Portugal's southern coast hits its real shoulder-season sweet spot in April and May, with warm, sunny days in the 70s and towns like Tavira and Lagos still uncrowded ahead of the June rush. The city of Faro makes a practical base — it's compact, walkable, and connects easily by train or short drive to the coastal towns. Visit Algarve, the region's official tourism authority, has current event calendars and town guides.

United Airlines runs the only nonstop U.S. route (from Newark, New Jersey) directly to Faro, but it only operates seasonally from mid-May through September.

For most shoulder season dates, TAP Air Portugal flies direct from several U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, with a short connecting flight into Faro through Lisbon or Porto. Rent a car if you plan to explore beyond Faro. Regional trains run along the coast but don't reach every town, and many of the cliffside beaches and inland villages are easiest to see by road.

Tuscany, Italy.

Mid-to-late September is the sweet spot for Tuscany. Summer's heat has broken, the grape harvest is underway across Chianti and Montalcino, and the crowds that pack Florence and Siena in July and August have thinned considerably. Wineries throughout the region open their doors for harvest tastings and open-cellar weekends, and towns hold festivals tied to the season’s grapes and olives.

Visit Tuscany, the region’s official tourism site, publishes current harvest event dates each year. Florence makes the most practical base — it's well connected by direct flights and trains, entirely walkable within its historic center, and puts Chianti's vineyards within an hour's drive.

A rental car is worth it for wine country day trips, since regional trains connect the main cities but not the smaller hill towns. October brings similar harvest energy with cooler, occasionally rainy days, so September remains the more reliable window for outdoor time. Florence's own airport, Amerigo Vespucci, sits about 4 miles from the city center.

The Bottom Line

Shoulder season won't guarantee a discount, and it won't guarantee good weather – although both are still a real possibility. But what it does reliably deliver is room to move — shorter lines, easier reservations, and a pace that lets a trip feel more like a vacation and less like an itinerary.

Have a favorite shoulder-season destination? Share it in the comments.