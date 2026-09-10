With the extreme heat of summer behind, and well-ahead of the first snowfall in many parts of the country, fall is the perfect season to enjoy time outdoors in nature. Whether you are hiking, camping, or swimming, time outdoors can be peaceful and memorable. Wildlife encounters are usually rare, but they can become dangerous when animals are surprised, threatened, protecting young, or drawn toward food. The goal is not to fear wildlife, but to understand animal behavior, keep a safe distance, and make choices that help protect both people and animals.

Why Wild Animals React Defensively

Most wild animals do not seek out people to attack. They usually react when they feel startled, cornered, or threatened. A moose may charge if surprised at close range, a skunk may spray when alarmed, and a Grizzly Bear may react defensively if a person gets too close to its cubs. Understanding this instinctive behavior can help you avoid situations that make animals feel pressured.

General Safety Practices

· Research where you are headed. Learn about the wildlife in the region you’ll be visiting so you know what to expect. For instance, when hiking in the awe-inspiring Yellowstone National Park, it is advised to carry non-lethal bear spray, keep it handy, and know how to use it in an emergency.

· Hike in a group. Although people sometimes joke about hiking with slower companions to avoid being last while chased by a hungry bear, the real point is serious: hiking in groups is safer. Groups are more visible and audible to wildlife, making surprise encounters less likely. They also provide social connection, shared resources, encouragement, and help if danger or an emergency arises.

· Keep your distance. Follow local guidance and stay far enough away so that the animal does not react to your presence. Many parks recommend at least 100 yards from large predators such as Grizzly Bears and wolves. For reference, 100 yards is roughly the length of the main portion of a football field.

· Use your senses! Experts at REI say that hikers should use their eyes, nose, and ears to help stay alert. For this reason, use of earphones to listen to music or a podcast is highly discouraged when out in nature.

· Make your presence known. When hiking through forests, dense brush, or areas with limited visibility, talk loudly, clap, whoop or sing so animals are less likely to be surprised. It is particularly important to make noise when approaching water such as a river or stream or on windy days when it’s harder to hear what’s approaching. Note that experts say bear bells are less effective at being heard.

· Stay on designated trails. Avoid shortcuts through thick brush or off-trail areas where you may startle wildlife or fail to see animals ahead. For instance, staying on hiking paths where you can see where your feet will land can help avoid snake bites. Staying on the trail is also an important part of hiking etiquette by preserving delicate ecosystems.

· Pick a decent time to hike. In bear-active areas, for instance, it’s best to avoid hiking at dawn, dusk or night when bears are likely to be foraging and hunting.

· Store food securely. Keep food, trash, and scented items in airtight or wildlife-resistant containers. Never feed wild animals. Lincoln Park Zoo explains that human foods may be nutritionally harmful to animals in the wild. Additionally, feeding wild animals disrupts their natural activities and creates harmful human dependency. Sharing foods across breeds also spreads illness/disease. And, obviously, feeding animals puts humans in direct danger.

· Know when to leave the area. For instance, if you observe a Grizzly Bear cub, the sow (the female bear) is likely nearby. Grizzly Bears with cubs will react defensively and sometimes go on offense. Safely exit the area and be ready to defend yourself if necessary. Black bears, though known to be unlikely to attack to defend their young, are still wild animals that may not wish to be disturbed.

· Keep pets on a leash. Dogs that are unleashed risk moving ahead and surprising a bear, for example. Most bears do not take kindly to being surprised, prompting a defensive attack. Therefore, in bear country or other areas with bountiful nature and/or other hikers, walk your pets on a leash for their own safety. Also, clean up after your pet as a matter of courtesy and hygiene.

· Don’t behave like an idiot. We’ve all seen those insane stories on the news where someone tries to get a selfie with a bison, attempts to pet or cuddle with a sea lion or seal, throws food near an alligator, or tosses rocks toward a moose to get its attention. Animals are powerful and strong – and provoking wildlife puts lives at risk. Put the camera away. No photo is worth losing your life.

When a Wild Animal Approaches

The safest response depends on the animal, the setting, and how much space you have. In general, stay calm, avoid sudden movements, and do not turn and run unless guidance for that specific animal says otherwise. Running can trigger a chase response in some predators.

Bear Encounters

Always keep your distance from bears. If a bear doesn’t see you and you can move away undetected, do so quietly.

If you unexpectedly encounter a bear, and the bear notices you, do not scream, make sudden movements, or try to run away as you can’t outrun a bear.

If the bear is stationary and not approaching, slowly back away while facing the bear and giving it room to leave. Experts recommend moving away slowly and slightly sideways to avoid tripping.

If the bear begins to approach, remain calm and still, stand your ground, slowly raise your arms, and speak in a strong steady voice. Experts say that these calm actions help to identify you as a human and not a prey animal.

Do not run or climb a tree nor place yourself between a mother and her cub. Those actions can prompt a bear attack.

In bear country, carry bear spray where you can reach it quickly and know how to use it before you need it. (Bear spay is a repellant intended to be used defensively to stop an aggressive, charging, or attacking bear. The product contains the active ingredient capsaicin, a strong irritant to be used exclusively for self-defense.) Prepare your bear spray and use it if the bear charges. (Note that charging and attacking are two different things – charging is generally a threat that may potentially lead to an attack.)

Before sharing more information, it’s important for readers to understand that there is no single perfect way to handle animal encounters. Every situation is different and the people and animals are also unique – so there is not a one-size-fits-all answer. If you remain calm, it’s likely your instincts will kick in to help you decide your best course of action. However, here are some basic helpful things to know should you come a bit too close for comfort with bears – and how to minimize other various wild animal encounters.

If You Are Under a Bear Attack

We already mentioned one of the best ways to react when you see a bear, particularly putting distance between you and the bear by slowly backing away. But, if it all goes south and the bear (again, rare) decides to proceed to attack you, here are some good tips.

David Weber, AMAC’s President and an Adirondack 46er who has climbed all 46 High Peaks, notes that bear behavior varies by species. Grizzly bears, for example, are generally more aggressive than black bears. As a broad rule for bear attacks, Weber advises: “If it’s black, fight back. If it’s brown, lay down. If it’s white, goodnight.” This guidance applies only during an actual attack, and you should still use your judgment based on the specific situation.

Weber explains that while grizzly, black, and polar bears differ from one another, most bears are not naturally aggressive toward humans – meaning that they don’t intentionally seek out humans to kill. He also shares some fun facts: All grizzly bears are brown bears, but not all brown bears are grizzlies, since grizzlies are a subspecies. The Adirondacks are home only to black bears, while states such as Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming have both black and grizzly bears. Alaska is the only state with black, brown, and polar bears.

According to NPS.gov, bear attacks are rare, but it helps to be mentally prepared and know how to respond in an emergency. Every situation is different, yet the following guidelines offer useful starting points. With that in mind, let’s return to Weber’s general advice for an active bear attack:

If you are attacked by a black bear: Do NOT play dead. Try to escape to a secure place such as a car or building. NPS shares, “If escape is not possible, try to fight back using any object available. Concentrate your kicks and blows on the bear’s face and muzzle.”

If are attacked by a brown/grizzly bear: Remember “If it’s brown, lay down.” If wearing a backpack, leave it on and play dead by lying flat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck. Spread your legs so the bear cannot turn you over. Remain still until the bear leaves the area. NPS explains, “Fighting back usually increases the intensity of such attacks. However, if the attack persists, fight back vigorously. Use whatever you have at hand to hit the bear in the face.” The latter applies if it’s your last chance for survival.

NPS also makes this interesting distinction. If any bear attacks you in your tent or stalks you and then attacks, do NOT play dead – fight back instead. This kind of attack is very rare, they explain, but can be serious because it often means the bear is looking for food and sees you as prey.

Since most people don’t interact with polar bears on a nature hike, and the odds of surviving a polar bear attack are very low, hence Weber’s “goodnight,” it’s best to move on to ways to prevent wild animal attacks instead.

Preventing Attacks is Key

While animal attacks are typically rare, they do occasionally happen. Per PubMed Central, based on statistics from 2018 to 2023, the three animal categories responsible for the most human deaths in the U.S. are hornets, wasps, and bees (31%) followed by other mammals (28.6%), then dogs (26.2%). More recently, Fox News reveals the 2026 list of deadliest animals in every U.S. state, from moose to bears to dogs, for those who are interested. But I’d like to reiterate that most animals living in the wild kill mainly for survival or if threatened and they do not specifically seek to harm humans.

Alligator Encounters

Alligators are most common in warm freshwater habitats such as lakes, ponds, rivers, canals, and marshes. Florida and Louisiana are known native habitats for alligators, along with some other warm southern U.S. states. Alligators don’t specifically hunt people, but they can become dangerous when folks swim in their territory, approach the shoreline too closely, feed them, or allow pets near the water’s edge. The best protection is to avoid putting yourself within striking distance. In places like Florida with a large population of alligators, refrain from swimming in freshwater lakes or walking along the water’s edge. If an alligator approaches, back away in a straight line (don’t run in a zigzag). Fight aggressively if attacked, focusing on injuring the alligator’s most sensitive areas like its eyes and snout.

Bees, Hornets, Wasps

Bee, hornet, and wasp stings are known to be painful, yet a few precautions might lower your sting risk. Most bee, hornet, and wasp stings occur when the insects feel threatened. Honeybees generally sting once whereas bumble bees, carpenter bees, hornets and wasps can sting multiple times. If a bee, hornet or wasp flies near you, stay calm and move slowly around stinging insects and avoid waving your arms. Because they are often attracted to strong and sweet scents, avoid perfume, scented lotion, lip balm, and similar products when spending time outdoors. Light or muted-colored clothing is usually a better choice than dark, bright, or floral prints, which can draw insects. Some insect repellents can deter bees and wasps, but effectiveness can vary. Before mowing, trimming bushes, or working near landscaping, check for nests, especially ground nests. If stinging insects chase you, do not jump into a pool or lake; they may hover above the water and wait for you to surface. Instead, get inside a building or vehicle and close the door.

Cougar or Mountain Lion Encounters

Do not run from a cougar or mountain lion as this initiates a chase. Your best bet is to disrupt and discourage an attack. If you can get to safety without being seen, do so immediately. If you are spotted by a cougar or mountain lion and have small children, pick them up without crouching or bending. Carefully and slowly back away without turning your back to the animal, while keeping them in view. If a mountain lion moves towards you, make eye contact and stand your ground. Make yourself appear larger by raising your arms and opening your jacket and speak firmly in a loud voice if the mountain lion moves closer. If attacked, remain standing to protect your face and neck and fight back with whatever tools you have available, including sticks, rocks, and even your bare hands if necessary.

Fox or Coyote Encounters

These two are grouped together here because they belong to the same ancestral biological family, Canidae. But foxes and coyotes are different animals. These four-legged creatures are also mentioned together because they mainly want to keep away from people. Note that fox and coyote attacks can potentially happen, but they are rare. Mainly, they occur under special circumstances. For example, they may become aggressive if they feel threatened or if a human approaches their den when they are looking after their kits or pups. Therefore, like most of these other animals, avoiding conflict by keeping your distance is key. Never feed them, don’t try to photograph them by moving closer, do not let pets run loose in areas with these animals, and do not run if approached. If they don’t see you, back off and let them be. If they are defensive, shout or yell and lift your arms. If a coyote pursues you with interest and you are in a life-threatening situation, be prepared to defend yourself by throwing something at the coyote, but do not run away because it can initiate a chase. Repellents may help based upon the circumstances. Remember, if you see a coyote or fox in the distance and it’s ignoring you, do not instigate a problem. This goes for all animals who are merely passing in the distance and are uninterested in engaging with you. However, do report aggressive coyotes and foxes immediately to officials, especially those who are fearless of humans or may possibly carry disease.

Moose or Bison Encounters

Give large grazing animals plenty of room. Large animals require immense space, with many experts recommending a minimum of 75 yards or more (with emphasis on the more). Moose and bison may look calm, but they can move quickly and may charge if they feel crowded. If one approaches, move away and create space rather than trying to pass close by. Should they display aggression or charge, hide behind a large barrier like a tree or boulder for protection. Do not try to get an animal’s attention or move closer for photos. The goal is to avoid conflict and decrease interactions to increase human safety.

Mosquitoes Encounters

According to Fox News, mosquitoes pose the greatest animal-related danger in New York state. The best protection, according to the CDC, is to prevent bites before they happen: use EPA-registered repellents, wear loose-fitting long sleeves and pants, choose clothing treated with permethrin, and reduce mosquito activity around your home by keeping window and door screens in good repair and removing standing water where mosquitoes can breed. You may also want to limit time outdoors during peak mosquito season and around dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are often most active. Mayo Clinic notes that mosquito bites commonly cause a red, itchy bump because the body’s immune system reacts to proteins in mosquito saliva. To reduce the risk of infection, wash the area with soap and water as soon as possible, apply antibiotic ointment, and avoid scratching. As always, contact your doctor promptly if you develop concerning symptoms such as hives, lesions, fever, or other unusual reactions.

Racoon Encounters

If you encounter a raccoon, do not approach, feed, or try to touch it. Although raccoons may look harmless, they can become defensive when cornered and they may also carry disease. If one comes toward you, calmly leave the area and give it a clear path to escape. Keep children and pets away. Do report any raccoon that appears sick, unusually aggressive, disoriented, or unafraid of people. Promptly contact park staff or your local animal control. Should a raccoon approach you, slowly back away and provide a clear path for it to escape. If it continues to move closer, make yourself look as large as possible and speak firmly while backing away. If you are bitten or scratched, seek medical attention promptly. You may be instructed to wash the wound with soap and water as soon as possible, apply antiseptic, and control bleeding if necessary while help is on the way.

Shark Encounters

Adventure movies like Jaws often create the impression that sharks deliberately hunt people, but real wildlife encounters are usually driven by instinct rather than intent. Real shark incidents are uncommon and usually involve confusion or instinctive behavior. When swimming in the ocean, follow posted warnings, (also observe warning flags which may indicate the presence of dangerous marine animals), avoid swimming near fishing activity or schools of baitfish, and leave the water calmly if sharks are seen nearby. Additional signs that sharks may be present include the presence of seals or birds or chum. Report shark sightings to lifeguards or local authorities. If you are attacked by a shark, fight back aggressively and go after the shark’s eyes, gills, and the snout.

Skunk Encounters

Skunks are common throughout North America and are usually active at night, so many encounters happen by accident after dark. If you come across a skunk while hiking, stay calm and give it plenty of room. Because skunks have poor eyesight, they may not notice you right away. Do not approach, make sudden movements, or try to scare it off. If the skunk raises its tail, stamps its feet, or turns its back toward you, slowly and quietly back away until you are well out of range. Skunks can spray from up to 10 feet away and may spray several times when frightened, so staying calm is the best way to avoid an unpleasant surprise. If you are sprayed, a bath with baking soda can help neutralize the odor; experts generally advise skipping tomato juice, which is messy, costly, and ineffective.

Snake Encounters

Snakes are found on every continent except Antarctica, with species varying by region. When hiking in snake-prone areas, wear sturdy boots and long pants, stay on marked trails, and avoid shortcuts through dense vegetation. Watch where you step and where you place your hands, especially near rocks, logs, tall grass, and warm trails. Note that being cold-blooded, snakes enjoy basking in the sun.

A walking stick can also help you check the path ahead. If you see a snake, stop, give it space, and allow it to move away. Most snakes avoid confrontation and usually strike only when threatened or when prey is within reach. Never try to touch, move, or photograph a snake up close, particularly those which are venomous.

Coiling, rattling, and hissing can signal that a snake may strike; if this happens, remain calm, avoid sudden movements or loud noises, and slowly back away so the snake has room to retreat.

If you are bitten, stay calm, avoid running, and seek medical attention promptly, even if the bite appears non-serious or non-venomous. Remove jewelry, watches, or tight clothing in case swelling occurs. You may also be advised to wash the bite with soap and water and cover it loosely with a bandage ahead of seeking medical treatment. For a suspected venomous bite, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Put Safety Before Photos

It is natural to want to photograph exciting wildlife, but safety must come first. Do not approach an animal, block its path, or delay leaving a risky area for the sake of a picture or social media post. Use binoculars or a zoom lens from a safe distance and remember that the best outdoor experiences happen when wildlife remains undisturbed.

Planning Your Outdoor Adventure

Ahead of your trip, it’s optimal to gain knowledge of the region as well as the area’s wildlife. National and state parks offer location-specific wildlife facts and safety guidance. Because park rangers monitor local conditions and educate visitors, they are a reliable source for current park safety information including how to handle a wild animal encounter.

A Word About Rabies

Rabies is a rare but serious viral disease that affects the nervous system and can be fatal once symptoms appear. It can spread to people and pets through the bite or scratch of an infected mammal, so any possible exposure requires prompt medical attention.

Wild animals such as bats, beavers, raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes and others can carry rabies. Close contact with these animals (whether appearing sick or not) should be immediately reported to a doctor. Warning signs of rabid animals may include unusual aggression, excessive drooling, trouble walking, paralysis, disorientation, or an animal acting unusually tame or unafraid of people.

It’s best to observe wildlife from afar. If you see an animal that may be sick, do not approach, touch, feed, or attempt to move it. Keep children and pets away, leave the area safely, and report the animal to park staff, local animal control, or public health authorities.

When to contact the authorities

Always report dangerous wildlife behavior to authorities immediately. Call 9-1-1 if an animal such as a bear creates an immediate safety risk by entering a schoolyard, stalking people or pets, lingering in one area, attempting to get into a vehicle or home, wandering into a public place such as a playground or downtown area, or killing livestock or pets. For non-emergency encounters, contact local police or wildlife officials through the appropriate non-urgent number.

Summary: Minimizing Wild Animal Encounters

Animals do not come with a “Do Not Disturb” sign. So, it’s up to us to be wise and respect their space. Recent news reports of people being injured by bison, bears, and sharks are alarming, but these incidents remain rare. They are also a reminder that people and wild animals often share the same spaces, especially during busy outdoor seasons. Most animals do not seek to cause harm to people, but they may react defensively when they are startled, cornered, protecting young, or pressured by human activity. By learning about local wildlife, maintaining a safe distance, securing food, and staying alert, outdoor visitors can reduce risk while showing respect for the animals that call the coastlands, deserts, woodlands, mountains, lakes and seas their home.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as specific advice. Before visiting wilderness or natural areas, learn about local conditions and safety guidance to help reduce risk.