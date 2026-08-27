In a bygone era, trains existed to get people from point A to point B and opened the nation to everyday people like never before. Today, America’s 140,000 miles of railways are primarily used to transport goods and cargo, and long-distance passenger rail has largely disappeared.

But throughout the country, there are still a few rail trips that preserve the original pioneering spirit of rail travel and allow Americans to see the full beauty of the country from the comfort of a train car.

Here are six worth knowing about.

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad – Colorado

This coal-fired steam train has run the same narrow-gauge track between Durango and Silverton since 1882, and the line is now a National Historic Landmark. The full round trip takes about nine hours, including a two-hour layover in Silverton, a preserved 1880s mining town at the end of the line.

Along the way, passengers will see the Animas River Gorge, Horseshoe Curve, and mountain views with no road access.

The 2026 season runs May 2 through November 1. Standard coach fares start at $118, with gondola and first-class options running higher — you can book tickets here.

The best launching off point is Durango itself. Be sure to book several weeks out, as accommodations are limited and can fill up quickly.

And remember - it’s a long day in the saddle! Standard coach seating isn’t heavily cushioned, so bringing a small cushion or seat pad makes a real difference. Mountain temperatures drop once you’re up in elevation, so bring an extra layer even in summer.

Grand Canyon Railway – Arizona

Vintage 1950s streamliner cars carry you from the Route 66 town of Williams to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, with the train stopping right in the historic village near the canyon rim. The train departs Williams daily at 9:30 a.m., arrives at 11:45, and gives you more than three hours at the canyon before the 3:30 p.m. return.

Coach Class — climate-controlled and ADA accessible — runs $89.98 for adults as of 2026 and operates year-round; first-class and glass-domed observation cars are priced higher.

You can book tickets here. Consider spending the night before in Williams. It’s a walkable Route 66 town with its own charm, and an evening there makes the early departure easier.

One note: the train itself doesn’t pass canyon overlooks; the payoff is the drop-off, not the ride.

Cass Scenic Railroad – West Virginia

For this exciting scenic ride, passengers board original Shay locomotives — geared steam engines built for steep grades — on the same line that hauled timber out of the mountains near Cass, West Virginia starting in 1901. The signature trip climbs 11 miles to Bald Knob, the third-highest point in West Virginia, through spruce forest that feels more like New England than Appalachia.

The Bald Knob excursion runs about five hours and costs $85 for adults as of 2026 (senior and military rates are available), with a cold-cut lunch included and the season running May through October. Tickets can be booked here.

Fares increase by $10 starting September 16, 2026, so keep that in mind if you're planning a trip to see the fall colors. Cars are open-air with wooden bench seating, so bring a jacket even in summer — it’s noticeably cooler at the summit.

This route is not fully wheelchair accessible, though a reserved accessible car is available on request. Also consider staying overnight in a restored company house for the full effect, or in nearby Elkins.

Skunk Train (Mendocino Railway) – California

Running continuously since 1885, this line carries passengers from downtown Fort Bragg along the Pudding Creek Estuary into old-growth redwood groves, stopping at Glen Blair Junction for a stretch and a walk among the giant trees. The Pudding Creek Express is about 90 minutes round trip, starting around $50 per adult, and runs year-round — one of the few entries on this list not limited to a short season. You can book tickets here.

Base yourself in Fort Bragg or nearby Mendocino village, both walkable coastal towns. Coastal fog is common even in summer, so pack layers regardless of the time of year. If you want more time in the redwoods, several longer excursions with meals and additional stops are also available.

Conway Scenic Railroad – New Hampshire

Trains depart from an 1874 Victorian station in North Conway village. The Mountaineer route — the one to book for scenery — runs through Crawford Notch aboard 1950s Budd Vista Dome cars, crossing the Frankenstein Trestle and Willey Brook Bridge with views of the Presidential Range below.

The Mountaineer runs from spring through November, with fall foliage season (late September through mid-October) the clear highlight. Coach fares run $75 in regular season and $83 during high season, which includes peak foliage — but the glass-domed observation cars, the seats really worth having, sell out weeks in advance during that window, so book early if that's your target. North Conway village itself is walkable, with lodging right near the train depot.

Alaska Railroad Coastal Classic (Anchorage to Seward) – Alaska

This train runs along the water from Anchorage and through the Chugach Mountains into the backcountry of Alaska with no road access. Passengers end in the port town of Seward on Resurrection Bay. Watch for Dall sheep on the cliffs and beluga whales on the way out.

The 2026 season runs May 15 through September 13, with the trip taking about four and a half hours each way. Adventure Class fares run $226 roundtrip; GoldStar service, with a glass-domed upper level and full dining, runs $470 roundtrip. One-way tickets are also available at a reduced rate.

Late May and early September fall in the railroad’s value season, with lower fares and lighter crowds. Because Seward and Anchorage are major Alaska cruise ports, this route works especially well as a pre- or post-cruise add-on if your ship starts or ends in either of these two cities. Tickets and schedules are available here.

Ridden one of these already? Tell us which route earned its reputation in the comments.