As dangerous, unqualified illegal alien semi-truck drivers continue to terrorize America’s roadways, Democrat elected officials are now shockingly taking legal action to prevent the Trump administration from revoking their licenses.

To help stop the deadly threat of illegal alien truckers, the Trump administration requested driver’s license data on roughly 17 million truckers from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). The goal was simple — identify and remove illegal aliens and poorly trained drivers operating massive trucks on interstate highways.

As Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted, every presidential administration has had access to this basic database since 1988.

To most Americans, this seems like common sense – the federal government has the right and responsibility to ensure highways are protected from unlawful and poorly trained truck drivers. Since truck drivers usually carry goods across state lines, requesting Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) data is clearly within the Trump administration’s constitutional authority.

About 28 states complied with the Trump administration’s request to hand over the data. But 22 Democrat attorneys general instead sued the administration – in effect taking legal action to keep unqualified illegal alien truckers on the road. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong accused the Trump administration of attempting to “bully database administrators into handing over sensitive records so that they can be misused for whatever the President’s daily whims demand.”

“These radical state AGs want to make it harder for my Department to enforce the rules of the road and easier for dangerous illegal immigrant truck drivers to operate a big rig,” Duffy said in a statement. “They may not care about keeping you and your family safe, but President Trump and I do. We will fight this lawsuit tooth and nail to prevent more senseless crashes by unqualified drivers.”

Duffy also ripped into the lawsuit during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. As Ingraham pointed out, semi-trucks can be turned into “weapons,” and she shared her fears about being on the road with “dangerous” drivers.

Duffy revealed that many illegal alien truckers “went to a sham driving school, so many of them aren’t qualified, they don’t have the skills and the knowledge to operate an 80,000-pound big rig on American roads.”

The need to review who is in that semi-truck behind you on the road is obvious. As AMAC Newsline has previously reported, Democrat-run states – and even some Republican states – have been handing out CDLs to illegal aliens for years.

In one case from October of last year, ICE even arrested an illegal alien in Oklahoma who was issued a CDL by the state of New York to “No Name Given.” Another astonishing Department of Transportation report found that of 200 New York CDLs sampled, half were issued illegally.

Another audit in California found that one in four CDLs were issued illegally. Truck drivers have also raised the alarm about massive numbers of truckers who don’t speak any English – something that is a federal requirement for issuing a CDL.

This dangerous disregard for the law and basic safety standards has had deadly consequences for other drivers.

Last October, an illegal alien truck driver released into the country by the Biden administration who received a CDL from California killed three people in a DUI crash on a highway in San Bernardino County. Just a few months before that, another illegal alien who also received a CDL in California killed three people while attempting an illegal U-turn on a highway in Florida.

In early February, Bekzhan Beishekeev, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Kyrgyzstan, caused a head-on crash in Indiana that killed four Amish individuals in a van. In response to that tragedy, Indiana revoked nearly 1,800 CDLs from non-citizens.

The Trump administration has also taken action to make America’s roads safer, including threatening to withhold federal transportation dollars from states that don’t act to revoke licenses from unqualified illegal alien truckers. DOT reports that it has “revoked over 30,000 illegally issued commercial driver’s licenses across non-compliant states” and “removed nearly 10,000 fraudulent or unqualified CDL training providers from the federal registry.”

But the reality is that American drivers won’t be safe so long as Democrats continue to prioritize illegal aliens over the safety of their own voters and citizens. Democrats’ toxic mix of hatred for Trump and blind commitment to protecting illegal aliens from deportation means that the American family on its way to visit grandma and grandpa this Labor Day weekend – on the roads that their tax dollars pay for – must worry about whether the truck driver behind them knows the laws of the road or can even read English signs.

President Trump and his team are working hard to protect Americans from the scourge of illegal alien truckers. Now it’s time for Democrats to stop putting up roadblocks.