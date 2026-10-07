On the three-year anniversary of Hamas’ massacre of Israeli citizens, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani accused the Israeli government of continuing the suffering of Oct. 7 through “genocide in Gaza.”

“This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others,” Mamdani said on X.

“The suffering did not begin nor end that day,” he added. “It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children.”

Oct. 7 was the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Official Israeli figures list the death toll at over 1,200 people murdered. More were captured, including 12 Americans.

Mamdani blamed Israel for intensifying the suffering with “every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing.”

“Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes,” he said. “Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment.”

Victoria Coates, vice president of The Heritage Foundation’s Davis Center for National Security and Foreign Policy, said the mayor’s statement is part of a pattern of antisemitism.

“This disgusting attempt to draw a moral equivalency between the Hamas terrorist attackers and their Jewish victims three years ago is typical of Mamdani’s inherent antisemitic violence,” she told the Daily Signal. “There’s a reason Jews in New York feel significantly less safe with this bigot as their mayor.”

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - By Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell