American women today have opportunities that previous generations could only have dreamed of. We can pursue careers, start businesses, raise families, serve our communities, and build lives that reflect our own priorities and ambitions.

Much of the freedom and opportunity we enjoy today stems from the extraordinary women who came before us, including those whose stories don’t always make the history books.

During the Revolutionary War, women helped sustain the Continental Army by preparing meals, washing clothing, and caring for sick and wounded soldiers. Countless others managed farms, households, and businesses, raised children, and cared for loved ones while their husbands and sons fought for independence.

Nearly two centuries later, Rosie the Riveter and millions of other women answered the call during World War II. While many worked in factories, others volunteered to care for wounded servicemen. Among them were the American Red Cross “Gray Ladies,” who wrote letters, read aloud, and offered companionship to soldiers recovering in hospitals. At the program's wartime peak, nearly 50,000 women served as Gray Ladies.

Although the nature of their roles varied across history, each of these women contributed significantly to helping the nation overcome the challenges of her era.

During America's 250th anniversary year, Independent Women's Rosie 250 initiative is celebrating these women and the opportunities they helped create for future generations.

November's National Family Caregivers Month offers another opportunity to recognize the millions of women who continue this tradition of caring for others. More than 51 million family caregivers, the majority of whom are women, provide care for aging parents, spouses, relatives, and neighbors, often without any financial compensation.

Whether helping an elderly loved one get to appointments, preparing meals, or simply spending time together, family caregivers play a vital role in helping seniors maintain their independence and remain in the homes and communities they love.

But caring for an aging loved one can also be expensive, and families deserve better, more affordable options. A new study found that the vast majority of family caregivers (91%) use their own money to support aging loved ones, with out-of-pocket expenses averaging $8,737 annually among those who aren't fully reimbursed.

Throughout history, American women have demonstrated what is possible when given the opportunity. Today’s family caregivers deserve the same freedom to pursue solutions tailored to their needs. Instead of imposing restrictive regulations that drive up costs, policymakers should make it easier for families to care for the people they love.

Congress could start by providing targeted tax relief. The bipartisan Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act would allow Americans to use existing health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts to pay for qualifying medical expenses for their parents or parents-in-law, even when those relatives don't qualify as dependents. Families would have more flexibility to use their own pre-tax dollars without creating a new government benefit.

Government should also stop making it harder and more expensive to hire help at home. The Obama administration's 2013 Home Care Rule narrowed longstanding exemptions for companionship services, adding costs and limiting flexibility in the home care market. The Trump administration has proposed rescinding that rule, an important step toward making home-based care more accessible.

We should also be looking for new ways to connect seniors who need assistance with those who can provide it at a reasonable cost.

America's au pair program, which pairs foreign nationals with families in need of live-in child care, has long demonstrated the value of cultural exchange and live-in family support. Expanding it to include nonmedical senior care could give families another affordable option while creating new opportunities for participants.

Building on this approach, we should also empower American caregivers, not just foreign nationals, to provide similar in-home care for older adults.

Independent Women's proposed American Caregivers Act would create a pathway for Americans to provide nonmedical companionship and assistance to seniors through sponsor-based, live-in arrangements. Caregivers would receive room, board, and a stipend, while sponsors would recruit, screen, train, and oversee participants.

As the Gray Ladies demonstrated decades ago, caring for someone doesn't always require medical expertise. Sometimes companionship and a helping hand are exactly what's needed. For seniors who need help with everyday activities but not intensive medical care, this model could offer an affordable alternative while creating meaningful opportunities for Americans interested in caregiving.

No single solution will meet every family's needs, nor should we expect one to. Some families prefer to provide care themselves, while others want or need additional support. Public policy should reflect these diverse preferences and needs.

For 250 years, American women have helped their country meet the needs of their time in countless ways. With more than 70 million Americans expected to be age 65 or older by 2030, helping families navigate the growing demand for senior care will be increasingly important.

As we recognize National Family Caregivers Month during America's 250th anniversary year, we have an opportunity to celebrate the women who helped build this country and those who continue to strengthen it today. The best way to honor this great legacy is to empower women and families to choose the solutions that work best for them.