Across the United States, state parks preserve an extraordinary range of landscapes, from rocky coastlines and barrier islands to desert canyons, mountain forests, wetlands, caves, and volcanic shorelines. Exact counts vary because each state defines and manages its park system differently: some count only sites officially designated as state parks, while others include recreation areas, historic sites, forests, preserves, trails, and other public lands. Recent estimates place the number of official state parks at roughly 2,500, while broader state-managed park systems include many thousands of additional units.

Often Overshadowed by National Parks

While national parks frequently receive the spotlight, state parks can offer a more relaxed and accessible way to experience the outdoors. They are often closer to home, easier to visit on a weekend, less crowded, and more affordable. Many also reflect the distinctive character of their regions, giving travelers a chance to explore local landscapes, wildlife, history, and outdoor traditions in a more intimate setting.

A Preview of Standout State Parks

The parks below highlight the variety and beauty of America’s state park systems. Each featured destination represents a different region and showcases memorable scenery, notable wildlife, rewarding activities, and experiences that make it well worth a visit.

Featured Parks in the Contiguous United States

New England : Mount Holyoke Range State Park, Massachusetts

Set in western Massachusetts near Amherst, Mount Holyoke Range State Park protects a rugged 7-mile ridgeline, forested slopes, streams, wetlands, and thickets across roughly 3,000 acres. More than 30 miles of blazed trails lead visitors to sweeping overlooks, including the demanding Seven Sisters route, while mountain biking, horseback riding, running, walking, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling add year-round variety. The park’s east-west ridge supports a rich habitat for birds, black bears, bobcats, and rare species, making it especially memorable for visitors who want scenic New England views with a strong sense of ecological diversity.

Mid-Atlantic : Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware

At the point where Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Henlopen State Park spans about 5,000 acres of beaches, dunes, maritime forest, and protected coastal habitat. Visitors can swim, sunbathe, bike, fish, birdwatch, tour the historic Fort Miles area, explore the Seaside Nature Center, or look for shorebirds and horseshoe crabs in the Beach Plum Nature Preserve. Its mix of oceanfront recreation, military history, and wildlife-rich shoreline makes it one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most varied coastal parks.

South : Bahia Honda State Park, Florida

Located in the Florida Keys, Bahia Honda State Park preserves more than 500 acres of tropical island scenery, white-sand beaches, clear turquoise water, and views of the historic Bahia Honda Bridge. Visitors come for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, beachcombing, camping, and boat tours to nearby reef environments. Shorebirds, wading birds, hawks during migration, and the endangered white-crowned pigeon add to the park’s appeal, while its calm water and island atmosphere make it feel like a relaxed coastal escape.

Midwest : Mackinac Island State Park, Michigan

Mackinac Island State Park covers much of Michigan’s car-free Mackinac Island, combining Great Lakes shoreline, northern forest, limestone formations, and historic sites. Visitors can walk or bike scenic routes, explore Arch Rock and other natural landmarks, visit Fort Mackinac and Fort Holmes, take horse-drawn carriage rides, or enjoy lake views from wooded trails. The island’s forests support songbirds, raptors during migration, squirrels, chipmunks, foxes, and other wildlife, while its blend of history, geology, and old-fashioned transportation gives the park a character unlike almost anywhere else in the Midwest.

Mountain West : Snow Canyon State Park, Utah

Near St. George in southwestern Utah, Snow Canyon State Park showcases a dramatic meeting of red and white Navajo sandstone, petrified dunes, black lava flows, slot canyons, and desert plant life. The 7,400-acre park offers hiking, cycling, mountain biking, rock climbing, camping, photography, and lava tube exploration. Its desert setting sits near the edge of the Mojave Desert, Great Basin, and Colorado Plateau, creating a striking landscape where geology is the main attraction and every trail reveals an exciting new texture, color, or landform.

Southwest : Kartchner Caverns State Park, Arizona

Kartchner Caverns State Park, near Benson in southeastern Arizona, protects a living limestone cave system at the base of the Whetstone Mountains. Guided cave tours reveal carefully preserved stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and chambers still shaped by moisture and mineral deposits, while above-ground visitors can hike, camp, picnic, and watch desert wildlife. Birds, hummingbirds, reptiles, butterflies, bats, coyotes, foxes, and other desert species bring the surrounding landscape to life. Still, the park’s greatest distinction is its balance of public access and careful cave conservation.

West : Silver Falls State Park, Oregon

East of Salem in the Cascade foothills, Silver Falls State Park is often called the crown jewel of Oregon’s state park system. Its centerpiece is the Trail of Ten Falls, a roughly 7-mile loop through a forested canyon where hikers can see—and in some places walk behind—towering waterfalls such as South Falls. Beyond the canyon, the park offers more than 35 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with camping, picnicking, and wildlife watching. Dense Douglas-fir, western hemlock, maple, streams, and mossy basalt cliffs create a lush Pacific Northwest setting where water, forest, and geology define the experience.

Featured Parks in the Non-Contiguous United States

Alaska : Chugach State Park

Just east of Anchorage in Southcentral Alaska, Chugach State Park stretches across nearly 495,000 acres of mountains, glaciers, lakes, ocean shoreline, and alpine terrain. Its scale makes it one of the largest state parks in the United States, yet its western edge sits only minutes from the city, giving visitors unusually convenient access to true wilderness. Popular activities include hiking, wildlife viewing, camping, skiing, snowshoeing, boating on Eklutna Lake, and exploring trails that range from easy scenic walks to demanding backcountry routes. Moose, black bears, brown bears, wolves, ptarmigan, marmots, and other alpine wildlife help make the park feel unmistakably Alaskan.

Hawaii : Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park

On the northwestern shore of Kauaʻi, Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park protects one of Hawaii’s most dramatic coastal landscapes: steep green cliffs, narrow valleys, sea caves, waterfalls, remote beaches, and sweeping views of the Pacific. Because no road runs through the park, visitors experience it by hiking the Kalalau Trail, kayaking or boating along the coast, camping with permits, snorkeling in suitable conditions, or viewing the cliffs from the air or from nearby overlooks. Its remoteness, rugged beauty, and blend of ocean, cliff, and valley scenery make it one of the most unforgettable state wilderness areas in the country.

State Parks Are Worth Seeing

Together, these parks represent only a small sampling of the extraordinary places protected by state park systems across the country. From island forests and coastal wilderness to desert formations, limestone caverns, waterfalls, alpine terrain, and glacier-carved landscapes, they show how much natural beauty and regional character can be found beyond the better-known national parks.

Please comment on your favorite state park and explain why it stands out!