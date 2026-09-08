A Real-Deal Awareness Campaign & What You Must Know!

September’s calendar is filled with observances ranging from quirky to meaningful, but National Cholesterol Education Month deserves special attention. This article explains why cholesterol matters, what the key numbers mean, and how simple awareness can support better heart health all year long.

Unofficial Calendar Observances

Many unofficial observances have found their way onto the calendar, in addition to traditional holidays and significant remembrance events. Some are playful, some are niche, and others seem designed simply to spark conversation. For example:

· September 19th is Talk Like a Pirate Day

· September 24th is Punctuation Day!

· September 28th is Ask a Stupid Question Day

These “lesser known” calendar events seem to be increasing every year. With so many observances competing for attention, it can be difficult to keep track of them all. While some are downright silly, others are deeply important, particularly those which carry religious or other vital significance. Here is an observance that is not religious, not political, and not silly – but is most worthy of our attention because it pertains to vital aspects of our health.

Cholesterol Awareness in September

One observance worth paying attention to in adulthood is National Cholesterol Education Month, recognized throughout September. The initiative highlights the importance of knowing your cholesterol levels and understanding how they can affect long-term health.

Cholesterol readings can be influenced by several factors, including diet, family history, and medication. Regular awareness and screenings can help people to better understand their risk and make informed choices about their health.

Because high cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is a major risk factor for heart disease, knowing and monitoring cholesterol levels remain important parts of preventive care.

Origins of Cholesterol Awareness Month

Since 2001, Cholesterol Awareness Month is focused on cholesterol health, providing reliable health information, promoting regular screenings, and reinforcing the value of discussing cholesterol levels with a healthcare professional. Folks are encouraged to understand their personal risk factors and take preventive steps to protect their heart and overall health.

Active Organizations

The National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) sponsors National Cholesterol Education Month. The program is managed by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Also actively involved in this initiative are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) each supporting this initiative and sharing cholesterol education information.

Promoting Optimal Cholesterol Levels

Cleveland Clinic provides guidelines for healthy cholesterol levels, described below, but ranges can vary depending upon individual health conditions and specific target numbers recommended by healthcare professionals. Talk to your doctor to discuss your personal health goals.

About Testing

A cholesterol test is a simple blood test that checks the different types of fats in your blood. In everyday terms, it helps show whether you blood has too much “bad” cholesterol, enough “good” cholesterol, and a healthy level of something called triglycerides. So, the test is not just about one number. Doctors often describe the test as a snapshot of your health based on total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides levels.

Cleveland Clinic’s Heart-Healthy Cholesterol Chart for Adults:

· Total Cholesterol: Less than 200 mg/dL

· LDL Cholesterol: Less than 100 mg/dL (The lower the better)

· HDL Cholesterol: 40-80 mg/dL (Males) 50-80 mg/dL (Females)

· Triglycerides: Less than 150 mg/dL (Normal level) *Note that optimal/ideal is below 100 mg/dL

Let’s learn more!

Why Cholesterol Matters

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in the blood. The body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells and produce certain hormones, and the liver makes the cholesterol the body requires. Cholesterol can also come from animal-based foods, so diet, family history, lifestyle, and certain health conditions can all influence a person’s cholesterol levels.

Your LDL

Cholesterol travels through the bloodstream on proteins called lipoproteins. Low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, is often called “bad” cholesterol because high LDL levels can contribute to plaque buildup inside the arteries. Over time, that buildup can narrow the arteries and raise the risk of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.

Your HDL

High-density lipoprotein, or HDL, is often called “good” cholesterol because it helps carry cholesterol away from the arteries and back to the liver, where it can be processed and removed from the body.

About Triglycerides

Triglycerides are another type of fat in the blood that the body uses for energy; when triglycerides are high, especially alongside high LDL or low HDL, they can further increase cardiovascular risk.

Why Address Cholesterol?

Since high cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, it is important to know where your health stands. If your numbers are outside the recommended range, your doctor may suggest lifestyle changes such as choosing more heart-healthy foods, reducing saturated fats found in red meat and full-fat dairy products, avoiding trans fats often found in packaged foods, eating more foods rich in soluble fiber, and including sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Your doctor may also recommend regular physical activity, weight management, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, or other steps based on your individual health needs. Talk with your doctor to learn which changes are right for you.

Understanding the Numbers

Cholesterol awareness is about more than a single number. Understanding total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides provides patients and healthcare professionals with a clearer picture of heart health and helps guide decisions about screening, lifestyle changes, and treatment when needed.

Ways to Recognize and Support the Campaign

· Know your numbers: Schedule a cholesterol screening or talk with a healthcare professional about how often you should be tested. Remember, a simple blood test can show total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglyceride levels.

· Make heart-healthy choices: Choose foods lower in saturated and trans fats, be physically active, avoid tobacco, lower alcohol intake, get enough sleep, and follow any treatment plan recommended by a healthcare professional.

· Share reliable information: Families, schools, community groups, and workplaces can use trusted resources from public health organizations to explain why cholesterol matters and how people can reduce risk.

· Support workplace wellness: Businesses can promote cholesterol awareness through wellness newsletters, screening events, benefit reminders, healthy food options, walking and self-help challenges, and educational sessions.

Summary: National Cholesterol Education Month

Calendar observances can range from silly and lighthearted to deeply meaningful. Days such as Talk Like a Pirate Day or Punctuation Day may bring humor and curiosity to the calendar, but health-focused campaigns serve a more lasting purpose. National Cholesterol Education Month reminds us that some observances are not just about recognition for a single day or month; they are about encouraging habits that can protect health throughout the year. Because high cholesterol often has no obvious symptoms, learning your numbers, understanding your risk, and taking preventive action are important steps for long-term heart and overall well-being.

Disclosure: This article is purely informational and is not medically reviewed. It is for general informational purposes only. As always, see your medical doctor for personal advice.