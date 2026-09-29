Recent polls have suggested that U.S. House and Senate contests as well as gubernatorial races throughout the country are trending left, particularly in key Senate races. But one place where this “blue wave” appears to be fizzling out is in Minnesota, where even Democrat-biased major polls show that Republicans are very competitive in this year’s statewide electoral battles.

The question should now be asked: Is Minnesota an outlier or an omen for a big surprise on Election Day?

Democrats (officially the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, or DFL, in Minnesota) have dominated the Gopher State for decades. But recent revelations of widespread fraud in state-supervised programs have become a major political issue in 2026, weakening the loyalty of many traditional DFL voters.

DFL Governor Tim Walz, who delivered an embarrassing performance as the Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee in 2024, has led the nosedive in favorability for DFL elected officials. After announcing he would run for re-election, he was forced to drop out of the race when the fraud scandal broke.

Walz’s lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, subsequently won the DFL nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by DFL Senator Tina Smith. Flanagan defeated retiring DFL Congresswoman Angie Craig, a more moderate figure and generally rated the party’s strongest candidate in November.

Popular DFL Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her candidacy for governor and won the party’s nomination. But she has not been able to fully outrun backlash from the fraud scandal. She is also running on the ticket with DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is, like Flanagan, closely tied to Walz.

The anger from voters of all parties seems to be directed at the ruling DFL leadership’s failure to take action against the various fraud schemes which allegedly amount to many billions of taxpayer dollars.

This cycle, Minnesota Republicans nominated strong candidates for statewide offices, including well-known broadcaster Michele Tafoya for U.S. Senate, state Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth for governor, attorney Ron Schutz for attorney general, Judge Tad Jude for secretary of state, and Dr. Scott Jensen for state auditor. Tafoya, Schutz, and Jensen appear to have a serious chance to win. Klobuchar and the DFL secretary of state were thought to be unbeatable, but the most recent polls show their GOP opponents much closer than expected.

In the latest RealClearPolitics average, Flanagan holds just a 1.8-point edge over Tafoya in the Senate race, well within the margin of error for most polls. In 2024, Klobuchar won her re-election bid by 16 points, indicating that this year’s contest is much closer.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling average for the Minnesota gubernatorial race.

Meanwhile, in the latest published poll, Klobuchar’s initial double-digit lead over Demuth is down to only two points 47-45. This follows ads for Demuth alleging Klobuchar’s links to the fraud scandal.

These races have not been decided, but what makes them so interesting is that Minnesota GOP nominees appear to be getting stronger while their counterparts in other states, according to most major establishment polls, seem to be getting weaker.

One other blue state where this anomaly appears is Oregon, which has been dominated by Democrats for years, but where liberal and radical policies are notably failing.

Nonetheless, the establishment media narrative is that President Trump’s low poll numbers, higher prices, and opposition to the war in the Middle East are fueling the Democrats’ surge in the polls.

These polls include Senate races featuring many radical, neo-socialist Democrats candidates. Pre-primary polls in many cases exaggerated voter support for these radical candidates. The question is, are the polls again biased to show Democrats stronger than they actually are, as also happened in previous cycles, most notably in 2024?

The purpose of biased polls is to depress the Republican Party’s voter turnout. Historically, the party that previously won the presidency has a turnout problem in the next midterm election. But in 2026, the Democrats are risking this advantage by nominating so many radical candidates and thus provoking many GOP voters who might not otherwise have voted to show up on Election Day.

Liberal policies in blue states and large cities are failing everywhere. These are policies of high taxes, excessive regulation, failing schools, and declining police protection accompanied by increasing crime. Small and large businesses are forced to close or even leave. Minnesota and Oregon are two of those states. Donald Trump did not ever win these states, yet GOP candidates are doing surprisingly well in them in 2026.

The establishment polls are suggesting that American voters are okay with radical policies that directly target traditional U.S. values and institutions. Voters in Minnesota this year may be prepared to make a statement that this isn’t true for them.

In just a little more than a month from now, we will learn if Republicans can win major races in a blue state, and if they do, whether this is an outlier or an omen of the real judgment of voters throughout America.