Born and raised in Egypt in a devout Muslim family with deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, author Mark Christian followed a search for truth that ultimately led him away from Islam and to Christianity.

In this compelling conversation with AMAC CEO Rebecca Weber, Christian shares his remarkable personal journey and offers a sobering perspective on the Muslim Brotherhood’s goals, the growing clash between Western and Islamic values, and what he believes many Americans fail to understand about the challenges facing our country.

He also discusses the role of Christianity in America’s future, the importance of defending one’s faith, and the message he has for anyone searching for truth today.

Watch this powerful and thought-provoking conversation with Rebecca Weber and Mark Christian.