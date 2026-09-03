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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Faith

Video Interview: Mark Christian on Leaving Islam, Finding Christianity, and America’s Future

Former Muslim Mark Christian shares his journey to Christianity and warns about the Muslim Brotherhood in a powerful interview with AMAC's Rebecca Weber.

Contributing Writer 1 min read
Mark Christian on Leaving Islam

Born and raised in Egypt in a devout Muslim family with deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, author Mark Christian followed a search for truth that ultimately led him away from Islam and to Christianity.

In this compelling conversation with AMAC CEO Rebecca Weber, Christian shares his remarkable personal journey and offers a sobering perspective on the Muslim Brotherhood’s goals, the growing clash between Western and Islamic values, and what he believes many Americans fail to understand about the challenges facing our country.

He also discusses the role of Christianity in America’s future, the importance of defending one’s faith, and the message he has for anyone searching for truth today.

Watch this powerful and thought-provoking conversation with Rebecca Weber and Mark Christian.

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About the author

Contributing Writer

The AMAC Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and assisting older Americans through trusted programs and resources, including guidance on Social Security and retirement-related issues.

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