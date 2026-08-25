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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Medicare

Understanding Medicare Coverage, Costs & Retirement Planning - Free Webinar

Medicare specialist Joseph Pearson walks through hidden costs and the top 10 mistakes to avoid in a free one-hour session on August 26, followed by live questions.

Contributing Writer 1 min read
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BOHEMIA, N.Y. — AMAC, the Association of Mature American Citizens, will host a free educational webinar, Understanding Medicare Coverage, Costs & Retirement Planning, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

The one-hour session is led by Joseph Pearson, an independent Senior Medicare Specialist who partners with AMAC to help members navigate Medicare. Attendees will learn about hidden Medicare costs, how to plan for a successful retirement, and the top 10 Medicare mistakes to avoid. A live Q&A follows the presentation.

"Every Medicare beneficiary deserves clear, unbiased information to make confident healthcare decisions," said Pearson. Through his work with AMAC, he provides personalized guidance on Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage, Part D prescription drug coverage, and other Medicare-related options.

Registration is free and open now here.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

About AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens is the nation's fastest-growing conservative senior advocacy organization, representing the interests of Americans 50 and over.

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About the author

Contributing Writer

AMAC's Medicare Advisory Service provides personalized, no-cost guidance from licensed Medicare advisors who help members confidently compare coverage options and choose the Medicare plan that best fits their healthcare needs and budget.

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