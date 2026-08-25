BOHEMIA, N.Y. — AMAC, the Association of Mature American Citizens, will host a free educational webinar, Understanding Medicare Coverage, Costs & Retirement Planning, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

The one-hour session is led by Joseph Pearson, an independent Senior Medicare Specialist who partners with AMAC to help members navigate Medicare. Attendees will learn about hidden Medicare costs, how to plan for a successful retirement, and the top 10 Medicare mistakes to avoid. A live Q&A follows the presentation.

"Every Medicare beneficiary deserves clear, unbiased information to make confident healthcare decisions," said Pearson. Through his work with AMAC, he provides personalized guidance on Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage, Part D prescription drug coverage, and other Medicare-related options.

Registration is free and open now here.

About AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens is the nation's fastest-growing conservative senior advocacy organization, representing the interests of Americans 50 and over.