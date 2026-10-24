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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
National Security

Trump Admin Reaches New Border Security Milestone

Southwest border apprehensions fell to under 99,000 in fiscal 2026, down from Biden's yearly average of 1.8 million, with zero releases for 17 straight months.

3 min read

Trump Holds Campaign Event on U.S.-Mexico Border in Cochise County, Arizona

Photo: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

The White House announced this week that President Donald Trump and his administration have reached a new historic milestone in securing America’s southern border – zero illegal aliens have been released into the United States for 17 consecutive months.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) additionally announced in a press release last week that fiscal year 2026 saw a “95% drop in southwest border apprehensions, compared to the Biden Administration, alongside the lowest annual encounters in American history and the first-ever fiscal year with zero Border Patrol releases.”

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In the past year, CBP “recorded less than 99,000 southwest border apprehensions.” By comparison, the Biden administration averaged more than 1.8 million per year. During some months of the Biden administration, more than 10,000 illegal aliens were released into the interior of the country.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the president and his team for shutting down illegal border crossings.

“President Trump promised the American people a secure border, and the data proves he delivered. Over the past year, CBP recorded its lowest numbers in American history – a stark contrast to Biden, where CBP recorded its highest illegal immigration numbers ever,” Mullin said. “The results could not be clearer: strong enforcement works. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of CBP and DHS law enforcement personnel, we have restored control of the border and made America safer than ever.”

Southwest border encounters, which means the total number of individuals attempting to enter the United States, also reached a historic low in fiscal year 2026 at only 379,243, compared to 2.7 million encounters per year under Joe Biden. CBP explained that the record low encounters “reflect sustained enforcement and the deterrent effect of a secure border.”

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott explained that smarter and stronger border security is a significant deterrent against illegal immigration.

“FY 2026 demonstrated what focused enforcement, strong partnerships, and the commitment of our frontline personnel can achieve,” Scott said. “DHS and CBP are securing the border, stopping dangerous drugs and criminals, protecting communities, and ensuring our personnel have the resources necessary for this critical mission.”

DHS has also been working to remove illegal aliens from within the country. Last week, the agency announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “arrested 131 gang-affiliated individuals” from October 4 to October 10. These arrests included 22 affiliates of the gang MS-13 and 13 affiliates of the gang Tren de Aragua. The agency further announced that “ICE has made 12,018 gang-related administrative arrests” since Trump returned to office last year. This number includes 1,965 MS-13 affiliates and 1,553 Tren de Aragua affiliates.

Mullin said that these operations are part of a larger effort to ensure that America is safe once again.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are smashing the gangs and cartels, making it impossible for them to do business in America, and removing their members from our country,” the DHS secretary added. “Arresting and deporting illegal aliens, especially gang members, is how we make America safe again.”

CBP publishes reports every week announcing arrests, drug seizures, and additional successful efforts to secure the nation’s borders. Recent operations include seizing 51 pounds of fentanyl near San Diego, arresting a convicted murderer, and seizing 1,600 pounds of meth.

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