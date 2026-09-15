 Skip to main content
Help Join 2M+ Members
Partly cloudy54°F
Washington, D.C.

NEWSLINE

by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Politics

The Growing Divide Between Democrats and Democratic Socialists

A new brand of radical politics pushes one-party rule at every level of government, calling it normal when history shows the opposite, and free speech is the first casualty.

National Spokesman, AMAC 4 min read
New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Rally With Bernie Sanders And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Photo: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

Freedom is lost … when not defended. Today, many Americans are afraid to offer opinions; fear is rising. Caustic words replace civil ones. Violence is the default. Ignorance of history and  law are deemed acceptable. Too often, stopping a conversation trumps having one. For a republic founded on free speech, this is an ominous turn.

Campaigning for governor, you learn a lot, see a lot. You learn that being approachable, open to hearing people disagree, and not reacting emotionally is unexpected. Forgotten is history: the fact that this used to be standard, a sign of adulthood, being squared away.

You learn that deep anger lives within many people, elevated when they are shut down for expressing dissatisfaction over poor leadership, mismanagement, ideological shifts. This is unhealthy, sign of a republic’s fraying, loss of perspective, giving up, no patience with each other.

You learn that some are willing still to entertain hope, work to restore normal, but the balance is visibly shifting. Some will work to fix what is broken, while others are backing away, disconnecting.

Henry David Thoreau, 150 years ago, wrote: “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation. What is called resignation is confirmed desperation. From the desperate city … you go into the desperate country …” Today, desperation is mounting, seems worse than in his  day.

So, what is the remedy? Honest discussion, hope, hard work, fearless effort to restore respect for basic freedoms. Civility is a worthy goal, but begins with freedom to criticize, and patience; part of civility is inviting criticism, responding with facts not emptions, violence or oppression.

Objectively, a new brand of radical behavior is afoot. It pushes concentrated power, one-party rule at all levels, pretends this is good. It is not and is not normal, not historically American, just the opposite. It has happened before, and is happening again. One-party rule is dangerous.

Why? One-party rule at any level of government represents a departure from our founding principles – balance, accountability, checks and balances. If we lose accountability, it is over.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) push traditional Democrats to give up their party, become complicit in suppressing speech, promise utopia with one-party rule. If history were understood, the danger would be obvious to many who seem not to see it; it is ominous.

While any concentration of power is dangerous, right or left, suppression of the right to speak is a clear warning sign, the beginning of something unconstitutional. It is also a hallmark of the DSA, which wants to see one-party rule across America, ending the US Constitution, Bill of Rights, institutions of the republic, terminating the prison system, law enforcement, and military.

To say this is absurd is accurate, but in some ways misses the point. In the context of our history, our founding, the DSA approach to political rule is unacceptable; one state at at time, it will end our constitutional republic. Anyone who does not disavow the DSA is playing with fire – yet political actors in the Democratic Party –from California to Maine – think the DSA helps them.

Bottom line: The traditional Democratic Party is ceding control to the DSA, a group of avowed Marxists with no respect for our Constitution. This is dangerous to all Americans, yet many traditional Democrats seem unmoved, ready to accept the group, thinking the DSA helps them.

Embracing the crocodile’s appetite for your political opponents is – as Churchill noted – self-defeating; the croc will eventually come for you. The DSA is hollowing out the traditional Democratic Party, and someone needs to wake up, tell traditional Democrats that their own rights to free speech and free markets, Bill of Rights to seminal institutions is under assault.

If Democratic Presidents John F. Kennedy and Harry Truman were alive, they would be vigorously opposed to the DSA and any Democrat who did not reject them. They would be working to restore sanity and stop the rise of this disease within the ranks of state leaders. They both knew as seminal fact: Freedom is lost … when not defended.

What do you think? Join the conversation — 6 comments so far Read Next The Marriage Deficit Is an Economic Catastrophe
Topics PoliticsU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
Share this article:
EmailFacebookX
Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

6 Comments

Start writing — we'll just need a name to post. Comments are reviewed before promotion.

You’ll get an email when someone replies — unless you’ve unsubscribed. Every email has the link.

Loading comments...

More From Newsline

More News
Bride and groom hands. Bride and groom holding hands. Black and white
Politics September 15, 2026

The Marriage Deficit Is an Economic Catastrophe

In 2025, nearly twice as many men ages 18 to 39 were unmarried as married, and only 42% of working-class men have wed, down from 73% in 1980.

Major Snowstorm Bears Down On New York City
Politics September 15, 2026

Trump Calls on Smithsonian to Honor George Washington

The museum's exhibit calls the years 1492 to 1776, including Columbus's arrival, the "Great Unsettling," and never mentions Washington's Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware.

Carnegie Mellon University Campus Sign. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA- May 13, 2021: Carnegie Mellon University campus entrance sign with buildings in the background. CMU is a private research university
Politics September 15, 2026

Professor Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk Murder and Villainized ‘White Men’ Still Works for University

Carnegie Mellon kept professor Uju Anya on staff after she wrote "Die first white man" on the anniversary of Charlie Kirk's murder, citing her First Amendment rights.